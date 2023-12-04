Hot Topics / News

Ice Skating in Rome

by

Ice skating rinks in Rome during Christmas

Don’t act so surprised, Rome has its fair share of festive holiday rinks for ice skating practice, even if the weather in December is rarely close to freezing. And who am I to disagree that ice skating during the holiday season is one of the best ways to get into that joyful Christmas spirit? Check out the ice skating places in Rome below to show off your stuff on the ice rink!

Ice Park Ponte Milvio (Santa Claus Wonderland)

Piazzale Maresciallo Diaz

December 6 – January 7

Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – 8pm

Price:
Weekdays: Adult + Child €10 | Weekend and Holidays: Adult + Child €15

Ice Park Foro Italico

ice skating in rome

Viale Antonino di San Giuliano, 782

December 5 – January 7

Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – midnight

Price:
Full €10 / Reduced €8 (ice skates included)

Ice Park Piazza Re di Roma

ice skating in rome

Piazza Re di Roma

December 8 – January 7

Opening hours:
Monday – Sunday from 10am – midnight

Price:
Full €10 / Reduced €8 (ice skates included)

Luneur

Euroma2 Ice Skating

Via delle Tre Fontane, 100

December 2-3; 8-10; 16-17; 23-24; 26-31 | January 1-7

Opening hours:
10am – 7pm

Price:
€10 park entrance fee + 9 tokens

Christmas World Villa Borghese

christmas-world-rome

Villa Borghese, Viale del Galoppatoio

December 1 – January 7

Opening times:
10am – 8pm

Entrance fee to Christmas World:
Weekdays €16.50 /€13.50; Weekends €19.50 / €16.50

Il Natale a Roma

ice skating in rome

Viale America, Laghetto dell’Eur

December 1 – January 6

Cinecittà World

Ice Skating in Rome

Via Irina Alberti

December 2-3; 8-10; 15-17; 22; 25-31 | January 2-7

Opening times:
11pm- 7pm (except New Year’s Eve, 6pm-6am)

Price:
Full day entrance fee to Cinecittà World: €22-27

