Mario Cresci, An Exorcism of Time at MAXXI

Over 350 Vintage Works Chronicle Photographer’s 20-Year Journey in Basilicata from the Mid-1960s to the Mid-1980

From May 31 to October 1, MAXXI museum displays the fascinating exhibition of Mario Cresci, An Exorcism of Time. Cresci has a remarkable and exceptional background in the world of photography.

The exhibit features slightly over two decades of Cresci capturing unique and high quality images. His primary focus and target when capturing an image of something was intended to highlight and shed some light on the existence of a location and its individuality.

The true beauty in Mario Cresci's work lies in that what he represents is timeless material possessions, "humankind, and the environment, movement as a continuous and repetitive cycle".

From the series Ritratti reali, Oliveto lucano, 1972 Courtesy Archivio Mario Cresci From the series Ritratti reali, Tricarico, 1972 Courtesy Archivio Mario Cresci

His work is devoted to and was realized in the historical region of Southern Italy, Basilicata, it is a portrait that epitomizes and passes through it.

At the exhibit, some images are framed in a wood, which gives them the delicacy of simplicity, whilst also making them stand out and audience members will be able to appreciate how much effort was truly put into each piece of art.

They should also expect to see numerous photographs scattered across the room in a vintage style. And finally, they can grab a small packet that is provided in English or Italian, with precise and captivating information about the art. Across the walls there are also detailed passages of what the art exhibition is all about.

Simona Antonacci, the curator, made several important key points on the opening day of the art exhibition. She elaborated on how Mario’s showcase of art was obsessed with imagining.

From the series Interni mossi, Barbarano Romano, 1978, Collezione Fotografia MAXXI Architettura

Yet, there aren’t just images but also documentations of information in Lucania and its architecture as well. variety of objects inside a glass box. Showcasing what each item was used for and the meaning behind it.

The event is located on the third floor and will be open for the public until October 1, so you have plenty of time to plan this super interesting visit to MAXXI.

Till 1 October 2023

MAXXI – Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo

Via Guido Reni, 4a

Opening hours:

From Tuesday to Sunday, 11am – 7pm

Tickets:

entry fee €12



maxxi.art