Museums in Music 2022

Museums in Music 2026

Nighttime music performances in Rome’s museums

On Saturday 21 November 2026, Rome’s civic museums stay open late for the 16th edition of Musei in Musica (Museums in Music). From 8pm to 2am, concerts, dance and live performances take over the halls of the Capitoline Museums, the Ara Pacis, Villa Torlonia and more than a dozen other venues across the city.

Last year around 34,000 people took part, making it one of the most popular cultural nights of the year in Rome.

For one night, the museums of the Sistema Musei di Roma Capitale become stages for classical music, jazz, contemporary sounds, dance and theatre, with performances designed for the spaces that host them. It’s a chance to hear live music surrounded by ancient sculpture, Renaissance frescoes and modern art, and to see some of the city’s collections at an unusual hour.

The same ticket gives access to the performances, the permanent collections and the temporary exhibitions on show in each museum. Doors open at 8pm and close at 2am, with last entry at 1am. Admission costs €1 per museum.

The full programme of concerts and shows will be published in November on the Musei in Comune website. We’ll update this page as soon as it’s out.

INSPIRATION

Best events in Rome in November

Participating museums

Capitoline Museums

Centrale Montemartini

Mercati di Traiano – Museo dei Fori Imperiali

Museo dell’Ara Pacis

Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi

Museo Napoleonico

Museo di Roma in Trastevere

Museo Pietro Canonica

Musei di Villa Torlonia (Casina delle Civette, Casino Nobile, Serra Moresca)

Museo Carlo Bilotti

Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco

Museo Civico di Zoologia

Museo della Repubblica Romana e della Memoria Garibaldina

Galleria d’Arte Moderna

Museo di Casal de’ Pazzi

Parco Archeologico del Celio – Museo della Forma Urbis

Villa di Massenzio

Other venues may join the programme once it’s announced.

Musei in Musica 2026: FAQ

When is Musei in Musica 2026?

Saturday 21 November 2026, from 8pm to 2am, with last entry at 1am.

How much does it cost?

Admission is €1 per museum, and the ticket includes the performances, the permanent collections and the temporary exhibitions.

Do all the concerts take place on the same night?

Yes. All performances in every participating museum take place on the evening of 21 November, so you can move from one museum to another during the night.

Where can I find the programme?

The programme will be published in November on the Musei in Comune website. This page will be updated with the highlights as soon as it’s available.

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