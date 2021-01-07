FAQ about Italy’s coronavirus vaccination campaign

Getting a covid-19 vaccine in Italy

Italy has reserved 215 million doses of covid-19 vaccines from 6 worldwide producers. According to the Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco, or the Italian Drug Agency, almost 700,000 vaccine doses have been given to the Italian territory since December 31st and over 330,000 people have been vaccinated. If you want daily up-to-date information, you can check out the report on the number of people getting vaccinated in Italy. Since every Italian region manages its own health-care system, the administration of the vaccine – from deciding who will receive it to the operations – is managed autonomously by each region. But let’s get into some frequently asked questions regarding the Italian government’s distribution plan of the covid-19 vaccine.

When will I be able to get the covid-19 vaccine in Italy?

Italy’s nationwide vaccination campaign began on December 27th, also dubbed as “Vaccine Day”. The country’s vaccination plan includes initially distributing the vaccine to medical staff and staff and patients of care homes. In fact, a nurse from the Spallanzani hospital in Rome was the first person to get vaccinated in Italy. But what about the rest of the population? Once more doses arrive, the vaccine will be extended to the rest of the population, prioritizing elderly citizens, from ages 80 years and up, in between 60 and 79 years of age and people of all ages who suffer from more than one previous chronic disease, immunodeficiency and/or disability. People under 16 years of age are not included in the vaccination plan as clinical trials were only conducted on adults.

Is it mandatory to get vaccinated?

According to article 32 of the Italian constitution, no one can be obligated to get a specific medical treatment, unless it’s through the provision of law. For the time being, getting vaccinated against covid-19 in Italy is optional and the government doesn’t intend on making the vaccination compulsory. During the vaccination campaign, which will be free of charge and guaranteed to all citizens, the participation rate will be assessed. However, this doesn’t mean that certain countries, airlines and tourism facilities will not require people to have been vaccinated. There are talks in the air about introducing a “health passport” or a digital international certificate.

How many vaccine doses are needed to become immune to covid-19?

The number of doses required to become immune to covid-19 depends on the vaccine. Most vaccine producers require two doses, the second to be administered after 21 days from the first dose. Ninety-five percent of the time, after one week from the second dose, patients become immune to covid-19. This, however, does not mean you won’t be required to wear a mask or maintain social distancing and other restrictions.

How long will immunity last after getting a coronavirus vaccine?

The duration of the immunity to covid-19 is still not certain after getting a vaccine. This is because the observation period was very short. However, it is predicted that immunity will last around nine to twelve months.