Everything is ready for the summer sales at Castel Romano Designer Outlet

Starting Saturday, July 6th, enjoy discounts of up to 50% off the outlet price at over 150 stores at the McArthurGlen Center. Enhanced shuttle services from Roma Termini and Eur Fermi and extended hours from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 6th at 9:00 AM, the highly anticipated summer sales at the McArthurGlen Center in the capital will feature discounts of up to 50% off the outlet price at over 150 brands across pleasant open-air spaces, providing a delightful and relaxing shopping experience.

Featuring high-end fashion proposals, a wide selection of casual wear and sportswear brands, leather goods, accessories, and home items, there’s a vast assortment to enjoy the summer by taking advantage of the best deals for the whole family. Among the novelties are the recent openings of brands like Save The Duck, Dondup, the iconic Borsalino, and the new beauty store Pinalli, with its much-awaited inauguration scheduled for Saturday, July 6th, featuring a DJ set and free skincare, makeup, and hair care consultations for customers.

For a unique shopping experience, you can book a dedicated personal shopper consultation directly at Guest Services.

For a break from shopping, it’s worth visiting the new WWF Affiliated Oasis of Castel Romano, with its 11 hectares of Mediterranean scrub. Free guided tours at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM by WWF guides, and free educational workshops at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, departing from the Guest Service in Piazza dell’Elefante. You can enjoy lunch in the picnic areas, choosing an eco-friendly Oasis menu at the Center’s food points.

From July 6th to 14th, the Center will observe extended hours from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM with enhanced shuttle services from Termini Station and Eur Fermi.

By choosing the Enjoy Car Sharing service, you can pause the rental during shopping and take advantage of the reserved parking.

Castel Romano Designer Outlet

via Pontina, exit Castel Romano, Roma

Opening Times

6-14 July 9am- 9pm

From 15 July 10am – 8pm

mcarturglen.it/castelromano