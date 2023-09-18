HIIT fitness classes in Rome

Footsteps from Villa Borghese, VOLT is an exclusive fitness center offering only high intensity training. You’ll have 45 minutes of full body workouts to train your Strength, Endurance and Agility.

At VOLT you’ll experience the thrill of training in a gym that’s a mix between modern and antique. The 100sqm gym is characterized by anti-trauma rubber flooring, mirrors, neon lights and a powerful audio system. Inside the room you will find rings, bikes, pull-up bars, Olympic barbells, discs, dumbbells, and benches, to create infinite training combinations.

You can choose from three different types of workouts – Full Body, Lower Body or Upper Body– taking place four times per day, 5 days a week. Not sure which workout suits you best? Reserve your trial workout, if you enjoy it you can then purchase from a variety of entrance packages.

So I don’t have to pay a monthly/yearly membership? Exactly, VOLT doesn’t work with a membership model: you can simply purchase a variety of entrance packages according to your convenience: 10, 20 or 50 entrances and use them when you prefer.

Workouts offered

Full Body

A complete workout that trains all the functional movements of the human body. Shredding you from head to toe.

Lower Body

A workout that uses endless combinations of leg exercises, to strengthen, quads, glutes and back.

Upper Body

Focused session that mixes all upper body movements and muscles, using a variety of equipment.

VOLT

Via Salaria 163 (Salario/Villa Borghese)

Hours: Mon-Fri 7.45am-8pm

+393288296588

volt-hit.com