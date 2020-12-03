NYE/Capodanno a Roma 2021
It’s always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to ring in the New Year in a crowded club, in one of the major piazzas in Rome, or at home with a glass of champagne and some friends, we usually have many suggestions to make your New Year’s in Rome unforgettable. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for this year. As we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, the new Christmas and New Year’s decree in Italy lays out further restrictions, including an extension of the night curfew from 10pm to 7am on New Year’s Eve and day; no parties; hotels won’t be able to host hotels guests for a NYE dinner at their restaurants (only in their rooms); clubs will remain closed and theaters and concerts are still not allowed to resume regular activities. It seems like the only way to ring in 2021 will be on New Year’s Day for lunch. Stay tuned for our list of restaurants!
DINNER & DANCE/MUSIC
New Year’s Eve @ Shari Vari
Shari Vari Club | Via di Torre Argentina, 78 (Centro Storico)
from 8.30pm | entry fee €60-160
Gala Dinner @ MY MARTINI & CHAMPAGNERIA
Dinner + midnight toast + lentils at midnight
Price: € 160
€ 80: dinner + 3 drinks
€ 70: dinner + 2 drinks
€ 60: dinner + 1 drink
Il Marchese
Il Marchese | Via di Ripetta, 162 (centro storico)
From 8pm | €40 – 250 – reservation required
+39 06.90218872 |
€150
NYE dinner + midnight toast
8pm – 12.30pm
€190
NYE dinner + midnight toast + after dinner table reserved
with bottle of Moet Chandon every 4 people
8pm – 3am
€250
After dinner table reserved with Moet Chandon
maximum 5 people
12.30am – 3am
€40
After dinner entrance with 2 drinks
12.30am – 3am
DINNER MENU
Welcome aperitivo with tapas + cocktails
Artichoke Roman style stuffed with codfish, shrimp, garlic oil and chili pepper
Beef meat croquettes with green sauce
Franciacorta wine risotto, red shrimps tartare with its reduction and saffroned zucchini chip
Crispy octopus Mediterranean style
Braised beef cheek over mashed celeriac and black kale
Pandoro with pistachio cream
Midnight toast w/traditional sausage and lucky lentils
Wines:
White:
Passerina del Frusinate Alberto Giacobbe
Sauvignon Blanc What The Phoque, Ribolla Gialla Buzzinelli
Red:
Civitella Rosso Sergio Mottura
Syrah Domaine de L’Herbe Sainte, Grignolino D’Asti Gatto
Midnight toast – Valdobbiadene sparkling wine
AFTER MIDNIGHT PARTY
Live performance, Dj set and live music
SORRY, MARCHESE IS FULLY BOOKED
Les Etoiles Rooftop Bar Aperitivo
Les Etoiles | Via Giovanni Vitelleschi, 34 (Prati)
From 9pm | €130 for aperitivo, €290 for dinner (wines excluded) – reservation required
APERITIVO MENU
Welcome glass of Champagne Laurent-Perrier Brut and canapé assortment
The menu offers a choice of two dishes amongst those proposed:
Amberjack tartar and orange and raspberries gazpacho
Seabass carpaccio with lime
Prawns hot dog with brandy
Crispy roman salted cod with flakes of corn, mayonnaise and citrus fruits
Raviolo filled with pumpkin and truffle
Golden lamb chops with herbs
At midnight we shall serve Italian cotechino and lentils, panettone, torroni and traditional fruits
Live Music DJ set
DINNER MENU
click here for the full dinner menu
SORRY, LES ETOILES IS FULLY BOOKED
New Year’s Eve at TIZIANO TERRACE by Monti View
Tiziano Terrace by Monti View | Via Cavour, 185 (Monti)
From 8pm | €80 (wines and cocktails are not included)
+39 06.480231
MENU:
Welcome with Prosecco flute
San Daniele Ham and Mozzarella Cheese d.o.p.
Special cream pumpkin Acquerello rice timballini
Lasagna with Chianina meat
Meat Roule with Porcini mushrooms sauce and roasted potatoes
Misticanza salad
Tiramisu
Castelluccio lentils and Cotechino
Panettone and traditional nougats
Coffee
Mineral Water included
FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS
CALL +39.06 480231
EMAIL info@montipalacehotel.com
New Year’s Eve at Marriott Flora Rooftop
Flora Rooftop at Marriott Hotel | Via Vittorio Veneto, 191
NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER @SALONE DOLCE VITA
from 9pm | Price: €220 – reservation required.
MENU:
To start:
Bobbles and Chef’s welcome
Dinner:
Octopus salad served with broccoli cream
Red prawn tartàre, lime and buffalo cheese foam
• • •
Lobster risotto with candied lemon and fennel cream
Homemade ravioli pasta filled with ricotta cheese, rabbit ragout
and seasonal vegetables
• • •
Sliced amberjack in tomato and garlic sauce served
with parsley potatoes
• • •
Mascarpone and chocolate mousse
Mineral water | White and red wine selection from our cellar
Champagne | Coffee
AFTER MIDNIGHT
Traditional cotechino salami and lentils
Dried fruit
Beverages:
One welcome flûte of wine
Sparkling wine Brut classic method
One bottle of wine for every two people
One bottle of champagne for every two people for the midnight toast
NEW YEAR’S EVE STANDING BUFFET AT FLORA ROOFTOP TERRACE
from 9pm | Price: €100 – reservation required.
