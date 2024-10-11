TASTE’ACCIO – discover a caveau of culinary wonders

An historic urban cave dedicated to art and local food

Taste’accio has officially opened its door, or rather its cheese cells and wine vaults, in the lively neighbourhood of Testaccio, located on the right bank of the Tiber.

This newly renovated venue, literally nestled at the foot of Monte dei Cocci, is envisioned as a revolutionary adventure by Vincenzo Mancino, already founder of DOL (Di Origine Laziale).

What’s his goal at Taste’accio? To promote local food traditions, culture and art in a connubium devoted to the highest aesthetic. The inaugural exhibitions showcase sculptures by the Roman artist Riccardo Monachesi, with his colourfull chalk shapes, the black and white photographic series Sui cocci by Valentina Bellomo and several works by Marlene Scalise‘s RiscArti Association.

“When Vincenzo approached me with the idea of a shared project, I was full of curiosity. I was fascinated by the place, and impressed by his willingness: in my studio we chose the works best suited to the nature of the space and its purpose. I have worked in the past in catacombs or powerful historical contexts such as the Caelian Houses, and recently at the Certosa di Trisulti. For the first time, however, I am tackling the intermingling of my ceramics and food,” the artist explains.

Photo Credits: Andrea Di Lorenzo

Riccardo Monachesi, a Rome-based artist, has been working with clay since 1977 and has been a protagonist in this new idea of combining art and food at Taste’accio. His expertise dates back to the apprenticing time with Nino Caruso and earning a degree in Architecture in 1980 where he focused on creating art that “plan emotion.”

Photo Credits: Andrea Di Lorenzo

At Taste’accio, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a unique culinary experience, savoring a selection of rare cheeses and cured meats sourced almost exclusively from the Latium region. There is also a wide offer of wine, mostly organic or natural. Each product has been meticulously choosen by Vincenzo, from some of the most niche and traditional wineries and malghe (mountain dairies) and family-run farms in the area. These artisanal delicacies represent the rich heritage and timeless methods of production that have been passed down through generations, ensuring that each bite provides an authentic taste of Latium’s rural landscape and culinary traditions. From robust, flavorful cheeses to delicately aged meats and wine, every item reflects the region’s unique land and craftsmanship, making this a truly special gastronomic journey for the most discerning palates.

INSPIRATION

Photo Credits: Andrea Di Lorenzo

Photo credits: Andrea Di Lorenzo

An open space where the creative community can thrive

The place, where temperatures naturally stabilise around 10˚ and 15˚C even during hot summer days, is meant to serve as a sort of elevated version of a traditional deli where customers can buy fresh and locally sourced products and taste them at the so-called social tables, two splendid wooden boards, conceived to encourage all guests to interact with each other in a “disconnected” space (offline time is highly recommended, to truly appreciate the tasting experience).

Curiosity and passion are at the heart of Taste’accio: Vincenzo’s vision is to transform an historic location into a place dedicated “to craftsmanship, arts and relationships” where artists can meet and expose their works to get appreciated and stimulate partnerships.

Finally, the upper floor of the caves provides another area where artists or travellers can enjoy the cool temperatures of Monte dei Cocci while mingling with locals.

Photo credits: Andrea Di Lorenzo

TASTE’CCIO



Via di Monte Testaccio, 93

Opening Times: Mon-Sat 10.30am – 8pm

Contacts: +39 06.90235269 – 328/8427516

instagram.com/tasteaccio_