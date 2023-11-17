Sleep & Fly: Where to Sleep Near Rome’s Airports

Your guide to comfortable resting options between flights (and beyond) at Rome’s Fiumicino and Ciampino airport

Has your flight been unexpectedly canceled? Are you facing a long layover at the airport? Did the time difference catch you off guard, and even though it’s broad daylight, you need to get some sleep as soon as you land? For all these reasons and more, we’re here to recommend some hotels near or even inside the main airports of Rome, Fiumicino and Ciampino. In addition to providing a place to rest, these hotels also offer opportunities for work, meetings, dining, and even indulging in sports and wellness activities.

HOTELS NEAR LEONARDO DA VINCI AIRPORT (FIUMICINO)

Hello Sky Air Rooms & Lounge

Located at the 2nd floor of Fiumicino airport, between Terminal 1 and Terminal 3

06 9715 0200

hellosky.travel

Hello Sky is located inside Rome’s Fiumicino airport and offers a series of solutions designed for all those passengers who need to rest, eat or have a work meeting. It offers 29 Air Rooms, rooms that available during daytime for 3 to 6 hours, from 10am to 6pm. They can therefore be used for short periods of time, e.g. if you need to freshen up quickly before departing (the premium shower service is active from 7am to 9 pm). At Hello Sky, it’s also possible to work or hold meetings, thanks to comfortable meeting rooms (available from 7am to 9pm), set up with everything you need to work on a your laptop or make phone calls, equipped of course with Wi-Fi connection. The lounge area, open from 6am to 11pm, is open to the public and can be easily reached from both the Terminals and the ABCD parking lots. And if you are hungry, you can order hot dishes and drinks according to your taste or dietary requirements.

Hilton Rome Airport****

Via Arturo Ferrarin 2 – Fiumicino | Distance from airport: 10 minutes walk from Terminal 1, 2 and 3

06 62 258

hilton.com

The Hilton Rome Airport Hotel is just a short distance from the Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport, accessible via a covered walkway and a ten-minute walk from Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The location offers a great solution for those who need to stay overnight while waiting for a connecting flight; during your stay we recommend enjoying the indoor pool and fine dining at Le Colonne restaurant or drinks and live music at Bar degli Artisti.

QC Terme Roma Spa and Resort*****

Via Portuense 2178/A – Fiumicino | Distance from airport: 3.7 km

02 89747209

qcterme.com

If you not only need a place to stay near Fiumicino Airport, but also want to take care of your body and mind, then you should choose the 5-star Country Chic Resort located within the QC Terme complex. The resort is set in a century-old park and offers a beautiful and rejuvenating wellness path with swimming pools, spa and body treatments. From Fiumicino airport, the QC terme resort can be reached by a short taxi ride or, on request, by a shuttle service that operates from 7am to 8pm, at a cost of €7 per person.

Mercure Rome Leonardo da Vinci Airport****

Via Portuense 2470 – Fiumicino | Distance from airport: 2.5 km

02 89747209

accor.com

If you are looking for a hotel close to Fiumicino Airport and Rome’s new Trade Fair District, the Mercure Rome Leonardo da Vinci Airport is for you. The hotel’s amenities include a padel court, outdoor pool and gym, as well as an in-house bar and restaurant. The Mercure Hotel can be reached by taxi or by a convenient shuttle service that connects the hotel to the airport and also to the centre of Rome. And if you’re in the mood for the sea, the coast is just a few minutes away: the beaches of Ostia and Fregene await you!

HOTEL NEAR ROME CIAMPINO AIRPORT

Hotel Villa Giulia***

Via Dalmazia, 9 – Ciampino | Distance from airport: 3 km

06 793 221 14

hotelvillagiulia.it

Just 5 minutes by car or taxi from Ciampino Airport, Hotel Villa Giulia is located in the main square of Ciampino, 300 meters from the train station, from where you can easily reach central Rome and the Termini train station. On request, the hotel offers a shuttle service to Ciampino Airport, which is 3 km away. A fun detail: if you don’t know how to spend the evening once you arrive at the hotel, know that inside you’ll find… a bowling alley!

Hotel Excel Roma Ciampino****

Via Appia Nuova 160 – Marino | Distance from airport: 5 km

06 692 202 92

excelromaciampino.it

Excel Hotel Roma Ciampino is located in a green and quiet area, just 10 minutes by car from Ciampino Airport, in the heart of the famous Castelli Romani. The hotel is only 50 meters from the bus stop for Frattocchie, Albano and Velletri, as well as from the Anagnina metro station. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to Ciampino Airport for morning departures, an elegant lounge bar, a modern business center and pleasant gardens for relaxing walks.

B&B Pit Stop Ciampino Station

Via della Folgarella 5, Ciampino | Distance from airport: 4 km

346 1247600

pitstopciampinostation.it

B&B PitStop Ciampino Station is connected to the Ciampino Airport by the Ciampino Airport Shuttle Bus, which stops just 50 meters away from the B&B. The Ciampino train station is also only 100 meters away from the B&B, from where you can easily reach Rome or the Castelli Romani area. In the kitchen you will find a coffee machine and a microwave oven, and a self-service Italian breakfast awaits you when you wake up.