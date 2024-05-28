Black Friday Summer Edition at Castel Romano Designer Outlet

From May 30th to June 2nd, extraordinary offers for 120 brands.

With the arrival of the summer season, Castel Romano Designer Outlet welcomes the Black Friday Summer edition, a beloved shopping event that replicates the traditional autumn appointment. A long weekend that becomes the perfect opportunity to organize the summer wardrobe for the whole family.

Many exclusive shopping opportunities await, with over 120 participating brands in this extraordinary edition of Black Friday, running from Thursday, May 30th to Sunday, June 2nd. McArthurGlen Club members will enjoy a one-day advance access to promotions on Wednesday, May 29th.

Among the many brands participating in the initiative, those perfect for summer cannot be missed: beachwear from Sundek and Villebrequin, and eyewear from Outly. Don’t miss out on the trendiest pieces from DSQUARED2, Napapijri, Pinko, Karl Lagerfeld, Woolrich, and high-end leather goods from Piquadro and The Bridge, with a selection of items discounted up to -50% off the outlet price. Additionally, iconic brands like Tommy Hilfiger, CK Jeans, and Michael Kors, as well as the legendary brand Borsalino with its brand-new store, offer discounts on selected items up to -30% off the outlet price. The Slowear multi-brand concept store for men offers a selection of items up to -40% off the outlet price.

After shopping, the day can continue with a special immersion in nature, exploring the woods and meadows of the new WWF Affiliate Oasis of Castel Romano. On Saturdays and Sundays, you can book a guided tour or participate with children in workshops led by WWF guides: on June 1st at 11 am, there’s a Treasure Hunt, and at 4 pm, The World of Bees; on June 2nd, workshops “What Animal Are You?” and “Hunting for Crickets and Other Small Insects” respectively at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Reservations can be made at oasi.castelromano@mcarthurglen.com.

Reaching Castel Romano Designer Outlet is easy even without your own car, using the convenient shuttle from Termini Station (Via Giolitti) or from Eur Fermi (Viale America), or Enjoy car sharing, with the option to pause the rental during shopping and take advantage of dedicated parking.

