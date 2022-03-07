Things to Do in Rome on International Women’s Day 2022

Italy celebrates Women’s Day

To be a woman in the modern age is not an easy feat. The lives that 50% of the world’s population now lead, are largely due to the activism and accomplishments of those before them. On March 8th the world will celebrate the achievements of women in social, economic and political spheres in what is known as International Women’s Day or Festa delle Donne in Italian.

The day began in remembrance of a strike that occurred on the same day in the year 1908, where 15,000 female garment workers in New York, protested poor working conditions. Later, the day became the date of many protests and demonstrations by women including a Russian women’s strike in 1917 for “bread and peace”. But it was only after WWII in 1946 that the date of March 8th was set by Teresa Mattei, director of the Italian Women’s Union. Mattei subsequently chose the yellow mimosa flower as the symbol for International Women’s Day in Italy.

The mimosa flower, originally of the acacia species, but commonly known as mimosa was first introduced to Europe in 1820. And because it was a widespread, fast-growing shrub Mattei found that it was the best affordable choice as opposed to the French symbol of violets. Nowadays, men give the flower to the women in their lives as a way to show their appreciation, and women offer each other the flower as a sign of solidarity.

Another interesting custom of Festa delle Donne is the torta mimosa, a yellow crumbled sponge cake reminiscent of the appearance of the mimosa flower with a custard center and a hint of orange. The celebration itself may have become a spin-off valentine but it still serves as a day to commemorate female resilience. And the Festa is not limited to just cake and flowers – just check out all these events happening that day…:

Free Admission for women in Italian state museums and archaeological sites

Museums and cultural heritage sites will offer free entry to women in honor of IWD and will also make a point to highlight works of art featuring women on the day.

Info: www.beniculturali.it/evento/giornata-internazionale-della-donna-2022

Charity Dinner at Eataly Rome

On March 8th, there will be a dinner at Ristorante Pizza e Cucina to support the fight against breast cancer with a special menu curated by Chef Elettra Rampa. A major part of all proceeds will be donated to the projects of Komen Italia. Click here to book.

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

Info: www.romeing.it/food-festivals-rome-eataly/

Free entrance for women at the Baths of Caracalla

On March 8th the Baths of Caracalla are free for women. ” La Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma” wants to celebrate International Women’s Day, established in 1909 in the United States and adopted by some European countries since 1911. The Baths of Caracalla will be open from 9 to 17.30, with last admission at 16.30.

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla

Chiara Civello in concert

On Tuesday 8 March, for Women’s Day, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chiara Civello, in addition to singing her most representative songs, will present live her latest album “Chansons”. Concerts 9pm at the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

9pm