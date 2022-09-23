The Best Events in Rome this Autumn 2022

What’s on in Rome this Fall 2022: events to mark on your calendar

As temperatures cool and leaves begin to fall, don’t be fooled into thinking that La Città Eterna is about to snuggle up into hibernation. Whilst summer might be the height of the tourism season in Rome, the autumn calendar is just as jam-packed. Even though they’ve had to adapt to the new anti-covid safety measures, museums and galleries have been busy curating and installing exhibitions of some true greats, and many of the city’s best-loved festivals are set to make their autumnal return.

Here we round up all you need to know for the biggest and best events that this season has to offer.

FESTIVALS

Romaeuropa Festival

September 8 – November 20

Various Locations

romaeuropa.net

From September 8 to November 20, Romaeuropa Festival returns to colour in the capital with contemporary music, dance, theatre and digital arts performances. The events are hosted by some of the city’s most well-known cultural institutions, such as MAXXI, Argentina Theater, Auditorium Parco della Musica, but also by some off-the-beaten-track gems. Like every year, the festival serves as a platform where arts and cultures from all over the world interact and merge to awaken new perspectives and expressive forms. As such, the festival, now the largest in Italy, values and celebrates difference, follows the lines traced by the uncertainty of modernity and opens up to unprecedented visions in the various artistic fields. Be sure to stay up to date with all the events by following the Romaeuropa’s official website.

Festa del Cinema di Roma

October 13 – 23

Auditorium Parco della Musica – Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

romacinemafest.it

Once again, this autumn, the Eternal City, stands in the spotlight with the 17th edition of its Festa del Cinema, from October 13 to 23. The main event takes place at Auditorium Parco della Musica, adorned for the occasion with an infinite red carpet, but the festa also spreads to other evocative locations in the capital. In addition, as an autonomous body, but which runs parallel to the Festa del Cinema there is Alice nella Città devoted to the younger audiences.

The festival offers screenings of the best films of 2022, restored masterpieces, but also tv series, videoclips and video art exhibits. Finally, a part of the festival is dedicated to ‘encounters’, where the audience has the opportunity to listen to insightful conversations between world-famous filmmakers and hear about the backstage of their cinematic debuts. Keep up to date with the program and bookings by regularly checking the event’s website.

Maker Faire Rome

October 7-9

Gazometro – Via del Commercio, 9-11

makerfairerome.eu

From October 7-9, celebrate the 10th anniversary of Maker Faire Rome, the inventions and innovations fair, which, promotes the ideas, from all over the world, that modify our lives hands-on. The exhibition will take place at the highly suggestive Gazometro in the Ostiense area in post-industrial buildings, purpose-built marquees and many outdoor spaces that will host installations and performances.

Participants include individual creators, teachers and pupils that participate as schools and university groups or research institutes. These “makers” are technology enthusiasts, engineers, philosophers, artists, artisans, learners and educators driven by the will to solve problems and create a better society. Not only will the faire exhibit their creations, but it will also give them the chance to share their thoughts, experiences and skills through talks and tutorials. Plus, this 10th special edition, will host a series of exciting events, including digital ones, the days preceding the main exhibition. Save the date and don’t miss this mind-opening and world-changing event.

VRE Fest – Virtual Reality Experience

October 6-9 (In Rome till November 6)

Galleria delle Vasche (ex Mattatoio Roma)

vrefest.com

Immerse yourself in a different space at the Virtual Reality Experience – VRE international festival from October 6-9. The festival allows the public to detour from the material world and take part in 360° films, made by artists, researchers and makers revolutionising the way we see. n Rome, the event is co-produced, for the second consecutive year, with Romaeuropa Festival and will last until November, 6th 2022. The exhibition will take place at Galleria delle Vasche (Pelanda – Mattatoio) where the digital blends with the handmade, thanks to the work of Auriea Harvey, encompassing virtual and tangible sculptures, drawings and simulations.

