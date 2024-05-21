Mammarella Cafè Bistrot: Cosy and chich Brunch

A Mediterranean spot in the Sallustiano neighbourhood

Located just a stone’s throw from the elegant Rinascente Mall and the historic landmark of Porta Pia, Mammarella is a charming boutique café offering a delightful escape for brunch or aperitivo, featuring a curated selection of high-quality products.

The atmosphere at Mammarella is both relaxed and elegant, setting it apart from other bars in the area with its vibrant and inviting design. The interior, reminiscent of a well-maintained bistro, boasts modern lines and warm lighting, together with colourful blue toned tableware, creating a welcoming and hospitable environment.

Whether you’re stopping by for a relaxed brunch or unwinding after work with an aperitivo, Mammarella offers a chilled experience both if you are sitting indoors or in the leafy dehors.

It is always brunch o’clock

The best of Neapolitan dishes converge with traditional Italian cuisine and international brunch influences at Mammarella, providing both locals and travelers with a comforting retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. From breakfast to lunch and aperitivo, Mammarella’s mission is to treat and delight its customers with an crafted menu.

For brunch, guests can indulge in the classic eggs (don’t miss the Mammarella flower eggs with salmon and avocado) and sweet and savory pancakes, poached and club sandwiches, hot dogs and Zingara, a typical sandwich from the Mediterranean island of Ischia. The breakfast menu includes yogurts with seasonal fruits and muesli to kick start your day before heading off to visit Rome’s attractions or begin a new day at the office.

Those seeking a more substantial meal can enjoy pizza with scarola, curated meat platters, juicy meatballs, and rich parmigiana. The café window also displays a tempting array of muffins, cakes, croissants, and pastries, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day. Not to forget the drink list with a wide variety of cocktails to enjoy a refreshing moment made of fruity tastes and Italian liquors.

At Mammarella, every detail is crafted to offer a warm and inviting experience, making it a nice spot to unwind and savor the flavors of Italy.

Address:

Via Piave, 25 (Porta Pia) Opening hours:

Everyday, from 8am to 6pm Contact:

instagram.com/mammarellaroma/