Top brunch (and lunch) hangouts in Rome

The top spots for classic American brunch, or traditional Italian style lunch in Rome.

Italians have welcomed the popular tradition of brunch with open arms, and Rome has several brunch spots that do the classic American brunch justice. But here’s the thing, Italians also have an enduring history of the long lunch, “Sunday lunch” to be exact, a cultural institution, a weekly tradition, a time to be with family and friends.

Lucky for you, these two concepts live beside one another in perfect harmony – so whether you miss bacon and eggs, or you want to dive into the Italian lifestyle and enjoy the unlimited-choice of an Italian-style lunch, you can have the best of both worlds in Rome.

AMERICAN STY LE BRUNCH

Coromandel

Via di Monte Giordano, 60 (Navona)

Sat – Sun, 11am – 3pm

Price: à la carte menu

At Coromandel you can order from a tasty range of buffet foods, including bagels, croque madame, pancakes, eggs benedict, and scrambled eggs alongside teas and fruit juices. Your chosen treats will be served on dainty china in the restaurant’s cosy setting. This is one of the best in town.

Cvlto Trastevere

Vicolo Del Quartiere, 7 (Trastevere)

Sat – Sun from 11am

Price: a la carte

The Cvlto Trastevere brunch formula is reminiscent of the famous American brunch formula that can be found in the States. With all those brunch staples from savory to sweet including classic brunch cocktails. You can choose from: pancakes, French toast, traditional and Cvlto’s signature waffles (vegie or chicken waffles with guacamole), wraps, farro, fried chicken, club sandwich, burgers and their special American/English brunch plate with eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado beans and toast, and even a dolce of the day. There is literally something for every taste. Available every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am. Reservations are highly recommended.

Centro Restaurant

Via Cavour, 61 (Termini)

10am-4pm

Price: à la carte menu

The brunch offered at Centro Restaurant has a combination of American and Italian dishes, making it the perfect spot for a tourist or local! The menu consists of many well-known dishes from a chicken club sandwich to homemade carbonara. You can also indulge in some pancakes, a croissant with ham and cheese, or even a traditional Roman fried beef croquette – the possibilities are endless (and delicious) at the Centro Restaurant.

Mae

Via della Giuliana, 33 (Prati)

Sat – Sun 9am – 5pm

Price: à la carte menu

Mae, a trendy brunch spot in Rome’s Prati district, offers a delicious and affordable brunch option. You can choose from a variety of dishes, including eggs benedict, avocado toast, pancakes and more. There are also great coffees and teas as well as freshly squeezed organic juices. The cozy atmosphere and friendly service makes Mae a popular place for locals and tourists alike.

Il Maritozzo Rosso

Vicolo del Cedro, 26 (Trastevere)

Sundays, 12pm – 3.30pm

Price: a la carte

To start your Sunday on the right foot, head to Il Maritozzo Rosso for their delicious brunch. There’s an a la carte brunch menu with everything you have ever dreamed of: from the Benedict Maritozzo, spongy omelettes, pancakes with maple syrup and vegetable woks, to carrot cakes, pancakes and cheesecakes, and of course, the classic maritozzo with whipped cream and more! You can also order a Maritozzi Burger la carte, which come with either beef or salmon, and of course a vegetarian Maritozzi Burger couldn’t be missing.

Babington’s

Piazza di Spagna, 23

Everyday, 11am – 6pm

Price: à la carte menu

It’s one of the only (if not the only) places in Rome where you can have freshly baked and authentic English muffins, a proper Eggs Benedict with imported Scottish salmon or the classic ham, and a traditional English breakfast spread with poached eggs and crispy Irish bacon. Try their homemade cheesecake, add a glass of champagne, and you’ll be in brunch heaven – also known as Babington’s.

Bakery House

Viale America, 89 (Eur) / Corso Trieste, 157 / Via delle Gondole, 90 (Ostia)

Sat – Sun, 9.30am – 4pm

Price: à la carte menu



The brunch at Bakery House adheres to the traditional US style, with a menu that includes scrambled eggs and bacon, ham and cheese omelettes, pancakes, Eggs benedict, French toast, bagels, and stuffed sandwiches. Every dish is accompanied by fresh orange juice and American coffee.

