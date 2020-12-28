OLTRE TUTTO: Rome’s New Year’s Eve 2021 streaming event

New Year’s Eve events in Rome 2021

It’s been a tough year, we can say it loud and clear. But that doesn’t mean we can’t ring in the new year in an exciting way. While this year’s edition of La Festa di Roma – the all-day New Year’s extravaganza event that lasts 24 hours – has been cancelled due to the anti-covid restrictions, Rome has found a new way to kick off 2021: with the Oltre Tutto digital festival.

Oltre Tutto, or “beyond everything” is Rome’s cultural proposal that will accompany us into the new year. A digital-only experience that will be streamed on the the culture.roma.it website and on the Facebook page of @cultureroma. Rome celebrates 2021 with an exceptional streaming event that will see international and national artists, in the hope of meeting again with La Festa di Roma for NYE 2022. The event is an an occasion for the city to tell itself like never before, offering its citizens and the whole world unique and unprecedented footage.

Michela Murgia e Chiara Valerio will accompany us from 10pm onwards on this unprecedented journey. They will live stream from the Laboratorio di Scenografia of the Rome Opera House, which has an extraordinary view of the Circo Massimo – the symbolic place where the capital celebrates the New Year. This year, instead of thousands of people, two large contemporary art installations will be present at the the Circo Massimo, one by Alfredo Pirri and the other by Tim Etchells.

Contemporary Art

Visual artist Tim Etchells has created a large 16-meter-high neon installation with the message “THIS PRECISE MOMENT IN TIME AS SEEN FROM THE FUTURE”. While Alfredo Pirri presents Fire – Ash – Silence –a site specific creation that reinterprets the pyre and the regenerating element of fire. Six reinforced concrete silos, up to 8 meters high, containing wood and shrubs will catch fire around midnight.

Contemporary art will also be the protagonist with the world premiere of Tomás Saraceno: How to hear the universe in a spider/web: A live concert for/by invertebrate rights. The Argentine artist will explore the connections of the Earth with the Universe and of Man with Nature and the Cosmos, thanks to a new work that develops on three levels: a sound level, a visual one and a third linked to the perception of vibrations.

Music: from Gianna Nannini to Manuel Agnelli

The musical program has in store a some great Italian artists, which were already recorded last week, from extraordinary places in Rome. Here is the program:

Gianna Nannini in streaming from the Laboratorio di Scenografia del Teatro dell’Opera.

Carl Brave in streaming from the Rhinoceros Alda Fendi art hub

Diodato in streaming from the Stadio Palatino

Elodie in streaming from the Tabularium dei Musei Capitolini

Gemitaiz in streaming from the Ara Pacis

Manuel Agnelli with Rodrigo D’Erasmo in streaming from Palazzo Braschi

The music by flutist and harpist Adriana Ferreira and Augusta Girardi will accompany the beginning of the broadcast and the first shots of the Circus Maximus.

OLTRETUTTO: NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021 IN ROME

31 December 2020, from 10pm

Watch the event on the social media channels of Culture Roma and on the website oltretutto.roma.it