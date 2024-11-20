The Sukhishvili National Ballet of Georgia at Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione

On November 28, 2024, the rich heritage of Georgian culture merges with the electrifying choreography of the Sukhishvili Ballet for an unforgettable evening of artistry.

Experience the captivating energy and cultural richness of Georgian traditions with the Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili, performing on November 28, 2024, at Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione. Established in 1945 by Nino Ramichvili and Iliko Sukhishvili, this ballet company has become a global symbol of Georgia’s cultural heritage, blending breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes, and heartfelt music.

Renowned worldwide as “a storm on stage,” the Sukhishvili Ballet uniquely combines classical and modern dance elements with traditional Georgian folklore. The dancers mesmerize audiences with spectacular acrobatics and precise synchronization, featuring their signature male pointe dance—a tradition exclusively mastered by this ensemble.

Audiences will enjoy an immersive experience, enhanced by live music performed by the ballet’s orchestra. Using traditional instruments like the duduk and panduri, the orchestra brings authenticity and emotional depth to the performance.

This exceptional event offers a journey into the heart of Georgia’s culture and history, where each performance celebrates the strength, grace, and beauty of a tradition that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

28 November 2024, 7pm

Auditorium Conciliazione

Via della Conciliazione, 4

Tickets from €47

auditoriumconciliazione.it/spettacolo/balletto-nazionale-georgiano-sukhishvili/