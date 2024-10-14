10 Best Hotels Near the Vatican Museums

Where to stay near the Vatican

Planning a trip to the Eternal City can be a bit daunting. Rome is filled with countless attractions, and navigating its busy streets can be challenging. Among the must-see destinations are Vatican City and its surrounding neighborhoods, Prati and Borgo, that offer a convenient location for those looking to explore the iconic area.

Choosing the right place to stay can make all the difference for your visit. To help you make the most of your trip, we’ve curated a list of the best hotels near the Vatican Museums, ensuring comfort and accessibility throughout your Roman adventure.

Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá

Address: Via del Gianicolo, 3

This luxury, 5-star hotel is an exclusive getaway with features like a gorgeous outdoor pool and personalized spa treatments. The hotel is surrounded by exquisite Mediterranean gardens that resemble rural resorts far from the city. At the same time, however, the Villa offers beautiful panoramic views of Rome. Its restaurant hosts a variety of dishes that are true to authentic Roman cuisine. You can enjoy each course in a dining room that is nothing short of luxurious. Its relaxing environment and immersion in Roman culture truly make for the best of both worlds. All of this can be found just a 20-minute walk from the Vatican Museums.

Residenza San Paolo VI

Address: Via Paolo VI, 26

This gorgeous boutique hotel is certainly one of the best hotels near the Vatican. It is reminiscent of a luxury experience with its exquisite room designs and attractive terrace. Because of the hotel’s great location, a breathtaking view of St. Peter’s Basilica and Apostolic Palace can be seen from its terrace. Here you can enjoy and teatime, a classic Italian l’aperitivo, or the terrace’s full bar service while basking in the romantic aura of Rome. It is even accessible in the winter with a heating system and glass doors to keep you out of the cold. On Sundays, you can experience a special view of the Pope as he delivers his weekly Angelus address. It is only a 14 minute walk to the Vatican Museums.

Vatican Style

Address: Via del Mascherino, 46

Here you can find comfort and hospitality in rooms with a very modern design. This three-star hotel offers a variety of room and suite options to best fit your needs. They even provide the option of an additional bed for a small extra payment instead of upgrading the room entirely. You can let the stress of finding transportation to and from the airport wash away because Vatican Style includes these services as long as you book at least 12 hours in advance. This stay is only a 9 minute walk from the Vatican Museums.

Tmark Hotel Vaticano

Address: Viale Vaticano 99

This 4-star hotel offers great prices for the quality and location of your stay. Whether you are a family, couple, or solo traveler, this hotel has a room for you. Two of its rooms have been designed to accommodate disabilities with an elevator service. Its cozy rooms filled with natural lighting make for the perfect place to wake up in the Eternal City, and you can even upgrade to a room overlooking its internal courtyard or to one with a spacious balcony. To top it all off, the hotel’s gorgeous rooftop offers 360-degree views of the Vatican Walls, entrance to the museums, and a stunning nature reserve. Here you can soak in this privileged panoramic scene of Rome while enjoying the selection of beverages its bar has to offer.

Le Boutique Hotel

Address: Via della Stazione Vaticana, 1

Le Boutique Hotel works to combine elegance, class, style, and a welcoming charm. This 4-star hotel’s benefits and enchanting views absolutely elevate your stay in Rome. You can enjoy a peaceful morning on the hotel’s balcony for an outdoor breakfast or an intimate night with evening aperitifs and a stunning view of St. Peter’s Basilica. Each room offers great accommodations, but the showstoppers are the Prestige Rooms that include a large private terrace with your own personal jacuzzi. You cannot go wrong with this gorgeous hotel and its warm and welcoming staff. It is just a 19 minute walk from the Vatican Museums!

Mama Shelter

Address: Via Luigi Rizzo, 20

For an urban vibe, Mama Shelter Roma is your go-to. This lively hotel offers outdoor dining in its garden or rooftop during warmer months. In the winter, the Giardino d’Inverno restaurant brings nature indoors with lush plant decor. Enjoy family-style meals at communal tables, and don’t miss the bar, where bartenders craft delicious Aperol cocktails. Each room features colorful carpeting inspired by nearby churches’ stained glass, and mirrors come with uplifting messages. After a busy day, unwind at the stylish indoor pool lined with eye-catching ceramic tiles. Mama Shelter is just a 12 minute walk from the Vatican Museums!

Domus Terenzio

Address: Via Terenzio, 10

The elegant rooms of the Domus Terenzio provide both comfort and functionality. This hotel offers fair prices for its great location and services. Its standard room includes many accommodations such as its reception service, smart TV, iron, and kettle. However, there are many options for upgrading. The hotel’s best room boasts a private balcony and direct access to the Domus Terenzio’s Garden. All visitors enjoy both the garden and a free breakfast while being only a 14-minute walk to the Vatican museums.

The Place 217

Address: Via Cola di Rienzo, 217

The Place 217 is situated on the sixth floor of a 1930s residential building, on one of Rome’s main shopping streets, not far from Ottaviano Metro Station. It features a junior suite equipped with a hot tub and sauna, while the top-floor suite offers a view of St. Peter’s Basilica’s dome. The property is just a 9-minute walk from the Vatican.

Atlante Hotels

Address: Via Giovanni Vitelleschi, 34 | Via Crescenzio, 78

The Atlante Star Hotel and its twin hotel, The Atlante Garden are in perfect proximity to the Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Basilica. The hotels are located just a few blocks from each other. Both are just a 10-12 minute walk or a 8-9 minute drive to the Vatican Museums. Both 4-star hotels feature 70 luxurious rooms to stay in. As implied in the name, The Atlante Garden is home to a flourishing indoor garden and lavish rooms all with an en-suite marble Jacuzzi. The Atlante Star boasts its beautiful Terrazza Les Etoiles, a restaurant and rooftop bar. The restaurant features fine cuisine all day including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its lively rooftop bar is home to stunning panoramic views of the city. Be sure to check both hotels out while planning your stay in Rome!

Villa Laetitia

Address: Lungotevere delle Armi, 22-23

Villa Laetitia, a fascinating historical residence designed by Armando Brasini, lies on the shaded Tiber banks. A century after its birth, the Villa was acquired by the Fendi Venturini family and was completely renovated bringing it back to its original splendor. Rooms are located both in the Villa’s upper floors, and in the Garden House – once the property’s guest house, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy either an amazing view of the city and the Tiber or to savor the magical peacefulness of the Villa’s lush gardens.

Inside Villa Laetitia you can find a renowned restaurant, the Enoteca La Torre, with one of the youngest chefs to be awarded two Michelin stars. The gourmet cuisine is unmatched and best accompanied with the restaurant’s selection of exceptional wines. Villa Laetitia is located about 30 minutes from the Vatican Museums.

Of course, the selection of accommodations in Rome is extensive, but this assortment of hotels includes the “wow factors” and alluring features that stand out from the rest. With one box checked off from your list of preparations for your trip to the Eternal City, you can now focus on the most fun parts of your itinerary and visit all the sites in close proximity to these stays. Enjoy your exploration of Rome!