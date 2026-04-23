Eating around Campo de’ Fiori

The best restaurants in Campo de’ Fiori

Getting hungry around Campo de’ Fiori is never a problem. While the square itself is best known for takeaway bites, touristy spots and quick stops, the surrounding streets are home to some of the area’s best places to eat. From pizza and tiramisù to proper sit-down restaurants for a full meal, there’s no shortage of good options nearby. Here’s our selection of the best restaurants around Campo de’ Fiori.

Classic

Camponeschi

Piazza Farnese, 50/50a

Mon-Sat 7.30pm-12am

ristorantecamponeschi.it

Taste delicious Roman food and seafood specialties in this third generation restaurant sitting right on Piazza Farnese. The six Renaissance style dining rooms are elegant, offering a prestigious meeting point for romantic dinners or special occasions. Relax in this sophisticated atmosphere inside a palazzo from the 1500s.

Clorofilla Cucina e Distillati

Vicolo delle Grotte, 17

facebook.com/clorofillarestaurant/

Italian gourmet cuisine as well as Roman delicacies with a twist are in store for you at this urban jungle footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. From seasonal tartares to carbonara with truffle shavings, you’re in for a pleasant surprise at Clorofilla. And make sure to come back over and over again, Chef Gianmarco Iorio changes the menu every three months, offering only top quality seasonal produce. And did I mention that everything is homemade – yes even the bread and sauces.

Da Cesare al Pellegrino

Via del Pellegrino, 117

Sun-Tues, Thurs-Sat 12.30-3pm, 6.30-11pm, Wed-Closed

trattoriadacesare.it

A cozy joint nestled on a side street of Campo de’Fiori, Da Cesare al Pellegerino is the evolution of their sister trattoria, Cesare al Casaletto. With their small menu, Da Cesare serves up Roman classics, and their infamous Teresa meatballs are an ode to past patrons.

Emma

Via del Monte della Farina, 28/29

Every day 12.30-3.30pm, 6.30-11.30pm

emmapizzeria.com

Just near Il Viniaetto is where you’ll find Emma, a pizzeria/restaurant/wine shop hybrid. Against its sleek modern design of blacks and reds, guests will find a menu rooted in timeless Roman tradition – think thin crisp pizza to decadent carbonara paired with elegant wine. At Emma, Rome’s culinary heritage meets bold modernism, yet still remains familiar.

La Quercia

Piazza della Quercia, 23

Open daily, 12am-4pm, 7pm-11.30pm

osterialaquercia.com

Not overly frilly, yet perfect for a special occasion, La Quercia serves Roman cuisine with finesse. The restaurant is romantic in its peacefully tucked away location, far from the hubbub of the neighborhood. La Quercia serves many simple but fresh pasta dishes – the pici with asparagus and black truffle is not to be missed.

È Passata la Moretta

Vicolo della Moretta, 6

Every day 12pm-12am

passatalamoretta.it

With a chalkboard menu as the mantlepiece, È Passata la Moretta shines brightest with classic Roman comfort dishes. At this family-run trattoria, guests are welcomed with the honest cooking that Rome does best – simple, generous, and full of love.

Fine Dining

Assunta Madre

Via Giulia, 14 (Palazzo Varese)

Sun-Sat 7-11.30pm, Mon Closed

ristoranteassuntamadre.it

A cornerstone of Rome’s luxury seafood scene, Assunta Madre is celebrated for its pristine fish and shellfish, sourced fresh and prepared with elegant restraint. The menu highlights the purity of Mediterranean flavors, while the sleek, energetic atmosphere attracts a fashionable Roman and international clientele.

Campocori

Via di Santa Maria de’ Calderari, 49

Wed-Sun 7-10.30pm; Mon-Tues Closed

chapter-roma.com

Set inside Chapter Roma, Campocori is a dark, elegant restaurant with a dinner-club feel. Inspired by classic New York Italian restaurants, the space mixes velvet, marble, wood paneling, exposed brick and contemporary art for a bold yet intimate atmosphere. The menu offers refined Italian cuisine with international touches, making it a great choice for a stylish dinner in the heart of Rione Regola.

Il San Lorenzo

Via dei Chiavari 4-5

Tues-Sat 12.30-3pm, 7.30-12am, Mon 7.30-12am, Sun Closed

ilsanlorenzoofficial

With a Michelin guide recommendation for the “Best Seafood in Rome,” Il San Lorenzo serves up exceptional cuisine in a sleek, Mediterranean setting. Guests are first greeted inside with the fresh fish counter, immediately signaling a commitment to fresh catch produce – setting the tone for a sophisticated experience rooted in classic Italian tradition. From crudo to grilled fish and seafood pasta dishes, Il San Lorenzo makes sure to highlight that simplicity, precision, and quality are the main character.

Pagliaccio

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 129a

Tues-Fri 7.30-10pm; Sat 12.30-2pm, 7.30-10pm; Sun-Mon Closed

ristoranteilpagliaccio.com

Boasting two Michelin stars, Il Pagliaccio is one of Rome’s most refined fine dining experiences. Offering a variety of tasting menus, guests will experience a gastronomical experience bridging Italian fare with unique international features. Chef Anthony Genovese and staff deliver on precision, composition, and balance of flavors in a creative, intimate setting.

