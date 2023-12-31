12 Restaurants To Try Rome in 2024

Making your decisions easy with a list of 12 eateries in the city and beyond

For the new year, we have compiled a list of new or recently renovated Roman eateries that deserve the visit of locals and passing visitors alike. 12 options to make your decisions easy… and it’ll always be the right choice!

Ruvido

Via Apulia, 11, (Appio Latino) 06.97619059 ruvidoroma.com

At number 11 on Via Apulia, in the Appio Latino neighborhood, you’ll find Ruvido. This unique wine bar, with its casual and energetic ambiance, is housed in a concrete cube that exudes vibes reminiscent of Berlin and Japan. Conceived by Alessandro Bernabei, Yari Stati (also known as The Bro food, a popular food blogger), and art director Luca Laurenti, Ruvido immerses you in a world of electronic music, 80s new wave, and alternative rock. Amidst books on 80s punk and street art, alongside vinyl dolls, you’ll find an impressive list of low-intervention wines, prioritizing extreme quality and vineyard-centric production. Ruvido also offers a small but comprehensive selection of dishes, including cured meats and cheeses, raw fish and meat, and bruschettas. Keep an eye on the Instagram page for events featuring chefs, pizza makers, and producers from all over Italy.

Bistrot64

Via Guglielmo Calderini, 64 (Flaminio) 06.3235531 bistrot64.it

Bistrot64, a historic fine dining establishment in Rome, awarded a Michelin star, has undergone a transformation after 10 years of operation. Owner Emanuele Cozzo has revamped the venue, both in its ambiance and menu, entrusting the kitchen to the talented Giacomo Zezza and the dining area to the maître and sommelier Nicola Bacalu, who excels in the art of mixology. Today at Bistrot64, you’ll find contemporary dishes that celebrate humble, seasonal ingredients with a playful and mature touch. Here, cacio e pepe is served at the end of the meal, akin to a small pastry, playing with the rich notes of pecorino and the spicy, aromatic essence of pepper.

Ninu’

Via della Frezza, 43 (centro storico) 06.87644813 ninuroma.com

Seafood cuisine at affordable prices, art, and design: this is Ninù, the new project by Alessandra Marino, architect, collector, and entrepreneur known to Romans for ‘Gusto’. Her own home, located in the heart of Rome, just a few meters from the Ara Pacis, spread over 850 square meters on multiple levels, has been transformed into a cocktail bar, a street-facing café, restaurant, venue for private events, and bed & breakfast. The menu has been created by chef Marco Gallotta and executed daily by Simone Ianiro.

Hiromi La Maison

Via Reggio Emilia, 24 (Salario) 06.88936084 hiromimaison.it

Hiromi La Maison, an offshoot of Hiromi Cake, is the new Japanese spot focused on tea and sake. With approximately 160 labels available for purchase in enoteca style and 25 by the glass, it offers a variety to explore. The menu showcases Japanese cuisine from the Kansai region of Osaka, home to sushi chef Aiuchi Takehiko. The atmosphere is charming, creating an ideal setting for Japanese language and calligraphy classes, traditional pastry workshops, and delightful tastings.

Gregorio

Via della Cava Aurelia, 169 (San Pietro) 06.87758664 gregoriorestaurant.com

In late August, near Via Gregorio VII and the San Pietro station, Gregorio opened its doors, named after the same pope featured in the restaurant’s logo. Here, from 7 in the morning until 1 at night, you can enjoy a variety of dishes. The standout feature are the Roman-style pizzas created by the renowned pizzaiolo Luca Pezzetta, known for his pizzeria Clementina and the recent Micro Forno in Fiumicino. Also noteworthy is the culinary offering from chef Alessandro Tomasso, complemented by cocktails from bar manager Jacopo Salvati.

Tinello

Via Vigna Di Corte, 6, Castel Gandolfo (RM) 06.24597135 tinellobistrot.it

Sara Scarsella and Matteo Compagnucci, the skilled chefs and owners of the Michelin-starred Sintesti restaurant in Ariccia, have teamed up with sommelier Carla Scarsella and Andrea Cingolani to introduce a delightful addition to Castel Gandolfo – Tinello, a bistro designed for sharing. Nestled in a quaint old “tinello” (an osteria, or tavern), this recently opened eatery boasts a dynamic menu that evolves regularly, showcasing Italian dishes infused with international flair. Enhancing the experience, Tinello presents an excellent array of wines, cocktails, and sake.