Dolce

Via Tripolitania, 4 (Trieste/Nomentana)

Sundays 11am – 3pm

Price: à la carte menu

Craving some fluffy pancakes drizzled in syrup? Or some waffles with homemade vanilla ice-cream and fresh fruit? Maybe you’re more of an Eggs Benedict type? Whatever your American craving, Dolce will definitely deliver. Come by this gorgeous restaurant with a lovely outdoor space to indulge in a delicious a la carte brunch. From omelettes with up to three ingredients of your choice to homemade cakes and more, Dolce will become your new home away from home when it comes to Sunday brunch!

Babette

Via Margutta, 1 (Piazza del Popolo)

Tue – Sun from 9am

Price: à la carte menu

Homemade pastries are the specialty in this elegant and sweet bistro. A range of pasta, meat, soups, and desserts complete their Italian colazione, which we’d describe more as a brunch. Their forte are the eggs, in every shape and form – scrambled, fried, a la coque – their yummy homemade cakes and their crepes with jam. However it is the outside courtyard that makes Babette stand out, offering the perfect space to enjoy a relaxed brunch during summer.

HOTEL BRUNCH

The Hoxton Hotel – Beverly

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220 (Parioli)

Weekend 11am – 3pm

Price: à la carte menu

Brunch at The Hoxton Hotel’s Beverly is available from 11:00am to 3:00pm during the weekend. Beverly’s cuisine is a collaboration with Sara Levi, American Academy’s Sous Chef. The menu is very heterogeneous. The must-have is the delicious rye bread avocado toast with poached eggs on top. For those looking for something sweeter, there are twists on typical Italian breakfast choices like cornetti, orange-flavored brioches, long cakes, zucchini cakes with cheese cream icing, pancakes and various types of muffins. Fresh fruit is always available for smoothies, and don’t forget to try the tasty coffee blends.

Mama Shelter

Via Luigi Rizzo, 20 (Prati/Trionfale)

Sat – Sun 12pm – 4pm

Price: 39€ for adults, 19€ for children 3 to 12, under 3 is free! (Alcoholic drinks not included)

Mama’s Hang-over Brunch on Saturday welcomes you with a shot of vodka upon arrival, giving you a bit of the hair of the dog from the night before so you can rebalance and start your day off right. OR if you choose to go the other route post big night out…Mama Shelter Rome also offers a detox brunch option with a juice bar/centrifuge zone. As for the food, you can find everything from international dishes to cured meats, raw fish, fresh bread from Roscioli Forno, a sweets Corner of pancakes, waffles and crepes, and the most classic Italian regional recipes.

Mama’s Sunday Brunch is more of a family affair with entertainment and food with children in mind. Kid-approved foods like pancakes, muffins and chocolate creams or penne with tomato sauce, meatballs and mini burgers- foods adored by children of all ages– even those finicky eaters and fun entertainment sponsored by Il Saltimbanco Animazione, an agency specializing in animation and events for children. A perfect way to keep the little ones amused (and give the parents a little break).

Hotel Eden – Il Giardino Restaurant & Bar

Via Ludovisi, 49 (Spagna)

Sun, 12pm – 3pm

Price: €85 excluding drinks, €125 including wine pairings and coffee

Come treat yourself to a dreamy brunch at the luxury 5-star Hotel Eden. Michelin-starred Chef Fabio Cervo will dazzle you with a rich brunch that will meet any taste and desire. Every Sunday, Chef Cervo celebrates Italy’s rich culinary heritage with “La domenica Italiana”. Each month, he highlights a different region’s wines and dishes, culminating in a cake and pastry buffet that provides a perfect end to a delightful meal.

Hotel Rome Cavalieri – Ristorante Uliveto

Via Alberto Cadlolo (Trionfale)

Sunday 1-4pm

Price: €92 adults, €45 kids, drinks not included

The Rome Cavalieri was the first to bring brunch to Rome, more than forty years ago. And now its Sunday Brunch is back! Executive Chef Fabio Boschero along with the Uliveto team offers a gourmet brunch, with the best ingredients the Italian peninsula has to offer. Cavalieri’s Sunday Brunch hosts a series of thematic events, linked to the more traditional celebrations (Carnival, Father’s and Mother’s Day, Easter and Pasquetta). Respect for the environment and the enhancement of the territory, together with the theme of sustainability, are the elements that make a unique experience and most distinguish the Sunday Brunch of Rome Cavalieri. Especially now that S’Brunch is born, in collaboration with Slow Food Rome, events in which producers and sustainable raw materials are showcased as protagonists will be unmissable.

