Salvador Dalí Takes Center Stage at the Museo Storico della Fanteria in Rome

Until July 27, 2025, the Museo Storico della Fanteria is celebrating the centenary of Surrealism with a major exhibition dedicated to Salvador Dalí.

Rome’s Museo Storico della Fanteria is hosting an exciting new exhibition in Rome that will bring the genius of Salvador Dalí to life. Opening on January 24th and running until July 27th, this exhibition offers a comprehensive look into the surrealist’s life and work, making it a must-see event for anyone who is a lover of Dali’s work, and art in general.

Curated by Vincenzo Sanfo, the exhibition brings together around 80 works by Dalí, ranging from his early sketches to what the Museo describes as the “dreamlike experiments” of his later years. The carefully curated collection spans Dalí’s entire career, highlighting the evolution of his artistic vision and offering a deep dive into the surrealism that made him one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century.

A Journey Through Surrealism and the Divine Comedy

The exhibition places a particular focus on Dalí’s exploration of Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy”. Entire rooms have been dedicated to Dalí’s interpretation of the three realms of the work: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso, each space providing an experience that invites visitors to explore the otherworldly imagery that Dalí created in this series of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures for Dante’s epic poem.

Dalí’s surrealism is present throughout the entire exhibit, not just in Dali’s work but with supplemental work from artists inspired by Dali’s legacy, including Michel Henricot, Joan Miró, and Fabrizio Clerici.

A Life in Art: From Early Beginnings to the Final Years

This exhibition delves deeply into Dali’s artistic evolution. Drawings, sculptures, books, and photographs from Dalí’s life all serve to further highlight his genius.

In addition to his famous surrealist works, the exhibition includes various products which he collaborated on that shed light on his carefully crafted persona as an artist, which he used as part of his marketing strategy to cultivate his larger-than-life image.

The exhibition also features various products which Dali helped to design, including perfume bottles, playing cards, candy, and liqueur bottles, many of which have now become collector’s items. His interaction with commerce was something that would go on to inspire artists like Andy Warhol, and serve as extensions of his notable artistic style.

Also in the exhibit are the works that reflect Dalí’s relationship with Spanish poet Federico García Lorca, including drawings by Lorca and photographs of the two artists. Lorca’s influence played a significant role in shaping Dalí’s art. Encounters between the two would prove to be incredibly influential in Dali’s life, which the exhibition highlights.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Salvador Dalí’s world like never before. The exhibition runs through July 25th, but be sure to visit soon—this unforgettable journey into Dalí’s mind and art is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Until 27 July 2025

Museo Storico della Fanteria

Piazza Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, 9

Mon-Fri: 9.30am-7.30pm

Sat-Sun: 9.30am-8.30pm

Tickets: €16 + online fees

www.navigaresrl.com