Borgo Pallavicini Mori: well-being in a country resort

Discover a serene oasis where rustic beauty meets timeless elegance

Just twenty minutes from the center of Rome, stands the charming farm of Pallavicini Mori, a vast property with a history dating back to the 16th century. Within this enchanting place, a small village was created in the early 1900s, designed as a prestigious resort with a noble charm.

As you pass through the entrance gate adorned with the eight-pointed star, the symbol of the noble Altieri family, you are immediately enveloped in the scent of the countryside, surrounded by the green of oak trees, and soothed by the gentle sounds of the wind and birdsong. Borgo Pallavicini Mori is a true oasis, offering an escape from the hectic city life while being only minutes away from the center.

The delicate and peaceful atmosphere of the surrounding countryside echoes throughout the resort, evident in its management and the services it provides. Despite its recent opening, this charming charme relais already sparks great interest, thanks to its blend of past and future through the restoration of its buildings.

A sophisticated décor with the charm of the country

Today, the Casali del Borgo boast eleven accommodations of great comfort and various types, suitable for hosting people on business trips and work stays, as well as tourists and families on vacation. Additionally, luxurious suites are available, named after members of the noble family.

The farmhouses welcome guests with impeccable furnishings, offering a pleasant and comfortable stay. Some of the suites offer enchanting views of the internal courtyard, adorned with an ancient fountain, as well as breathtaking panoramas of the hills, ancient Etruscan caves, and the Tiber Valley.

The decor and style of Borgo Pallavicini Mori combine the elegance and rustic atmosphere of the countryside, creating a harmonious ambiance. Wooden beams grace the ceilings, adding authenticity and warmth to the spaces. Natural wood tables serve as focal points, enhancing their beauty and inviting guests to gather and socialize.

The ample spaces create a sense of openness and freedom, amplifying the atmosphere of tranquility. Elegant floral arrangements scattered throughout the resort add freshness, invoking the surrounding nature.

Traditional cuisine and wellness

Nature and the territory also play a role in the cuisine, characterized by simple dishes typical of a farmhouse, where carefully selected local products and Lazio delicacies are translated into traditional Roman dishes.

In addition to culinary delights, Borgo Pallavicini Mori offers a range of services designed for relaxation and well-being. Guests can enjoy a magnificent pool for relaxation and sunbathing, as well as the evocative small spa called “Grotta della Regina” (The Queen’s Cave). This name is inspired by a nearby historical cavity used by the Etruscans and Romans. The spa features a sauna, a Turkish bath, multisensory showers, and, upon request, massages by professionals. For those seeking inner harmony, the Borgo occasionally organizes yoga classes, offering an opportunity to reconnect mind, body, and soul. All these services are available not only for resort guests but also for external visitors, who can enjoy a daily package that includes the room with a day use formula and access to the pool.

However, Borgo Pallavicini Mori offers more than just relaxation; it is a versatile place suitable for business meetings, events, and weddings. With its enchanting setting and professional facilities, the Borgo provides an elegant backdrop for any occasion.