Roma Jazz Festival

November 6-19

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Monk, Casa del Jazz, Teatro del Lido

romeing.it/roma-jazz-festival/

The 46th edition of Roma Jazz Festival will take place between the 6th and 19th of November in four different locations across Rome. This year’s theme is immersion. ‘Immersive Jazz’ entails a new way of participating in jazz concerts, whereby empathy, contact and learning blend into a totalising experience. An avant-garde festival that moves from interactivity to technology without bypassing tradition. Music, lights, words and artistic installations come together to draw spectators into a parallel world. The line-up includes: Steve Coleman, Lady Black, Spyro Gyra, Mingus Big Band, Nubya Garcia, Enrico Rava and many others.

EXHIBITIONS

A Timeless Wonder. Painting on Stone in Rome in the Seventeenth Century

October 25 – January 29, 2023

Galleria Borghese

galleriaborghese.beniculturali.it

From October 25 to January 29 the elegant and sophisticated Galleria Borghese devotes itself to painting on stone – an invention stemming from the Venetian painter Sebastiano del Piombo’ search for resistant supports in the early 1500s.

The presented collection was created by Scipione Borghese himself in the first three decades of the 1600s. The exhibition, Meraviglia senza tempo. Pittura su pietra a Roma nel Seicento, showcases 60-plus artworks, where the diversity of materials used, in harmony with the now vanished realities represented, veil the whole collection with a sense of wonder and amazement.

Van Gogh: masterpieces from the Kröller-Müller Museum

October 8 – March 26, 2023

Palazzo Bonaparte – Piazza Venezia 5

mostrepalazzobonaparte.it

On October 8 Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome opens its doors to one of the most famous and loved artists in the world: Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition offers an exciting trail between 50 of the most prominent works of the Dutch master exceptionally lent to the Palazzo by the Kröller Müller Museum. The various paintings, among which the eternal painter’s self-portrait (1887), help to trace the tormented and poignant history of Van Gogh, underpinned by an intense relationship with the world’s deepest truths. In particular, the exhibition highlights the painter’s Parisienne sojourn where he first formulated his chromatically vibrant and unique language.

Raoul Dufy: the Painter of Joy

October 14 – February 26, 2023

Palazzo Cipolla – Via del Corso, 320

fondazioneterzopilastrointernazionale.it

Raoul Dufy, will be hosted at Palazzo Cipolla from October 14. The painter of joy, light and colour contributed to changing the public’s taste in the first half of the 1900s with his liveliness and innovative forms. The exhibition comprises 160 of his works, lent from private and public French collections, and covers the entire artistic life-span of one of the greatest 20th century painters, sitting between Impressionism and Fauvism. The public will be able to identify the artist’s constant search for stimuli and successful experimentations, resulting in socially-relevant, but at the same time “light” pieces.

Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 100th birthday

Palazzo delle Esposizioni, 17 October – 20 January, 2023

Palazzo Barberini, 28 October – 13 February, 2023

Museo MAXXI, 16 November – 12 March, 2023

Galleria d’Arte Moderna, 15 October – 16 April, 2023

This year is the great master of cinema and poetry’s 100th birthday and for the occasion, he is revealed as a painter too. Pasolini Pittore is an exclusive exhibition that brings attention to an aspect of the artist’s creative process, often overlooked by the critics (generally focused on his film and writing): painting. Pasolini’s sensitive and deep personality is weaved into a series of portraits, still life, landscapes, and social scenes of young people lying or sitting with flowers. The exhibition will take place at Galleria d’Arte Moderna from October 15.

The centenary of Pasolini will also be celebrated by three of the main institutions in Rome, with a large coordinated exhibition named “Tutto è Santo”. At Palazzo delle Esposizioni, Palazzo Barberini and MAXXI the entire corpus of his works, will be reinterpreted with a focus on the body and a new voice will be given to one of the greatest of the Italian Novecento.

Rome Art Week 2022

October 24 – 29

Art galleries and open studios in Rome

romeartweek.com

The Rome Art Week is a nonprofit collaboration between art spaces, institutions and artists working to expand the reach of the contemporary art scene in Rome. This year marks the 7th edition and will be held October 24th-29th. There are over 150 galleries and institutions participating and will give the public the chance to experience new forms of contemporary art. There are over 350 artists involved in this year’s Rome Art Week. Patrons can stay updated with a current calendar of events by checking the website or following the instagram page.

