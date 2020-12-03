Nightlife & Aperitivo, Events in Rome

New Year’s Eve in Rome 2021

NYE/Capodanno a Roma 2021

This New Year’s Eve will be completely different from the rest. The new decree of December 4th sets out further restrictions for the 2020 holiday season. Clubs will remain closed, restaurants won’t be able to operate on New Year’s Eve and parties and gatherings are forbidden. Soon we’ll publish our list of restaurants for New Year’s Day lunch.

It’s always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to ring in the New Year in a crowded club, in one of the major piazzas in Rome, or at home with a glass of champagne and some friends, we usually have many suggestions to make your New Year’s in Rome unforgettable. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for this year. As we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, the new Christmas and New Year’s decree in Italy lays out further restrictions, including an extension of the night curfew from 10pm to 7am on New Year’s Eve and day; no parties; hotels won’t be able to host hotels guests for a NYE dinner at their restaurants (only in their rooms); clubs will remain closed and theaters and concerts are still not allowed to resume regular activities. It seems like the only way to ring in 2021 will be on New Year’s Day for lunch. Stay tuned for our list of restaurants! 

 

DINNER & DANCE/MUSIC

New Year’s Eve @ Shari Vari

New Year's Eve parties in Rome 2020

Shari Vari Club | Via di Torre Argentina, 78 (Centro Storico)

from 8.30pm | entry fee €60-160

 

Gala Dinner @ MY MARTINI & CHAMPAGNERIA

Dinner + midnight toast + lentils at midnight

Price: € 160


Buffet Dinner @ BISTROT

€ 80: dinner + 3 drinks
€ 70: dinner + 2 drinks
€ 60: dinner + 1 drink

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.3392832380

Il Marchese

Il Marchese: Via di Ripetta's Cocktail & Amaro Bar

Il Marchese | Via di Ripetta, 162 (centro storico)

From 8pm | €40 – 250 – reservation required

+39 06.90218872 | 

 

€150
NYE dinner + midnight toast
8pm – 12.30pm

€190
NYE dinner + midnight toast + after dinner table reserved
with bottle of Moet Chandon every 4 people
8pm – 3am

€250
After dinner table reserved with Moet Chandon
maximum 5 people
12.30am – 3am

€40
After dinner entrance with 2 drinks
12.30am – 3am

 

DINNER MENU 

Welcome aperitivo with tapas + cocktails

Artichoke Roman style stuffed with codfish, shrimp, garlic oil and chili pepper

Beef meat croquettes with green sauce

Franciacorta wine risotto, red shrimps tartare with its reduction and saffroned zucchini chip

Crispy octopus Mediterranean style

Braised beef cheek over mashed celeriac and black kale

Pandoro with pistachio cream

Midnight toast w/traditional sausage and lucky lentils

Wines:

White:
Passerina del Frusinate Alberto Giacobbe
Sauvignon Blanc What The Phoque, Ribolla Gialla Buzzinelli

Red:
Civitella Rosso Sergio Mottura
Syrah Domaine de L’Herbe Sainte, Grignolino D’Asti Gatto

Midnight toast – Valdobbiadene sparkling wine

 

AFTER MIDNIGHT PARTY

Live performance, Dj set and live music

 

Les Etoiles Rooftop Bar Aperitivo

les etoiles rooftop rome

Les Etoiles | Via Giovanni Vitelleschi, 34 (Prati)

From 9pm | €130 for aperitivo, €290 for dinner (wines excluded) – reservation required

APERITIVO MENU

Welcome glass of Champagne Laurent-Perrier Brut and canapé assortment

The menu offers a choice of two dishes amongst those proposed:

Amberjack tartar and orange and raspberries gazpacho
Seabass carpaccio with lime
Prawns hot dog with brandy
Crispy roman salted cod with flakes of corn, mayonnaise and citrus fruits
Raviolo filled with pumpkin and truffle
Golden lamb chops with herbs

At midnight we shall serve Italian cotechino and lentils, panettone, torroni and traditional fruits