MENU:
National cheese selection with chestnut honey
Selection of cold cuts from Lazio DOP
Porchetta style suckling pig with apple cream
Traditional savory puff pastries and babà
Traditional Neapolitan parmigiana
Zucchini scapece style with white balsamic vinegar
Traditional borlotti beans and mussels
Eggplant caponata
Grilled vegetables
Fried eggplant meatballs
Potato croquettes
Octopus salad with potatoes
• • •
Paccheri pasta puttanesca style with tomato sauce,
olives, capers, garlic and basil leaves
Baked Sicilian pasta timbale
• • •
Roast veal with porcini mushrooms
• • •
Christmas sweets buffet
Traditional cotechino salami and lentils
Dried fruit
Mineral Water | White and red wine selection from our cellar
Sparkling wine | Soft drinks
• Open bar after dinner on consumption •
Dinner + Live Music + Dj-Set at Alcazar Live
Alcazar Live | Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b (Trastevere)
From 9pm | €130 seafood dinner (wines included), €45 seafood streetfood (Midnight Toast included), €30 after midnight (1 drink included) – reservation required
€130
Seafood dinner (wines included) + live music + Dj-Set
€45
Seafood dinner (Midnight Toast included) + live music + Dj-Set
€30
After dinner entrance with 1 drinks
FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS
CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.339 1278354
La Dolce Vita New Year’s Eve 2020 @ 9 Hotel Cesàri
Rooftop Bar of 9 Hotel Cesàri | Via di Pietra, 89/A (centro storico)
Included: music and open bar till late – view on Rome’s spectacular firewords
from 10.30pm| Price: €45 pp or €75 pp
Reserved table (for 2 persons) – €45 pp
Bottle of Spumante Brut
Canapés with salmon, caviar, brie or
Macaroons and sweets
Grapes basket
Reserved table (for 2 persons) – €75 pp
Bottle of Champagne
Canapés with salmon, caviar, brie or
Macaroons and sweets
Grapes basket
+39 06.6749701 | info@9hotelcesari.com
Exclusive Party at The Speakeasy (access with a secret word)
The Race Club Speakeasy | Via Labicana, 52 (Colosseum)
Included: Buffet dinner + Christmas desserts, Prosecco Open Bar, Cocktails Open Bar, table all night long, membership card 2020
8pm – 3am | Price: €100 (by Dec 10th), €120 (by Dec 15th), €150 (from Dec 16th) | Price from 11.30pm: €30 (by Dec 10th), €40 (by Dec 15th), €50 (from Dec 16th)ONLY 45 SEATS AVAILABLE
Tables of 4,8 or 10 people. Couples will share table with other couples of similar age if possible
+39.3282741048 | theraceclubspeakeasyroma.com
FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS
CLUBBING
New Year’s Eve @ Shari Vari
Shari Vari Club | Via di Torre Argentina, 78 (Centro Storico)
from 11.30pm | entry fee €40-50
After Dinner with Prive Table
Prive Platinum in Barocca or Hush Room
€ 100 per person (Minimum 5 people)
€80 per person (only for those who purchased the gala dinner, minimum 5 people)
Prive Gold in Bistrot Room
€ 80 per person (tables up to 4 people)
€70 per person (only for those who purchased the gala dinner, tables up to 4 people)
Club Entrance before Midnight
€ 40 per person
1 drink + Champagne toast and lentils at midnight
€ 50 per person
2 drinks + Champagne toast and lentils at midnight
Club Entrance after Midnight
€ 40 per person with 1 drink
€ 50 per person with 2 drinks
FOR INFORMATION AND RESERVATIONS
CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP +39.3392832380
DISCO FUTURO 2020 w/Jolly Mare @MAXXI
Mediterraneo @MAXXI | Via Guido Reni, 4/A (Flaminio)
Line up: Jolly Mare, Andrea Esu, Fabrice, Jason K
From 11.30pm | PARTY (only includes entry): Pre-Sale: €30; At door: €40 | BACKSTAGE (includes entry, open bar & privée area): €100
+39 3926672941Get your ticket online
Kerri Chandler NYE
Circolo degli Illuminati | Via Giuseppe Libetta, 1 (Ostiense)
Line up: Kerri Chandler, Mangaboo (Live), Fabrizio Maurizi, Germano Ventura
From 11pm | Ticket: €25
Cosmo Festival
Spazio Novecento | Piazza G. Marconi, 26/B (Eur)
Line up: Anfisa Letyago, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Liebing, Ilario Alicante, Kobosil, Luciano (Official Page), Marco Faraone, Tale Of Us
From 9pm | Entry fee €50
Amore Experience
Downtown | Via Salaria, 971
From 6pm | €20 – 129
PIAZZA
La Festa di Roma
Venues vary
From 9pm 31.12.19 till 9pm 01.01.20 | Free
MUSIC / SHOWS
Swan Lake
Teatro dell’Opera | Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 1 (Esquilino)
6pm | entry fee € 35-160
Roma Gospel Festival: Dannel Daymon & Greater Works
Auditorium Parco della Musica | Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30 (Parioli)
10pm | entry fee €50-60
www.romeing.it/roma-gospel-festival/auditorium.com
Gigi Proietti: Cavalli di Battaglia
Auditorium Parco della Musica | Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30
9.30pm | entry fee €97-187
3 Comments
Hello, We are looking for a restaurant and celebration party place for new year night (31 dec night). We are 4 people and one is under 18 years old so place should have permission for under 18 years old. We will stay in rome. We dont want to pay so much money (one person max. 50 euro) but we want to enjoy the new year night in rome. Could you please recommend us some places? Thanks.
Hey, We are planning to visit rome from 31. dec – 7. jan. Do you have any idea what to do on january the 1. It seems like a lot of things are closed on that day. Our plan is taking a big brunch and stroll through the city on foot, but if you have any ideas like markets, church concerts or museums which is open, we would be very grateful.
Hi Sune, yes many places are closed on 1th Jan. You can check the programme at the Auditorium Parco della Musica: https://www.romeing.it/roma-gospel-festival/ and https://www.romeing.it/christmas-at-the-auditorium/ 🙂