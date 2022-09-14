The Roman shopping temple

Since many years the concept of shopping has formed a solid union with that of outlets, oases for all those who love the adventure but wish to limit the costs. One of the most popular of these sites in Rome, and in the overall region of Lazio, is undoubtedly Castel Romano Designer Outlet. It was born in October 2003 and within a couple of decades it has become an essential landmark for shopping lovers from all over the capital and

beyond.

The outlet is part of the British outlet family, Outlet Center McArthurGlen, and it is only 25km away from the city of Rome, between Castel Porziano and Pomezia.

The Shops

With over 150 shops at the heart of a little village betwixt streets and buildings which please the eye with classical Roman architecture, Castel Romano was righlty renamed The Roman Temple of Shopping. Its offers range from high fashion brands, like Moschino, Valentino Versace and Armani to masters of sportswear, such as Asics, Converse, Nike and New Balance, to housing professionals, Nespresso, Bialetti and Thun. There are also shops where you can buy jewellery and watches, such as the flagship stores of Swatch, Swarovsky and Fossil, while for cosmetics or body care you can go to Pupa, L’Occitane e l’Oreal. And it’s not over, Thimberland, Northface, Sundek, Sisley, Replay, Pinko: the choice is plenty! Castel Romano is able to satisfy all who come with truly unbeatable prices (discounts range from 30 to 70% all year round)!

The Restaurants

Considering the breadth of choice, visitors are likely to enjoy whole days at Castel Romano and in their store-to-store hopes, they also have the chance to sit down and grab a bite at one of the many restaurants on site. A Starbucks’ frappucino, a quick snack at Ham Holy Burger, a fresh and healthy poke at Poke House, or even more traditional lunches, taking the time to relish some pasta at Signorvino or Farinella.

HOW TO GET TO CASTEL ROMANO OUTLET

By car:

From Rome: Eur – Via Cristoforo Colombo – Highway 148 Pontina – Castel Romano exit;

Eur – Via Cristoforo Colombo – Highway 148 Pontina – Castel Romano exit; From Grande Raccordo Anulare: Exit 26 from G.R.A. (toward Pomezia) – Highway 148 Pontina – Castel Romano exit.

Shuttle from Termini station (from Monday to Sunday ticket €15 return – free for children under 10 years old):

Departure from via Giolitti, 48, toward Castel Romano: 9:00 – 10:00 – 11:00 – 12:00

toward 9:00 10:00 – 11:00 – 12:00 Departure from Castel Romano, toward via Giolitti, 48: 16:00 – 17:00 – 18:30 – 19:30

Car sharing

It is possible to reach Castel Romano through car sharing, using the platforms Enjoy, Share Now and Car Sharing Roma. By doing this you will be able to receive a Privilege Card (10% off in participating stores) and a €2.50 Food Voucher to use on site, through Guest Services. With Enjoy, in particular, you can use the same car before and after your shopping park the in the D1 parking.

Castel Romano Designer Outlet link

Castel Romano Designer Outlet link is now active, the new train+bus Trenitalia service that lets you buy, at once, the train and bus return tickets from Termini station to Castel Romano (you must insert ‘Castel Romano Outlet’ as a destination on the Trenitalia website).

Castel Romano Designer Outlet

Via Ponte di Piscina Cupa, 64 – Castel Romano, Roma

Opening times: Mon – Sun 10am-8pm

mcarthurglen.it/castelromano