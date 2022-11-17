Museums in Music 2022

Nighttime Music Performances in Beautiful Exhibition Spaces

Saturday, November 19 2022 , the big event MUSEUMS IN MUSIC will be back, for its twelfth edition, with many music and dance performances that will enliven civic, state and private museums, foreign institutions, universities, and other cultural spaces, for a music full immersion from 8pm until 2am (last entry at 1:00am), to which you can participate for free or by buying a ticket for 1 euro. With the same ticket, you can also visit the temporary exhibitions and permanent collections.

50 spaces will be involved with 35 exhibitions and more than 100 events, including guided tours. The 12th edition of Musei in Musica is characterized this year by a very special participation: in the beautiful setting of the Mercati di Traiano, Fiorella Mannoia, one of the greatest Italian songwriters and music talents , will perform in an intimate and powerful piano and voice live concert.

Among the any museums and exhibition spaces in Rome partaking in the event, are: Musei Capitolini, Centrale Montemartini, Museo Napoleonico, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Museo di scultura antica Giovanni Barracco, Museo Civico di Zoologia, Galleria d’Arte Moderna, Museo di Casal de’ Pazzi, Planetario di Roma and others.

