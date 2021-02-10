No Office, No Problem: Rome’s Best Places to Smart Work and Study

Rome is unique in many ways in comparison to other major cities around the world, one of which is the culture around working outside of the typical office. You won’t find a single Starbucks, at least for now, and you’d have a similarly difficult time spotting people working on laptops in a café. In fact, in Rome, it has historically been frowned upon by locals if done at the incorrect time and place, as the Italian culture considers working on a laptop in a café borderline taboo.

However, as of late, more and more Roman cafes are catering to the idea of offering co-working spaces with WiFi as an ideal place to relax, enjoy a coffee, and even work out of your laptop. Here are some favorites that are frequented by those seeking a break from working at home, divided by location!

If you do decide to visit one of these locations, it’s worth noting that public WiFi can often be unsafe due to the lack of network security in place (even those that require a password). To stay protected, ensure that your phone or laptop is fully up to date, has good virus protection and is connected to a virtual private network.

Due to covid restrictions, we recommend to check out each venue’s website for information on opening times.

CENTRO STORICO

Ex Circus

Tucked away just footsteps away from Piazza Navona, Ex Circus is a work-friendly café with great coffee, food, drinks and free wi-fi. Better yet, Ex Circus has cozy couches, power outlets, and coffee tables. It maintains a homey, yet hip vibe, allowing one person to study in peace, while another person eats nearby. Come for the free wi-fi and cozy atmosphere and prolong your stay by tasting everything from peanut butter and jelly bagels to caramel hot chocolate to superfood salads with avocados.

Via della Vetrina, 15 Mon – Thu from 8am – 10pm

Fri – Sat from 8am – 2am

Sun from 10am – 10pm CircusRomaOfficial

Bar Del Fico

Although this restaurant, turned bar at night, is quite lively in the evenings, come in the early mornings/afternoon to experience a great and convenient place to work, as it’s located right in the city center. Great for grabbing a bite and people watching on the outside tables and meeting with friends. Get some work done here sooner rather than later, as the scene is far more social once the sun starts to set.

Via della Pace, 34 Open Sun-Sat, 8am-2am bardelfico.com

Chiostro del Bramante

If you are looking for a more scenic view while working, come here as the outdoor seating available overlooks the main courtyard of the museum, giving you a chance to be outdoors on a nice day. The relaxing and comfortable atmosphere is great for anyone that just wants to “wind down” or study alike. Away from the crowds, you will be sure to find some quiet time in this charming setting not too far from Piazza Navona.

Arco della Pace, 5 Open Tues-Sun, 10am-8pm chiostrodelbramante.it

Barnum

Make yourself at home in this circus-themed locale, featuring a menu that is constantly changing (we highly recommend the homemade pastries). Like Bar del Fico, the nightlife here is quite active so come early in order to avoid the evening rush and to take advantage of the calmer scenery during the day.

Via del Pellegrino, 87 Open Mon 8:30am-12midnight; Tues-Sat, 8:30am-2am barnumcafe.com

The Chapter Roma Bar

Make yourself at home in this industrial-chic lobby bar, featuring contemporary art, a menu of contrasts and delicious signature cocktails and classic drinks. Sit in their comfortable seats, open up your laptop and enjoy free wi-fi paired with their nachos with chili sauce.

Via di Santa Maria de Calderari, 47 Open daily 7am-1am romeing.it/hotel-chapter-roma-bar/

TRASTEVERE

Pimm’s

Located near John Cabot University, Pimm’s restaurant pulls any passerby inside with its streaming lights, live music, and spritely chatter. Along with the invigorating atmosphere, Pimm’s cocktails (particularly the Pimm’s cup) and yummy food ensure a pleasurable meal during any time of day. Customers can enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, toast, and eggs with their English breakfast service, traditional Roman appetizers and pasta for dinner, and street food for a late night snack. And who would’ve thought, with its free wifi it’s also the perfect place to get some work done!

Via di S. Dorotea 8/9 Daily 10am – 2am pimmsgood.it

Big Star

Big Star, thriving in the heart of Trastevere, offers something for every customer, whether they’re looking for scrumptious breakfasts, cocktails, live music, or international food. Dedicated customers and tourists enjoy munching on burritos, vegan paninis, and burgers while sipping craft beer. Apart from hosting various bands on Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights, Big Star is a student retreat during the day. Get some work done, indulge in yummy food, and get into work-mode!