Elio

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220 (Parioli) 06.94502727 ristoranteelio.com

Inside the Hoxton Hotel in Parioli, you’ll find Elio, a recently opened restaurant with the culinary expertise of Sarah Cicolini, acclaimed chef of SantoPalato and Avanvera, who brings a contemporary twist to the flavors of traditional Italian gastronomy. Elio offers a warm and inviting ambiance where you can savor a variety of dishes, including generous Maxi Portions. The breakfast and aperitivo selections are equally impressive. And on weekends, there’s a delightful brunch waiting for you.

Pantera

Circonvallazione Ostiense, 153 (Garbatella) 06.95008710 pantera.it

The new must-try pizza by the slice in Rome? Pantera, without a doubt. It’s opened by the people behind Trecca and Circoletto, who, in the Garbatella area, decided to offer the classic Roman pizza—thin and crispy, topped with traditional ingredients, some lighter than others (definitely try the pizza with coratella). Don’t miss the supplì. The atmosphere is unique, with posters and flags of Roma decorating the walls.

Scarpetta NYC

Via Vittorio Veneto, 60 (Pinciano) 06.42010788 scarpettarestaurants.com

Born in New York in 2008, the Scarpetta NYC concept is rapidly spreading worldwide. After London, Doha, and Tokyo, it has now arrived in Rome. Located on Via Veneto, inside the Ambasciatori Palace Hotel, Scarpetta NYC brings a blend of Italian and American dishes in a New York-inspired atmosphere. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor fresh pasta and grilled meat in various cuts, complemented by carefully crafted sauces and side dishes. Even the desserts transport you beyond the ocean.

Orma

Via Boncompagni, 31 (Barberini) 06.8543182 ormaroma.it

Undoubtedly, Orma has been the most anticipated opening of the year. Today, this fine dining venture by Roy Caceres, just steps away from via Veneto, proudly boasts a Michelin star. Joining forces with the chef is the Fiengo family, entrepreneurs with Neapolitan roots who have called Rome home for over two decades. Their son, Pier Mario, assumes the role of sous chef alongside Giovanni Oliveri. In a spacious, cubic environment with a beautiful terrace to enjoy during warmer seasons, the chef experiments with creations balancing between Italy and Colombia. There are two tasting menus: the first, titled ” Tracce indelebili”, retraces the chef’s signature dishes; the other, ” Tracce Correnti”, is his 2.0 vision, focused on the theme of “eliminating the superfluous.” The project is completed by a vegetable garden in Anguillara Sabazia, near Lake Bracciano, based on the principles of regenerative cultivation.

Allegrìo

Via Veneto, 114 (Pinciano) 0645543423 allegrio.com

On Via Veneto, you’ll find Allegrìo, a concept envisioned by creative director Sabrina Corbo, seamlessly blending Italian cuisine and design. A large sun-shaped installation welcomes guests into the lounge, leading them into different restaurant rooms, each with its own atmosphere and menu. Joyful, Lucky, Intrepid, In Love – these are the four environments for four different souls. Along with the vibrant atmosphere, enjoy a high-level culinary experience starting with a rich breakfast by Pastry Chef Mario di Costanzo. The offerings continue with business lunch, aperitivo, dinner, and after-dinner. Allegrìo features the culinary expertise of Chef Daniele Creti and, above all, pizza creations by Ivano Veccia.

Kohaku

Via Marche, 66 (Pinciano) 06.45665202 kohaku.com

Kohaku is the first restaurant in the capital solely dedicated to Kaiseki cuisine. In a spacious setting, simple in colors and lighting, you can experience two types of meals: pure Kaiseki and Kaiseki sushi. The ritual of both dinners begins with a glass of sake selected by the owner, Sabrina Bai. Both menus follow a precise sequence of courses. During lunch, there are à la carte options available