Per Me – Giulio Terrinoni

Vicolo del Malpasso, 9

Every day 12.30-2pm, 7-10pm

giulioterrinoni.it

Awarded one Michelin star, Per Me offers a contemporary interpretation of Italian cuisine rooted in seasonality and precision. Chef Giulio Terrinoni crafts inventive tasting menus that balance creativity with approachability, delivering a refined yet personal dining experience in an intimate, modern setting.

INSPIRATION

Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

Pierluigi

Piazza de Ricci, 144

Open daily, 12pm-3pm, 7pm-11.30pm

pierluigi.it

Both a restaurant and cocktail bar, this fine-dining spot focuses its menu on top quality seafood straight from the ports nearest Rome. Pierluigi is a perfect outdoor choice for lunch and dinner on very special occasions. Beautifully dressed diners fill the small jewel-like piazza in the warmer evenings enjoying gorgeously prepared baccala’, octopus and prawns.

Reserva

Via del Pellegrino, 160-164

Mon-Sat 5pm-12am, Sun 12pm-12am

reserva-restaurante.it

At Reserva, the best of both worlds collide – Italy’s la dolce vita meets South American flair. Head chef Paulo Aires combines his Brazilian roots with classic Italian training, creating a menu that shifts from pao de queijo to Roman-style artichokes, blending Roman charm with South American heat.

Roscioli (Restaurant)

Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22

Tues-Sun 12.30pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

salumeriaroscioli.com

Roscioli’s ristorante is great for a relaxed, sit-down meal: despite its gourmet, somewhat upscale menu, the dining experience is casual due to its shop-like interior lined with jarred goods, bottles of wine and glass cheese display case. Their carbonara is a must-try: rich, creamy and perfectly balanced, made with top-quality guanciale, eggs, pecorino and black pepper. A great spot for anyone looking to experience Rome’s food culture at its most authentic and indulgent.

STREET FOOD

Supplizio

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 143

Mon-Sat 12–3:30 pm, 5–9:30 pm; Sun Closed

supplizioroma.it

Those looking for a quick taste of Roman tradition will have no problem finding it at Supplizio. The street food corner, from the mind of Arcangelo Dandini, serves up the Roman classic suppli al telefono – rice croquettes filled with tomato and mozzarella cheese – and unique variations. Guests are welcomed into the salotto (living room), experiencing the Italian tradition of convivialità, where food is enjoyed in a space that feels like home.

INSPIRATION

The Best Street Food Spots in Rome

Forno Campo de’ Fiori

Campo de’ Fiori, 22

Open Mon-Sat, 7.30am-8pm

fornocampodefiori

This famous bakery, right on the piazza, has earned its popularity perfectly executing the Roman street food classics. The forno turns out fresh and delicately seasoned pizza bianca in abundance daily and many gather to grab a slice, stuffed with mortadella or bresaola, perfect for munching while perched upon the base of the Giordano Bruno statue.

Antico Forno Roscioli

Via dei Chiavari, 34

Every day 7.30am – 8pm

anticofornoroscioli.it

Active since 1972, Antico Forno Roscioli is one of Rome’s most beloved historic bakeries, set just steps from Campo de’ Fiori. What began as a neighborhood forno has become a true gastronomic landmark, famous for its freshly baked bread, Roman-style pizza, pastries and takeaway specialties. Stop by for a slice of pizza bianca, pizza rossa or something sweet, and you’ll understand why the scent of Roscioli has become part of the area’s daily rhythm.

Forno Monteforte

Via del Pellegrino, 129

Every day 7.30am-9pm

fornomonteforte.com

At the crossroads of Via del Pellegrino and Via di Monserrato is where visitors can find Forno Montefiore. With bread as the forno’s centerpiece, the warm scent of 20 varieties draws you in before you can reach the counter. Expect crisp pizza al taglio, smooth maritozzo, and soft plumcakes and croissants. Take a seat inside the sleek interior or enjoy the passersby of Roman architecture on colorful stools outside. (Side note – musician Harry Styles has frequented the joint!)

Tulipane

Via del Pavone, 28

Sun-Fri 8.30am-3.30pm, Mon 9am-4pm

tulipane.it

A charming neighborhood bakery and brunch spot, Tulipane pairs artisanal pastries with a curated selection of local products, celebrating the flavors of the region. With its pastel hues, careful symmetry, and storybook ambiance, the space feels straight out of a Wes Anderson film—offering a whimsical yet refined escape in the heart of Rome.

Barnum Cafe

Via del Pellegrino, 87

Every day 8am-3.30pm

barnumroma.com

Barnum Cafe is a trendy breakfast and brunch spot minutes from Campo de’’ Fiori. Offering homemade baked goods and even American classics like bacon and eggs, the cafe is a cozy place to catch up with friends or work with a specialty coffee by your side. While lines may run long, take away options still capture the Barnum spirit.

Dar Filletaro a Santa Barbara

Largo dei Librari, 88

Mon-Sat 5-10.30pm, Sun Closed

facebook.com/FilettiDiBaccala

Dar Filettaro a Santa Barbara is a classic Roman friggitoria tucked near Campo de’ Fiori, famous for its crispy fried cod (filetti di baccalà) and other no-frills street food staples. The vibe is casual and old-school, with paper tablecloths and a menu focused on perfectly executed fried bites. It’s a go-to spot if you want an authentic, quick taste of traditional Roman comfort food.

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