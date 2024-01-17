Rome Introduces Study Halls in its Museums

The first study hall of Rome’s new network opens at Palazzo Braschi.

Ever dreamt of studying surrounded by beauty and history? Well, now you can, thanks to an exciting initiative introducing a network of study halls across Rome’s museums.

The project, desired by the city’s culture councillor Miguel Gotor, seeks to create accessible public study spaces, catering to the educational needs of the student community in the capital. These havens in the heart of Rome will offer a peaceful place to study or read, surrounded by the city’s incomparable beauty.

In December, the first space of this new study hall network was inaugurated at Palazzo Braschi—an 18th-century masterpiece overlooking Piazza Navona, built by Pope Pius VI and housing the Museo di Roma.

Unlike traditional libraries, the Palazzo Braschi study hall is open not only on weekdays but also on weekends, aligning with the museum’s operating hours–from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 7pm. Situated on the museum’s ground floor, it currently offers 16 stations, requires no reservations for entry, and is completely free of charge.

The Study Hall at Palazzo Braschi is proof that strong ideas and collaboration among institutions, like museums and libraries, lead to marvelous initiatives. […] Let’s work together to establish a new network of study halls in the capital, making Rome even more student-friendly. says the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

Looking ahead, more openings are on the horizon. Additional study spaces are set to open at Palazzo delle Esposizioni, MACRO, Casina Salvi al Celio, and more. For details about this network of study rooms, a dedicated website is set to launch in 2024.

Adresses:

Palazzo Braschi | Piazza di San Pantaleo, 10