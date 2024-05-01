Rome’s Top Street Food

The Best Street Food Spots in Rome

Roman cuisine has officially left the building (or in this case, the trattoria). Some of the city’s finest dishes are meant to be savored on-the-go, unfussy, a little messy, and downright delicious. Whether it’s an old school snack or a fresh spin on a classic you’re after, we’ve rounded up the best street eats and where to find them.

SUPPLÌ

I Supplì

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 137 (Trastevere)

If you name your eatery after a dish, that dish better be damn good – and I Supplì delivers. Opened by two brothers who were sick of their stock market careers, this tiny, hole-in-the-wall tavola calda has perfected the art of the supplì classico, a rice ball laced with ragù, lovingly stuffed with mozzarella, breaded, and deep-fried. Carbs, tomato, meat, cheese…looks like all our favorite food groups rolled into one.

Book your Trastevere Food Tour

Supplizio

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 143 (Corso Vittorio Emanuele)

A short walk from the historic center, Supplizio has taught us that carbonara doesn’t always mean pasta. The supplì (a fried rice ball) menu riffs on this and other classic primi dishes, serving up supplì all’arrabbiata (rice cooked with spicy tomato sauce), supplì al cacio e pepe (pecorino cheese and black pepper), and supplì al burro e acciughe (butter and anchovies). Keep an eye out for seasonal supplì, too.

Eroi della Pizza

Piazzale degli Eroi, 4

Here you’ll find traditional Roman-style pizza al taglio, thin and crispy, and excellent supplì, among the best in the city. You can try them in the classic version or in seasonal variations– zucchini, provola cheese, speck, pistachio and mortadella… What stands out is the double breading with breadcrumbs made from homemade bread, and also the rice cooked al dente. They’re also good when cold!

PIZZA AL TAGLIO

Pizzarium

Via della Meloria, 43 (Prati)

Nicknamed the “Michelangelo of pizza,” Gabriele Bonci has elevated pizza by the slice from a mundane snack into an edible masterpiece. Using the same spelt ancient Romans would have baked their bread with, Bonci tops his dough with experimental combinations like grilled peaches and chicory; pumpkin, guanciale, and smoked mozzarella; mortadella and chickpeas; and seared tuna with onions. The menu varies daily – Bonci estimates he produces about 1,500 types of pizza annually.

Antico Forno Roscioli

Via dei Chiavari, 34 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Less is more applies to your pizza, too. Forno Roscioli’s two bestsellers – pizza bianca and pizza rossa – are simple in toppings but big in flavor. The bianca, a fluffy focaccia dough baked with olive oil and sea salt, is ordered at the bread counter, while the rossa, slathered generously with tomato sauce, is found at the pizza side of the bakery. In Italy, you decide the size of the slice – the clerk will consult you before portioning out your piece.

Lievito Pizza, Pane

Viale Europa, 339 (Eur)

Via Simone Martini, 6 (Serafico)

He’s won everyone over with his pizza al taglio and bread. Who am I talking about? Francesco Arnesano, who even in the new location in the Serafico area of Lievito Pizza Pane, impresses with his delicious pizzas. I recommend coming for lunch and letting your gut guide you in choosing from the various pizzas at the counter, from the most traditional to the most innovative. Particularly good are the stuffed ones and the vegetarian ones. There are also fried foods, like carbonara with pasta, vegetarian supplì, and many other recipes that change daily.

Pizza Chef

Via Clelia, 63a (Appio Latino)

Pizza Chef’s new location in the Appio Latino area, a brand known for its Roman-style pizza, is more beautiful than ever. Since January, the venue has transformed into a small boutique with indoor tables where you can stop and savor quality fried foods and pizza. Here, Mario Panatta and Sara Longo impress customers with pizza topped with meatballs in sauce and intriguing seasonal pizzas with seasonal vegetables, as well as cold cuts and cheeses from small local producers, mostly from the area. Their classic supplì is also very good.

Ruver Teglia Frazionata

V.le dell’Aventino, 46

The 29-year-old Alessandro Ruver, who has been by Gabriele Bonci’s side for years, opened his own venue in the Aventino area a few months ago. What does he offer? Obviously, pizza, classic Roman style baked in a tray, without frills. A product that captivates for its simplicity and quality of ingredients. As the name of the small venue suggests, the proposal is “al trancio” (not “al taglio”), with the trays already portioned. Campania tomatoes from Gerardo di Nola, Brescia flours from Giorgio Belotti, vegetables from La Piana di Alsium in Ladispoli, and Umbrian extra virgin olive oil from Flaminio are some of the materials selected by Alessandro for his pizzas. Try the classic red pizza with Roman parsley mix, the potato and mozzarella, and the Chianina beef ragù baked in the oven.

