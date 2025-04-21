Pope Francis Dies at 88: A Pontificate of Compassion and Reform​

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church and the first from Latin America, passed away this morning at 7:35 a.m., as announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo. He was 88 years old. ​

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, Pope Francis was elected to the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His tenure was marked by a commitment to humility, social justice, and a focus on the marginalized. He was known for his efforts to reform the Church, promote interfaith dialogue, and address global issues such as climate change and economic inequality.​

Pope Francis’s health had been a concern in recent years, with multiple hospitalizations due to respiratory issues. Despite these challenges, he remained active in his duties, continuing to travel and engage with the global Catholic community.

His passing marks the end of a transformative era for the Catholic Church, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, inclusivity, and a renewed focus on the core teachings of the Gospel.​

Funeral arrangements and details regarding the conclave to elect his successor are expected to be announced by the Vatican in the coming days.