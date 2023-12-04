ice skating in rome

Ice skating rinks in Rome during Christmas
Don’t act so surprised, Rome has its fair share of festive holiday rinks for ice skating practice, even if the weather in December is rarely close to freezing. And who am I to disagree that ice skating during the holiday season is one of the best ways to get into that joyful Christmas spirit? Check out the ice skating places in Rome below to show off your stuff on the ice rink!
Ice Park Ponte Milvio (Santa Claus Wonderland)
Piazzale Maresciallo Diaz
December 6 – January 7
Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – 8pm
Price:
Weekdays: Adult + Child €10 | Weekend and Holidays: Adult + Child €15
Ice Park Foro Italico
Viale Antonino di San Giuliano, 782
December 5 – January 7
Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – midnight
Price:
Full €10 / Reduced €8 (ice skates included)
Ice Park Piazza Re di Roma
Piazza Re di Roma
December 8 – January 7
Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – midnight
Price:
Full €10 / Reduced €8 (ice skates included)
Luneur
Via delle Tre Fontane, 100
December 2-3; 8-10; 16-17; 23-24; 26-31 | January 1-7
Opening hours:
10am – 7pm
Price:
€10 park entrance fee + 9 tokens
Christmas World Villa Borghese
Villa Borghese, Viale del Galoppatoio
December 1 – January 7
Opening times:
10am – 8pm
Entrance fee to Christmas World:
Weekdays €16.50 /€13.50; Weekends €19.50 / €16.50
Il Natale a Roma
Viale America, Laghetto dell’Eur
December 1 – January 6
Cinecittà World
Via Irina Alberti
December 2-3; 8-10; 15-17; 22; 25-31 | January 2-7
Opening times:
11pm- 7pm (except New Year’s Eve, 6pm-6am)
Price:
Full day entrance fee to Cinecittà World: €22-27