Pantera

Circonvallazione Ostiense, 153 (Garbatella)

Pantera is the new pizza al taglio place on Circonvallazione Ostiense, in the historic Garbatella district, run by the brothers Manuel and Nicolò Trecastelli, already beloved for their Trecca and the wine bar with kitchen Circoletto. In this small venue, they serve exclusively low, crispy, and delightfully greasy tray pizza, along with supplì. The atmosphere is convivial, just like the taste of the pizzas, simple and delicious. Options include cooked ham and mozzarella, red with “erbette” (a parsley and garlic green sauce), potatoes, and flowers and anchovies. What more could you ask for?

Gianni Pizza al Mattone

Via dei Monti di Primavalle, 169 (Primavalle)

The legend of pizza al pala is Giovanni Antonelli, known to everyone as Gianni, a 73-year-old who, every morning from 9:30, is behind the counter of his pizzeria in the Primavalle area. Here he exclusively offers split and stuffed white pizza in various ways. It’s impossible not to taste the one filled with crab meat, sliced green tomatoes, arugula, and mayonnaise, and the one with zucchini omelette. At Gianni al Mattone, there’s a nativity scene all year round, even in August.

MARITOZZO

Pasticceria Regoli

Via dello Statuto, 60 (Esquilino)

It withstands trends and remains a reference point for Roman maritozzi. Regoli in Esquilino offers an excellent Lent-style maritozzo without cream but with raisins. The size is immense and the taste classic, with spread cream. And when they run out? The shutter closes.

Bar Pasticceria Romoli

Viale Eritrea, 142

Another timeless reference for classic pastry in Rome is Romoli, opened in 1954 in Viale Eritrea. Excellent coffee, as well as products suitable for both breakfast and late-night snacks (they close at 2 a.m.). Among everything stands out the maritozzo, sometimes filled with chocolate or cream, and also the Gabriella, with cream, sugar, and cinnamon, a unique leavened pastry.

Faro

Via Piave, 55 (Nomentano)

Not only excellent specialty coffee. Faro also performs very well in the pastry department. Here, you’ll find excellent ciavattoni, and, of course, maritozzi, both classic and in a version called “maritondo,” made with the same dough but round and filled with cream or glazed with Rocher, and “maricordo,” with lemon cream and pine nuts, inspired by the torta della nonna.

TRAPIZZINO

Trapizzino

Via Giovanni Branca, 88 (Testaccio) – Piazzale di Ponte Milvio, 13 – Piazza Trilussa, 46 (Trastevere) – Piazzale delle Provincie, 9 (Bologna)

A mash-up of a tramezzino sandwich and a slice of pizza, the trapizzino is a triangular pocket of expertly baked pizza dough stuffed with the fillings of your choice. Permanent offerings include classics like eggplant parmesan, chicken cacciatore, and meatballs in tomato sauce, while octopus, oxtail, slow cooked beef, tripe, and more, alternate daily. If the stars are aligned, you might see their dessert trapizzino on the specials menu: vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate and cream.

Book Testaccio Experience with light lunch

PANINO PORCHETTA

La Norcineria Iacozzilli

Via Natale del Grande, 15 (Trastevere)

Three generations of the Iacozzilli family (look for the 94 year old matriarch manning the cash register) work in this no-frills norcineria, hailed for its porchetta. This slow-roasted pork sprinkled with salt, rosemary, and black pepper, is often overcooked at other locales around the city, but not here: their porchetta is juicy in the middle, crispy on top, and has just the right amount of seasoning. Ask owner Piero for a porchetta panino and a bottle of locally produced beer to wash it down with.

BACCALÀ

Dar Filettaro

Largo dei Librari, 88 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Locals flock to this Roman culinary institution for its star dish, filetti di baccala’. These flaky salt cod fillets are dipped in egg battered, fried, and wrapped to go in paper cones (don’t even think of using a knife and a fork). Dar Filettaro is open from 5:30pm on, so while this isn’t a lunchtime stop, it’s great for post-work snack, or even an instant dinner option – their filetti are pretty filling.

