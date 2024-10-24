The Great Gatsby Ballet: A Contemporary Dance Masterpiece at Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione

On October 31, 2024, the iconic novel by Fitzgerald meets the groundbreaking choreography of Dwight Rhoden for a breathtaking performance.

On October 31, 2024, Rome’s Auditorium Conciliazione will host one of the most acclaimed dance performances of recent years: The Great Gatsby Ballet. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel, this production combines the elegance of American literature with the explosive energy of contemporary dance.

Created in 2014 at the Palats Ukraina in Kyiv, the ballet has become an international sensation, with performances in cities like Berlin, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. After captivating over 100,000 spectators worldwide, it is now set to dazzle Rome.

At the heart of the performance is the choreography by Dwight Rhoden, one of the most sought-after contemporary choreographers of our time. As the founder of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Rhoden’s innovative vision brings a fresh and dynamic approach to the stage. His choreography is complemented by an original score composed by Yuriy Shepeta and produced by Konstantin Meladze, further enhancing the experience.

The costumes, designed by the renowned Ukrainian brand FROLOV, play a significant role in recreating the atmosphere of the Roaring Twenties as described in Fitzgerald’s novel. Featuring transparent fabrics and hand-embroidered embellishments, the costumes reflect the glamour of Art Deco and the opulence of Gatsby’s extravagant parties.

The audience will be transported back to the lavish and sophisticated world of 1920s America, experiencing the allure of sparkling soirées and the decadence that defines the world of Jay Gatsby.

The Great Gatsby Ballet offers a unique fusion of dance, music, and storytelling, making it a must-see event for lovers of culture and art.

31 October 2024, 7pm

Auditorium Conciliazione

Via della Conciliazione, 4

Tickets from €49

auditoriumconciliazione.it/spettacolo/il-grande-gatsby/