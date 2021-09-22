A cafè meets bistrot meets art gallery in Rome’s Borgo/Prati neighbourhood

Off of main streets, the cobblestone street on which Bukowski’s Bar lies is both quiet and tasteful much like the neighbourhood itself. You might find the owner Alessandro perched outside, a signifier of the welcome and hospitable atmosphere inside where one will immediately notice the care to which the food, wines, drinks, and space have all been carefully curated. Vintage finds, eclectic and bohemian Roman style décor, featuring a library of books and pop culture references will certainly appeal to your senses first. Odes to Fellini, Bukowski and even Star Wars, are carefully placed throughout while art shows grace the walls, adding their own respective humor, color and balance while featuring many developing artists of today. Pieces are for sale, so don’t be shy to claim what you love! How the Italian love for art and style emanate here!

Browsing the menu one will notice the spirit of the food is Roman, meaning fresh and tasty. For entrées one might get prosciutto and hummus alike here while going for a sandwich, their special tartares or an especially gracious list of salads.

Sit down and enjoy the lounge space to the front, the comfortable and inventive area perfect for drinks, browsing, recharging your body and mind whether after-work or after climbing the cupola. And while the Spritz has come to symbolize Italian leisure or ‘il dolce far niente’ (the sweetness of doing nothing), Bukowski’s Bar specializes in more than just Aperol but offers twelve different kinds of spritz so ‘nothing’ has ever tasted so sweet.

Go for the good stuff with Bukowski’s sizable wine selection of Italy’s tastiest. It’s been selected so as not to disappoint, but capsulate all the best of what makes Italian wine so enjoyable while still having great value. Art, dinner, drinks, and leisure are just around the corner from the Vatican, Bukowski’s Bar has established itself as a place worth seeking out by any pursuer of good things.