SEAFOOD SANDWICHES

Pescaria

Via Leone IV, 14 (Prati)

An Apulian gourmet fast food, very well known both in the North and South, that has recently opened in the capital. The que is long, and for good reason: Pescaria will make you fall in love with its sophisticated and delicious seafood sandwiches. The fish is sustainable: croaker, sea bream, sea bass and Cobia are of the highest quality, raised in stress-free environments and without hormones, dyes and pesticides. And the toppings? The famous sandwich with fried octopus is enriched with turnips, garlic and oil, cooked fig must, ricotta, pepper and anchovy oil. In addition to the tasty sandwiches, you can order fried seafood, raw cruditè, tartares and salads. Always keep an eye on the seasonal menu!

Stupisci

Via Bellinzona, 11 (Trieste)

A small restaurant has recently opened in the Trieste neighborhood. In addition to providing a space for eating on site, Stupisci functions as a laboratory to prepare all the dishes that are sold through the delivery service. The menu focuses on fish sandwiches but you will also find tartares and fish arancini. Among the most popular sandwiches is the “Polpo al Cuore” – crunchy octopus, iceberg, black pig ‘nduja, guacamole, and honey with Reggio Calabria bergamot. The products used are of extreme quality: the bread is from Roscioli while the fish is always fresh from the market.

FOOD MARKETS

Via Aldo Manuzio (Testaccio)

The Testaccio market is not just a practical spot to get your groceries, but also a staple hangout amongst locals. The covered stalls are well organised in a bright and spacious structure with a modern vibe. This is the kind of place you can come to grab an espresso, lunch or a fresh cannolo while browsing the selection of fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses. Hop from box to box, eating standing up and at the bar counters, or get food from different stalls and sit at the central seating area. From classic Roman dishes at Food Box, Le Mani in Pasta and Mordi e Vai to healthy options at Zoè, Mercato Testaccio is the perfect place for a lazy foodie day out with the locals.

Via Giovanni Giolitti, 36 (Termini)

Mercato Centrale has become one of the go-to spots for foodies. It’s a one stop shop for all tastes and food needs – here you can find everything from sweets, to pizza, to vegan meals, and more, without forgetting about trapizzini, pasta, sushi and fresh seafood. While the first floor is perfect for casual dining, the second floor is used to house special events and culinary experiences.

Mercato Casal de’ Pazzi

Viale Locke

Requalified in 2017, thanks to the “Mercati d’Autore” project, the local market of Casal de’ Pazzi is a commercial and social hub thanks to its food areas. Worth mentioning is box 32 with Rudy Ruggeri, who in 2020 created Bottega Pasolini, a cheese shop with short-chain, artisanal, organic products. Here, you can sit at wooden tables and taste boards with selected products from the shop, accompanied by natural wine.

Mercato Flaminio

Via Flaminia, 60

Just a few steps from Piazza del Popolo, the local market on Via Flaminia, dating back to the early 20th century, boasts several stalls, from the butcher to the fishmonger, as well as specialties such as braided buffalo mozzarella and tielle di Gaeta. Highly recommended for lunch is a stop at Gramigna – Resistenza culinaria, offering hamburgers, sandwiches, and traditional Roman pasta, as well as platters and salads. During the warm season, they are also open for aperitifs.

Mercato Trionfale

Via Andrea Doria

In via Andrea Doria, just a few steps from the Vatican Museums, Mercato Trionfale is the largest market in Rome, boasting 273 stalls. For a gourmet break, at stall 102 you’ll find Ivo and Arsenio serving their porchetta from Ariccia to be eaten in a “cazzottino,” a well-cooked and crispy bun. Another landmark at the market is Pescheria Duca, present since ’87 with fresh fish, as well as various options including crudités, first courses, and second courses. For a cheese tasting, stop by Beppe Giovale, a spin-off of Beppe and his cheeses.

ETHNIC

Dar Jiamo Lab

Via Bergamo, 15 (Porta Pia)

At Chen Hu’s establishment, just steps away from Porta Pia, you can enjoy excellent Jia Mo, similar to sfogliatelle, cut in half and filled like a sandwich. The dough is made of flour and egg, crispy, filled with stewed pork (this is the classic version), braised beef, grilled chicken, or vegetables. Also available are noodles with duck and Chinese dumplings.