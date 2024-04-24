The Most Iconic Film Music at Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione

Experience the soundtracks of The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Hans Zimmer on May 25-26.

Ever dreamed of hearing your favorite movie soundtracks live? Now you can. On May 25-26, Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione will host three extraordinary concerts featuring the music of The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Hans Zimmer.

Choose your favorite (or attend all three) and prepare to be swept away by the magic of cinema brought to life.

The music of The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit

Embark on a musical journey through the realms of hobbits and elves with this unique concert celebrating J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpieces, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The two-hour performance features a star guest and the greatest music from the films, brought to life by a film orchestra, choir, and soloists. Experience the full spectrum of Middle-earth’s musical landscape, from the threatening sounds of Mordor and the shrill attack of the black riders to the beautiful lyrical melodies of the elves.

Prepare to be blown away by the Oscar-winning compositions of Howard Shore, as well as the musical magic of Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Enya, and other esteemed composers.

The magical music of Harry Potter

The best songs and music from all Harry Potter films are coming to Rome – with an original star guest from the films and The Magical Film Orchestra & Choir! The program includes the film soundtracks of five-time Oscar winning composer John Williams, as well as Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

You’ll be mesmerized by advanced light and laser technology as well as a unique sound dimension that is guaranteed to leave you with goosebumps. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this magical journey!

The music of Hans Zimmer & others

No other composer has influenced the film world in the past two decades as much as the Oscar-, Globe- and Emmy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. This unforgettable concert promises an immersive audiovisual experience suitable for all age groups, from film enthusiasts to families. Led by the Hollywood Film Orchestra, this performance showcases Zimmer’s iconic compositions alongside those of other cinematic maestros.

Dive into in the extraordinary soundtrack from films like Dune, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and many other high-level productions. You’ll be transported through a cinematic journey like no other, featuring light installations, laser projections, and selected film clips.

May 25-26

Auditorium della Conciliazione

Via della Conciliazione, 4

auditoriumconciliazione.it