NYE/Capodanno a Roma 2021

This New Year’s Eve will be completely different from the rest. The new decree of December 4th sets out further restrictions for the 2020 holiday season. Clubs will remain closed, restaurants won’t be able to operate on New Year’s Eve and parties and gatherings are forbidden. Soon we’ll publish our list of restaurants for New Year’s Day lunch.

It’s always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to ring in the New Year in a crowded club, in one of the major piazzas in Rome, or at home with a glass of champagne and some friends, we usually have many suggestions to make your New Year’s in Rome unforgettable. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for this year. As we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, the new Christmas and New Year’s decree in Italy lays out further restrictions, including an extension of the night curfew from 10pm to 7am on New Year’s Eve and day; no parties; hotels won’t be able to host hotels guests for a NYE dinner at their restaurants (only in their rooms); clubs will remain closed and theaters and concerts are still not allowed to resume regular activities. It seems like the only way to ring in 2021 will be on New Year’s Day for lunch. Stay tuned for our list of restaurants!

Check out the best parties for New Year’s Eve in Rome (2020)

DINNER & DANCE/MUSIC

New Year’s Eve @ Shari Vari

Shari Vari Club | Via di Torre Argentina, 78 (Centro Storico)

from 8.30pm | entry fee €60-160

Gala Dinner @ MY MARTINI & CHAMPAGNERIA

Dinner + midnight toast + lentils at midnight

Price: € 160



Buffet Dinner @ BISTROT € 80: dinner + 3 drinks

€ 70: dinner + 2 drinks

€ 60: dinner + 1 drink FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.3392832380 CHECK OUT ALL INFO Il Marchese Il Marchese | Via di Ripetta, 162 (centro storico) From 8pm | €40 – 250 – reservation required +39 06.90218872 | €150

NYE dinner + midnight toast

8pm – 12.30pm €190

NYE dinner + midnight toast + after dinner table reserved

with bottle of Moet Chandon every 4 people

8pm – 3am €250

After dinner table reserved with Moet Chandon

maximum 5 people

12.30am – 3am €40

After dinner entrance with 2 drinks

12.30am – 3am DINNER MENU Welcome aperitivo with tapas + cocktails Artichoke Roman style stuffed with codfish, shrimp, garlic oil and chili pepper Beef meat croquettes with green sauce Franciacorta wine risotto, red shrimps tartare with its reduction and saffroned zucchini chip Crispy octopus Mediterranean style Braised beef cheek over mashed celeriac and black kale Pandoro with pistachio cream Midnight toast w/traditional sausage and lucky lentils Wines: White:

Passerina del Frusinate Alberto Giacobbe

Sauvignon Blanc What The Phoque, Ribolla Gialla Buzzinelli Red:

Civitella Rosso Sergio Mottura

Syrah Domaine de L’Herbe Sainte, Grignolino D’Asti Gatto Midnight toast – Valdobbiadene sparkling wine AFTER MIDNIGHT PARTY Live performance, Dj set and live music SORRY, MARCHESE IS FULLY BOOKED Les Etoiles Rooftop Bar Aperitivo Les Etoiles | Via Giovanni Vitelleschi, 34 (Prati) From 9pm | €130 for aperitivo, €290 for dinner (wines excluded) – reservation required APERITIVO MENU Welcome glass of Champagne Laurent-Perrier Brut and canapé assortment The menu offers a choice of two dishes amongst those proposed: Amberjack tartar and orange and raspberries gazpacho

Seabass carpaccio with lime

Prawns hot dog with brandy

Crispy roman salted cod with flakes of corn, mayonnaise and citrus fruits

Raviolo filled with pumpkin and truffle

Golden lamb chops with herbs At midnight we shall serve Italian cotechino and lentils, panettone, torroni and traditional fruits Live Music DJ set DINNER MENU click here for the full dinner menu SORRY, LES ETOILES IS FULLY BOOKED New Year’s Eve at TIZIANO TERRACE by Monti View Tiziano Terrace by Monti View | Via Cavour, 185 (Monti) From 8pm | €80 (wines and cocktails are not included) +39 06.480231

MENU:

Welcome with Prosecco flute

San Daniele Ham and Mozzarella Cheese d.o.p.

Special cream pumpkin Acquerello rice timballini

Lasagna with Chianina meat

Meat Roule with Porcini mushrooms sauce and roasted potatoes

Misticanza salad

Tiramisu

Castelluccio lentils and Cotechino

Panettone and traditional nougats

Coffee

Mineral Water included

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CALL +39.06 480231

EMAIL info@montipalacehotel.com