Via Goffredo Mameli 25 Mon-Sat 7.30am – 2am, Sun 8am – 2am bigstar.rome

TERMINI

Faro

This café is situated just a short walk from Termini is perfect for a morning cappuccino paired with a handmade pastry in a bright, clean interior and an even friendlier staff, making it a great place to get some work done. They also host coffee workshops for those who would be interested in learning different methods of extraction and coffee art. Visit their website for further inquiries.

Via Piave, 55 Open Mon-Fri, 7am-7pm; Sat 8am-7pm; Sun 9am-7pm farorome.com

SAN GIOVANNI

AntiCafé

Whether you are looking to meet with a group of people or work by yourself, AntiCafé is a great option for a co-working space without the guilt and obligation of leaving after one cappuccino. Along with the low hourly fee for their services, they also offer an unlimited amount of beverages with snacks to choose from during your study or work hour(s).

Via Veio, 4b Open Mon-Fri, 9am-10pm; Sat-Sun, 10am-10pm anticafe.eu

Materia

Materia, a Scandinavian style caffè in the San Giovanni neighbourhood, welcomes freelancers and students in its tastefully furnished bright spaces. From the magazine and plants to the free Wi-Fi, at Materia you’ll feel as if you’re working from home or your own office. With its seasonal breakfast, brunch and lunch menus and a great selection of food and coffee for a quick break, Materia is surely one of our favorite places to work in Rome.

Via Andrea Provana, 7 Open Mon 8am-3pm; Tue-Sat 8am-3pm, 6.30pm-12am; Sun 9am-3pm materiacafe.com

FLAMINIO

Mediterraneo al MAXXI

Mediterraneo, the restaurant and garden at MAXXI, offers sushi, pizza, main courses, and meat-based dishes, with special attention to typically Mediterranean specialities. It offers plenty of tables and lounges indoors and outdoors, perfect for those who are looking to soak up the sun while getting some work done.

Via Guido Reni, 4a Open Tues-Sun, 12pm-2am mediterraneorome.it

TESTACCIO

Café Letterario

A co-working, aperitivo, and live concert space that is off- the-beaten-path and frequented by most locals who have kept this gem a secret for years. The inside library makes it a perfect place to browse the wide selection of DVDs and books available as well as get some work done or study on their comfortable couches.

Via Ostiense, 95 Open Tues-Fri, 10am-2am; Sat-Sun, 4pm-2am caffeletterarioroma.it

MONTI

Analemma

Popular among the locals at night, Analemma also serves as a great workplace during the day. Enjoy the funky décor and bring a friend to try out their selection of hot and cold coffees alongside a plate of pancakes, as breakfast is served throughout the late afternoon. A short walk from the Colosseum, Analemma is conveniently located in the Monti neighborhood.

Via Leonina, 77 Open Mon-Thu, 5.30pm-1am; Fri-Sat 6.30pm-2am; Sun 6.30pm-1am Fb page: AnalemmaMonti

MONTEVERDE

Archi

If you’re exploring the Gianicolo hill for amazing views of Rome or strolling through Villa Pamphili park for the day, the Caffé gli Archi is the perfect stop for coffee or aperitivo. During the week, Archi is flooded with students from the nearby American University of Rome, and is a popular stop for iced-coffee and take-away cappuccinos. In addition to Archi’s pastries and sandwiches, their kitchen also serves hot dishes during lunch hours, making it the perfect place to work or study all day long.

Via Fratelli Bonnet 4 Mon-Fri 6am – 9pm , Sun 7am – 9pm CafeGliArchi

PIGNETO

Yeah!

Walking into Yeah! is quite an experience if you’re a music lover. The café has an extensive collection of vinyl records where you can request and pick your own music to play, and the entire space is plastered with images of music legends. Its comfortable couches, lounge chairs, and tables give it a cool yet laid-back atmosphere, and everything you see has been found and rearranged by the owners. Also the food you will taste are all locally sourced, and people are always lounging here at all hours of the day, whether it be for breakfast, aperitivo, or drinks.