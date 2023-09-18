Best of Rome, LifeStyle, Wellness & Beauty

Get your Workout Session at VOLT Fitness Center

by
VOLT-Gym-Training-Rome

HIIT fitness classes in Rome

Footsteps from Villa Borghese, VOLT is an exclusive fitness center offering only high intensity training. You’ll have 45 minutes of full body workouts to train your Strength, Endurance and Agility.

At VOLT you’ll experience the thrill of training in a gym that’s a mix between modern and antique. The 100sqm gym is  characterized by anti-trauma rubber flooring, mirrors, neon lights and a powerful audio system. Inside the room you will find rings, bikes, pull-up bars, Olympic barbells, discs, dumbbells, and benches, to create infinite training combinations.

You can choose from three different types of workoutsFull Body,  Lower Body or Upper Bodytaking place four times per day, 5 days a week. Not sure which workout suits you best? Reserve your trial workout, if you enjoy it you can then purchase from a variety of entrance packages.

So I don’t have to pay a monthly/yearly membership? Exactly, VOLT doesn’t work with a membership model: you can simply purchase a variety of entrance packages according to your convenience: 10, 20 or 50 entrances and use them when you prefer.

BOOK YOUR WORKOUT SESSION BY FILLING THE FORM BELOW


    Workouts offered

    Full Body

    VOLT-Gym-Training-Rome

    A complete workout that trains all the functional movements of the human body. Shredding you from head to toe.

    Lower Body

    Best gyms in Rome

    A workout that uses endless combinations of leg exercises, to strengthen, quads, glutes and back.

    Upper Body

    VOLT-Gym-Training-Rome

    Focused session that mixes all upper body movements and muscles, using a variety of equipment.

    VOLT

    Via Salaria 163 (Salario/Villa Borghese)
    Hours: Mon-Fri 7.45am-8pm
    +393288296588
    volt-hit.com

    Sign up to our newsletter for the latest news, events, and insights from Rome

    By subscribing you agree with our privacy policy.

    Related Post:

    le-pettinose-hair-salon-romeLe Pettinose Hairdresser aqvi-pool-at-sheraton-hotelRome Outdoor Pool Guide Natural Thermal baths near RomeNatural Thermal Baths Near Rome free-yoga-vivi-bistrot-villa-pamphilj-romeFree evening yoga surrounded by nature at the Villa Doria Pamphilj
    Tags from the story
    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *