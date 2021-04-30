The Rome Master 1000 will take place from May 8 – 16, 2021

The BNL International Tennis Tournament is the most prestigious red clay tennis tournament in the world after the French Open. After suspending the tournament back in May due to the covid-19 pandemic, and holding the 77th edition on an exceptional basis in September, the event is finally back with its 78th edition this May.

The BNL International Tennis Tournament sees the top names in tennis coming to duke it out on the clay courts of Foro Italico, a historical stadium built for the Olympic Games of 1960. This is one of the best events in Rome and this fabulous competition combines men and women’s tournaments, giving us a week of intense tennis under the glorious sunshine of September.

You’ll be able to admire 44 of the top 45 best tennis players in the world (Federer will not be participating) including the five time champions Novak Djokovic, the king of Clay Rafa Nadal, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev and many more top players, including applauding the female protagonists such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, who won the last edition.

It’s not yet clear whether fans will be allowed to watch the event in person at Foro Italico. The Italian government hasn’t yet announced whether the tournament will have a physical audience, even if at 25% capacity.

May 8 – 16, 2021

Foro Italico

Viale dei Gladiatori, 31. Bus 32/271 from Ottaviano

OFFICIAL HASHTAG: #ibi21