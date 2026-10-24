Museums in Music 2022

Nighttime music performances in Rome’s museums
On Saturday 21 November 2026, Rome’s civic museums stay open late for the 16th edition of Musei in Musica (Museums in Music). From 8pm to 2am, concerts, dance and live performances take over the halls of the Capitoline Museums, the Ara Pacis, Villa Torlonia and more than a dozen other venues across the city.
Last year around 34,000 people took part, making it one of the most popular cultural nights of the year in Rome.
For one night, the museums of the Sistema Musei di Roma Capitale become stages for classical music, jazz, contemporary sounds, dance and theatre, with performances designed for the spaces that host them. It’s a chance to hear live music surrounded by ancient sculpture, Renaissance frescoes and modern art, and to see some of the city’s collections at an unusual hour.
The same ticket gives access to the performances, the permanent collections and the temporary exhibitions on show in each museum. Doors open at 8pm and close at 2am, with last entry at 1am. Admission costs €1 per museum.
The full programme of concerts and shows will be published in November on the Musei in Comune website. We’ll update this page as soon as it’s out.
INSPIRATION
Best events in Rome in November
Participating museums
- Capitoline Museums
- Centrale Montemartini
- Mercati di Traiano – Museo dei Fori Imperiali
- Museo dell’Ara Pacis
- Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi
- Museo Napoleonico
- Museo di Roma in Trastevere
- Museo Pietro Canonica
- Musei di Villa Torlonia (Casina delle Civette, Casino Nobile, Serra Moresca)
- Museo Carlo Bilotti
- Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco
- Museo Civico di Zoologia
- Museo della Repubblica Romana e della Memoria Garibaldina
- Galleria d’Arte Moderna
- Museo di Casal de’ Pazzi
- Parco Archeologico del Celio – Museo della Forma Urbis
- Villa di Massenzio
Other venues may join the programme once it’s announced.
Musei in Musica 2026: FAQ
When is Musei in Musica 2026?
Saturday 21 November 2026, from 8pm to 2am, with last entry at 1am.
How much does it cost?
Admission is €1 per museum, and the ticket includes the performances, the permanent collections and the temporary exhibitions.
Do all the concerts take place on the same night?
Yes. All performances in every participating museum take place on the evening of 21 November, so you can move from one museum to another during the night.
Where can I find the programme?
The programme will be published in November on the Musei in Comune website. This page will be updated with the highlights as soon as it’s available.
2 Responses
the pdf has the date to be Saturday 1st …. but 2018.
is the program for Saturday 14th 2019?
all those concerts happen in just one evening?
Ciao Diana, they haven’t published the updated programme yet. Yes all the concerts happen in one evening!