W Hotel – Ristorante Giano

Via Liguria, 28 (Veneto)

Sunday 12.30-3.30pm

Price: €50

Every Sunday morning the delicious Bella brunch takes place at the Giano Restaurant in W Rome. For 50 euros per person, guests can taste a selection of delicacies prepared by Executive Chef, Nicola Zamperetti. The menu varies every week and includes shared appetizers, a choice of first course, and desserts created by Pastry Chef, Fabrizio Fiorani. Everything is served directly at the table for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

ITALIAN STYLE BRUNCH

Proloco Trastevere

Via Goffredo Mameli, 23 (Trastevere)

Sat-Sun 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Price: €32 per person

Get ready for “Il Pranzo Contadino” a.k.a. the “Farmer’s Lunch” – the first brunch dedicated to products from small producers in the Lazio region. Brunch is served at your table and includes Il piatto del contadino, a rich assortments of cheese, cured meats, seasonal vegetables and other hot and cold specialties form Lazio; a first or main course of your choice and the dessert of the day. Bread and water are included too.

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14 (Trastevere)

Sat – Sun 10.30am – 3.30pm

Price: à la carte menu

If you’ve been searching for a quality brunch, the Alcazar Live Hostaria has got you covered. A rich menu that offers typical italian dishes and international favorites, the brunch is served during a vintage and Made in Italy market. What more could you ask for on a weekend morning? Want to know more? Check out the scrumptious menu.

Porto Fluviale

Via del Porto Fluviale, 22 (Ostiense)

Sat – Sun 12.30pm – 4pm

Price: €22 per person (12 for child)

The buffet brunch returns to Porto Fluviale, a well-known and beloved place especially among young people in the Ostiense area. There is a wide selection of dishes available that will satisfy all tastes, including pasta, fried chicken, french fries, meat, and desserts. In addition, there is a variety of first courses with meat and fish, with fresh and filled pasta, more than 20 different types of cooked and raw vegetables, salads, soups, cream soups, second courses with meat and fish, and pizza alla pala. For those who want an international breakfast, Porto Fluviale offers the American Breakfast which includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and pancakes.

Gusto

Piazza S. Apollinare 41 (Navona)

Daily from 11am

Price: à la carte menu

This restaurant has a more modern feel than the others on this list. While they actually serve breakfast, due to their opening time and great selection of food we’re describing this more as brunch. Their menu ranges from meat, seafood, pizza and pasta to familiar favourites such as bacon and eggs. There is also a variety of vegetarian options. Be sure to leave room for a dessert of cheesecake, doughnuts and cupcakes!

Il Margutta Vegetarian Food & Art

Via Margutta, 118 (Popolo)

Daily 12pm-3.30pm

Price: weekdays €15-20, weekend €28 all you can eat

For those more health-conscious amongst us, Il Margutta offers a surprisingly wide variety of dishes, and you can indulge guilt-free in the knowledge that the dishes are vegetarian and organic. Their colorful and fragrant buffet is composed of over 50 recipes prepared with organic products and cooked with special ovens that safeguard the nutritional values ​​of the raw materials, enhancing their flavors. Brunch is available daily, but at weekends you’ll be able to enjoy an unlimited buffet.

Necci

Via Fanfulla da Lodi, 68 (Pigneto)

Sat – Sun 11am – 3.30pm

Price: à la carte menu

Bar Necci is a funky diner made famous by the Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini, who shot parts of his 1961 film “Accattone” here. The lunch is specifically Italian, and offers specialty house-made pasta dishes as well as lots of cakes, such as the Sunday brunch specialty: cheesecake!

Rosti

Via Bartolomeo D’Alviano, 65 (Pigneto)

Sun 12.30pm – 4pm

Price: €22 (€10 children), buffet

Rosti’s interpretation of brunch invokes memories of a delicious Italian homemade lunch from grandma and in the company of family. The dishes remind diners of familiar places and the comfort of home. You can get dishes from the buffet and they can also be ordered individually in the whole portion and the entire menu is always available with pizza, fried food and grill. You’ll find different dishes from entrée, mains, and sweets including seasonal vegetables, meats, pasta and homemade desserts: the perfect way to feel at home when away from home.

