Piazza di Siena to take on its 88th edition from 26-30 May

After 88 years, Rome’s beautiful Villa Borghese gardens is once more preparing for its world famous and glamorous International Horse Show. This year the appointment with the Official International Horse Show runs from Thursday May 27 to Sunday May 30, but the Villa Borghese – the large and ancient park in the centre of Rome – will open its gates to horses, riders and spectators as of Wednesday May 26.

This four-day event features top international riders competing in traditional riding displays, as well as thrilling show-jumping and polo matches (on Saturday at 8pm). The line-up for the 88th edition of Piazza di Siena reads like the “who’s w.ho” of the world of international show jumping from 18 countries, including World No. 1, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat, world no 2 Daniel Deusser and no 3 and reigning European champion Martin Fuchs

Piazza di Siena takes its name from the city of origin of one of the most ancient and noble families of Rome: the Borghese. At the end of 16th century, Prince Marcantonio Borghese commissioned to architects Mario and Antonio Asprucci a new space, able to recall the places he beloved. His desire, in fact, was to bring, in the city of Rome, the traditional popular celebrations atmosphere they enjoyed, since the Middle Ages, in Tuscany.

It is recognised as one of the most beautiful horse shows in the world, with its gala dinner with local and international glitterati. A demonstration of elegance and style with high class festivities.

Just like last year, the horse show will be held in two different arenas in Villa Borghese; the oval in Piazza di Siena, even more enchanting now the grass has grown back, and the Galoppatoio, which will host some of the international classes as well as almost all the national ones.

As the Villa Borghese park, in which Piazza di Siena is located, is open to the public there will be plenty of opportunity for the people of Rome to watch so many of the greatest proponents of the sport from the natural amphitheatre that surrounds the arena, paying close attention of course to the public health guidelines of the Italian Government.

There will be no viewing stands however as the show will be a behind closed doors event, but you can watch all the excitement unfold thanks to broad television coverage by RAI 2 and RAI Sport HD, fulltime streaming from both arenas and lots of social networking.

26-30 May 2021

Piazza di Siena, Villa Borghese

