Marvel at Caravaggio’s, Bernini’s and Raphael’s works at Rome’s Borghese Gallery

Museums in Italy are finally allowed to reopen in regions classified as yellow zones! Which means that Rome’s Borghese Gallery gets to reopen its doors. From February 1st, you’ll be able to visit the beautiful collection of the Galleria Borghese, defined as “the most beautiful collection in the world” (still collected in the place that was created and designed for that collection – the Villa Borghese). Plus, two weeks of special events (till Feb 15) are also in store: every day at 12pm at the Loggia del Lanfranco you will see the participation of director Francesca Cappelletti alternating with that of an art historian, telling the story of the recently purchased painting Danza campestre by Guido Reni. Additionally, surprise mini thematic visits of the museum rooms are scheduled every afternoon at 4pm.

Built in 1613 by Cardinal Scipione Borghese, the Borghese Gallery houses the private collection of the Cardinal, who had a marvellous collection of precious works of art, both ancient and modern. The Cardinal’s private collection was created starting in 1607, who initiated a systematic acquisition of artworks, making it one of the largest ones at the time. The first collection was made up of paintings by Caravaggio, Raphael and Titian while the collection of ancient sculptures, another fundamental element capable of giving an aura of ideal universality to the artistic collections, had been constantly enriched. Inside the gallery, you will find a substantial part of the Borghese collection of paintings,sculptures and antiquities.

Galleria Borghese’s Masterpieces

Scipione Borghese was an early patron of Bernini and an avid collector of works by Caravaggio. He was particularly interested in antique sculptures, but was also driven enough to patronise modern artists and was commissioned work by Caravaggio, Bernini, Domenichino and Rubens.

Walking inside the Borghese Gallery is a unique once-in-a-lifetime journey into the world of some of the most universal artists of all time, including Bernini’s most famous masterpieces:

Aeneas, Anchises and Ascanius

Rape of Proserpina

David

Apollo and Daphne

Truth revealed by Time

Self portrait as Young Man

Self portrait at a Mature Age

Bust of Cardinale Scipione Borghese

As you move from one section to the other, marvel at Bernini’s details. A particular artwork to set your eyes on is Ratto di Proserpina, where the hands of the God touching Proserpina’s skin actually seem as if they are sinking into her flesh.

The Borghese Gallery also host Rome’s largest collection of Caravaggio works, including David with the Head of Goliath, Madonna and Child with Saint Anne (Madonna dei Palafrenieri), Saint Jerome and the Boy with basket of fruit. Apart from being exceptional for its splendid collection (including masterpieces by Antonio Canova, Titian, Brueghel, Raphael and many others), the Galleria Borghese is perfect in the coherence of its decorative ensemble that implies antique marbles, inlays, mosaics, stuccoes and inserts. How to buy Galleria Borghese tickets Remember that you cannot purchase tickets at the museum itself. You can book tickets via phone at +39 06 32810, online on the Borghese Gallery’s website or by clicking the button below: Book your ticket Book your guided tour

Piazzale Museo Borghese, 5 (Villa Borghese)

Monday – Friday: 9am – 7pm

Reservation required (€2)