INTERNATIONAL STYLE BRUNCH

Le Serre by Vivi

Via Decio Filipponi 1 (Monte Mario)

Daily

Price: €20-25

Surrounded by a garden and plants in Monte Mario, Le Serre by Vivi is a botanical garden restaurant. In this huge space packed with a delightful outdoor area you’ll be able to enjoy brunch: scrambled eggs and bacon, homemade yogurt with granola, homemade cakes and avocado toast are just some of the dishes to order. The centrifuges are fresh and the selection of hot drinks is also wide. Pre-formed menus of 20, 23 and 25 euros can be ordered, each with a precise selection of food.

Marigold

Via Giovanni da Empoli 37 (Ostiense)

Sat – Sun 9am – 3pm

Price: à la carte menu

Domenico, a chef of Calabrian origins, and Sofie, a Danish pastry chef, have created one of the most interesting and atypical realities in the Roman scene. In the Ostiense area, Marigold stands out as a bakery with a welcoming and essential restaurant, in perfect European style. In addition to snacks and breakfast, lunch and dinner, on weekends you can indulge in their seasonal brunch. There is fresh fruit with yogurt and granola, sandwiches of the day and then of course a vast assortment of eggs: soft-boiled with homemade rye bread, fried with sage, or in an omelette version with cheese, and if you fancy desserts, find the best English pastry line in Rome with brownies, carrot cake and buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup. The drinks are also excellent: among the most particular is the unfiltered apple juice.

Queen Makeda

Via Francesco Negri, 9 (Ostiense)

Sat – Sun 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Price: €25 per person, €15 euro for children

On Saturdays and Sundays, Queen Makeda Grand Pub offers its new brunch with a selection of specialties deriving from all over the world, to enjoy directly at their pub, or to at home with a delivery box. The formula includes various tastings, from fried food to salads and soups, that change every weekend; a plate of your choice from Croque madame, Biryani, Jansson, Wurstel and crauti, Gulash, English breakfast, Sunday roast, Tabulè and, to conclude, the unlimited kaiten desserts, water, juice and American coffee.

Treefolk’s Public House

Viale Trastevere, 192

Sun 11.30am – 3pm

Price: €25

Treefolk’s Public House in Trastevere takes the gastropub concept to a whole new level. In addition to the wide range of beers and drinks on one hand, and fine dining on the other, the chef prepares the traditional English Breakfast: there are eggs with mushrooms, tomatoes, beans, toast and bacon. And these can be prepared in several variations: scrambled, bull’s-eye and benedict for example. The Sunday brunch formula, served both in the dehor and inside, includes English or American Breakfast, 1 dish with side and dessert (€25). Don’t forget to try a Bloody Mary among their 6 different types.

Mediterraneo at MAXXI

Via Guido Reni, 4a (Flaminio)

Sun 12.30 – 4pm

Price: à la carte menu

Mediterraneo, the restaurant and garden at MAXXI, has launched their “Brunch in the city” formula. Get ready for a Sunday brunch with a la carte menu and a day-time cocktail list. Dishes include chicken samosas, hummus, tartare, avocado toast, pancakes, pasta and main courses, cheesecake and much more!

Le Carré Français

Via Vittoria Colonna 30 (Prati)

Sat – Sun 11am – 4pm

Price: €35

In the heart of Rome, a stone’s throw from Piazza Cavour, Le Carré Français offers brunch with an unlimited formula at a price of €35 euros per person. The offer includes typical homemade Breton savoury biscuits, sweet crêpes, raw milk cheeses from a French dairy artisan, classic croque madame and croque monsieur, quiches and much more. Everything is strictly homemade. It’s the perfect brunch spot for friends and family, immersed in the lively atmosphere of the modern bistro reminiscent of a French brasserie.

Latta

Via Antonio Pacinotti, 83 (Ostiense)

Fri-Sun 10am-6pm

Price: à la carte menu

Inspired by the 1950’s American soda companies and taking into account the two biggest trends in the beverage world right now (natural, low-abv beverages) Latta offers high quality drinks and food at affordable prices in a casual, cool setting. The food menu is inspired by pub food, offering a modern street food version with a Roman twist. In this industrial-style pub boasting a pleasant outdoor area, from Friday to Sunday you can find an interesting lunch selections with fermentation as the theme. Next to alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, rigorously fermented at home, you can enjoy bagel club sandwichs, scrambled eggs, pancakes, avocado toast, banana bread e waffles.

See also: