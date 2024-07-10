Mamalia, a Culinary Gem in the Heart of Monti

A sophisticated and modern restaurant within the Double Tree by Hilton Rome Monti Hotel.

The Mamalia restaurant is a culinary gem located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti Hotel. Open year-round from breakfast to dinner (from 7pm to 10pm), this restaurant in Rome offers a unique dining experience in a modern and elegant setting, bathed in warm natural light in the morning and soft lighting in the evening.

Starting with breakfast: the offerings range from sweet to savory, including vegan and gluten-free options, as well as yogurt, cereals, fresh fruit, and typical products from Lazio, all accompanied by Lavazza tea and coffee.

For dinner, the atmosphere becomes even more refined, with an original gastronomic journey designed by the chef, respecting tradition and the seasonality of the ingredients. The cuisine honors Italian culinary tradition while embracing contemporary influences.

The restaurant’s menu, accessible directly from the hotel rooms for guests, offers a wide selection of unique and delicious dishes. Appetizers range from Bruschetta with Burrata and Anchovies to Pistachio-crusted Tuna Fillet with Carrot Cream. For main courses, in addition to traditional Roman pastas, there are dishes like Beetroot Tagliolini with Marinated Red Shrimp, Pecorino Romano Fondue and Dill, or Saffron Risotto with Braised Veal Cheek and Smoked Shallots.

For meat lovers, Mamalia relies on the expertise and quality of the Galli butcher shop, a symbol of excellence in Rome for over 70 years, offering the best meats from Italian and European farms.

Indulge in the Sakura Beef Tartare, Tomahawk Yoza Selection, Yoza Selection Picanha, or the Burger with Roasted Octopus Tentacles, Burrata, Caramelized Red Onion, Balsamic Vinegar Reduction, and Sautéed Purple Potatoes. There’s also the Fiorentina steak served with roasted potatoes.

Four types of Roman-style pizzas complete the menu: Margherita with Buffalo Mozzarella and EVO Oil, Four Cheese White Pizza, Diavola Pizza, and Vegetable Pizza with Mozzarella and Grilled Vegetables.

Alongside the culinary offerings, Mamalia also boasts a selection of prestigious national and international wines, with a special focus on Lazio wines. Let the staff help you choose the perfect wine to accompany your dinner!

Mamalia complements the rich food and beverage offerings of the Double Tree Hotel, alongside the MUN rooftop cocktail bar and the MIT Food & Coffee Brewery. With top-quality local ingredients and the chef’s creativity, combining originality and tradition, this restaurant in the heart of the Monti district is the perfect choice for an unforgettable evening.