Live Music DJ set

 

DINNER MENU

click here for the full dinner menu

 

New Year’s Eve at TIZIANO TERRACE by Monti View

New Year's Eve parties in Rome

Tiziano Terrace by Monti View | Via Cavour, 185 (Monti)

From 8pm | €80 (wines and cocktails are not included)

+39 06.480231

 

MENU:

Welcome with Prosecco flute

San Daniele Ham and Mozzarella Cheese d.o.p.
Special cream pumpkin Acquerello rice timballini

Lasagna with Chianina meat
Meat Roule with Porcini mushrooms sauce and roasted potatoes
Misticanza salad

Tiramisu
Castelluccio lentils and Cotechino
Panettone and traditional nougats

Coffee
Mineral Water included

 

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CALL +39.06 480231

EMAIL info@montipalacehotel.com

New Year’s Eve at Marriott Flora Rooftop

marriott grand hotel flore

Flora Rooftop at Marriott Hotel | Via Vittorio Veneto, 191

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER @SALONE DOLCE VITA

from 9pm | Price: €220 – reservation required.

MENU:

To start:

Bobbles and Chef’s welcome

Dinner:

Octopus salad served with broccoli cream
Red prawn tartàre, lime and buffalo cheese foam
• • •
Lobster risotto with candied lemon and fennel cream
Homemade ravioli pasta filled with ricotta cheese, rabbit ragout
and seasonal vegetables
• • •
Sliced amberjack in tomato and garlic sauce served
with parsley potatoes
• • •
Mascarpone and chocolate mousse
Mineral water | White and red wine selection from our cellar
Champagne | Coffee

AFTER MIDNIGHT

Traditional cotechino salami and lentils
Dried fruit

Beverages:
One welcome flûte of wine
Sparkling wine Brut classic method
One bottle of wine for every two people
One bottle of champagne for every two people for the midnight toast

 

NEW YEAR’S EVE STANDING BUFFET AT FLORA ROOFTOP TERRACE

from 9pm | Price: €100 – reservation required.

MENU:

National cheese selection with chestnut honey
Selection of cold cuts from Lazio DOP
Porchetta style suckling pig with apple cream
Traditional savory puff pastries and babà
Traditional Neapolitan parmigiana
Zucchini scapece style with white balsamic vinegar
Traditional borlotti beans and mussels
Eggplant caponata
Grilled vegetables
Fried eggplant meatballs
Potato croquettes
Octopus salad with potatoes
• • •
Paccheri pasta puttanesca style with tomato sauce,
olives, capers, garlic and basil leaves
Baked Sicilian pasta timbale
• • •
Roast veal with porcini mushrooms
• • •
Christmas sweets buffet
Traditional cotechino salami and lentils
Dried fruit
Mineral Water | White and red wine selection from our cellar
Sparkling wine | Soft drinks

• Open bar after dinner on consumption •

 

Dinner + Live Music + Dj-Set at Alcazar Live

live alcazar rome

Alcazar Live | Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b (Trastevere)

From 9pm | €130 seafood dinner (wines included), €45 seafood streetfood (Midnight Toast included), €30 after midnight (1 drink included) – reservation required

€130
Seafood dinner (wines included) + live music + Dj-Set

€45
Seafood dinner (Midnight Toast included) + live music + Dj-Set

€30
After dinner entrance with 1 drinks

 

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.339 1278354

La Dolce Vita New Year’s Eve 2020 @ 9 Hotel Cesàri

New Year's eve parties in Rome 2020

Rooftop Bar of 9 Hotel Cesàri | Via di Pietra, 89/A (centro storico)

Included: music and open bar till late – view on Rome’s spectacular firewords

from 10.30pm| Price: €45 pp or €75 pp

Reserved table (for 2 persons) – €45 pp

Bottle of Spumante Brut
Canapés with salmon, caviar, brie or
Macaroons and sweets
Grapes basket

Reserved table (for 2 persons) – €75 pp

Bottle of Champagne
Canapés with salmon, caviar, brie or
Macaroons and sweets
Grapes basket

  +39 06.6749701 | info@9hotelcesari.com

Exclusive Party at The Speakeasy (access with a secret word)

the race club rome new years eve

The Race Club Speakeasy | Via Labicana, 52 (Colosseum)

Included: Buffet dinner + Christmas desserts, Prosecco Open Bar, Cocktails Open Bar, table all night long, membership card 2020

8pm  – 3am | Price: €100 (by Dec 10th), €120 (by Dec 15th), €150 (from Dec 16th) | Price from 11.30pm: €30 (by Dec 10th), €40 (by Dec 15th), €50 (from Dec 16th)

  ONLY 45 SEATS AVAILABLE
Tables of 4,8 or 10 people. Couples will share table with other couples of similar age if possible

  +39.3282741048 | theraceclubspeakeasyroma.com

 

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CLICK HERE

CLUBBING

New Year’s Eve @ Shari Vari

sharivari discoteque rome

Shari Vari Club | Via di Torre Argentina, 78 (Centro Storico)

from 11.30pm | entry fee €40-50

 

After Dinner with Prive Table 

Prive Platinum in Barocca or Hush Room
€ 100 per person (Minimum 5 people)
€80 per person (only for those who purchased the gala dinner, minimum 5 people)

Prive Gold in Bistrot Room
€ 80 per person (tables up to 4 people)
€70 per person (only for those who purchased the gala dinner, tables up to 4 people)

 

Club Entrance before Midnight

€ 40 per person
1 drink + Champagne toast and lentils at midnight

€ 50 per person
2 drinks + Champagne toast and lentils at midnight

 

Club Entrance after Midnight

€ 40 per person with 1 drink

€ 50 per person with 2 drinks

 

FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.3392832380

DISCO FUTURO 2020 w/Jolly Mare @MAXXI

New Year's Eve in Rome 2020

Mediterraneo @MAXXI | Via Guido Reni, 4/A (Flaminio)

Line up: Jolly Mare, Andrea Esu, Fabrice, Jason K

From 11.30pm | PARTY (only includes entry): Pre-Sale: €30;  At door: €40 | BACKSTAGE (includes entry, open bar & privée area): €100

+39 3926672941

Get your ticket online

Kerri Chandler NYE

Il Circolo degli Illuminati Rome

Circolo degli Illuminati | Via Giuseppe Libetta, 1 (Ostiense)

Line up: Kerri Chandler, Mangaboo (Live), Fabrizio Maurizi, Germano Ventura

From 11pm | Ticket: €25

circolodegliilluminati.it

Cosmo Festival

New Year's Eve in Rome 2020

Spazio Novecento | Piazza G. Marconi, 26/B (Eur)

Line up: Anfisa Letyago, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Liebing, Ilario Alicante, Kobosil, Luciano (Official Page), Marco Faraone, Tale Of Us

From 9pm |  Entry fee €50

 

Amore Experience

New Year's Eve in Rome 2020

Downtown | Via Salaria, 971

From 6pm | €20 – 129

 

PIAZZA

La Festa di Roma

La Festa di Roma: New Year's Eve in Rome

Venues vary

From 9pm 31.12.19 till 9pm 01.01.20 | Free

lafestadiroma.it

More Info

MUSIC / SHOWS

Swan Lake

New Year's Eve in Rome 2019

Teatro dell’Opera | Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 1 (Esquilino)

6pm |  entry fee € 35-160

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Roma Gospel Festival: Dannel Daymon & Greater Works

Danell Daymon and Greater Works in Rome

Auditorium Parco della Musica | Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30 (Parioli)

10pm | entry fee €50-60

www.romeing.it/roma-gospel-festival/auditorium.com

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Gigi Proietti: Cavalli di Battaglia

New Year's Eve in Rome 2019

Auditorium Parco della Musica | Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

9.30pm | entry fee €97-187

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

 

We’re constantly updating all the available New Year’s Eve parties in Rome! If you want to be the first to know when there are updates insert your name and email address in the form below!

