The Rocking Hostels of Rome: The Best Budget Stays in Rome

Rome is known as one of the tourist capitals of the world, which means it’s the perfect place to visit when you’re thinking of going on vacation. But just because you’ll be visiting all the sites, and tasting Italian delicacies and drinks, and walking the cobblestoned streets of the Eternal City—that doesn’t mean you have to go broke paying for a place to stay.

For those of us who prefer to spend more money on adventure and less on accommodations, there’s a perfect option: going to a hostel. Rome is full of hostels, and it’s easy to pick the wrong one if you haven’t been, so this list will serve as your guide to the most rocking hostels of Rome.

The Best Budget-Friendly Accommodations In Rome

Yellow Square

Via Palestro, 51 (Termini)

yellowsquare.com/rome/it/

If you’re looking for a place to party, to make new friends over shots and beer and live music (and to deepen those friendships the next morning hungover on a group tour of The Vatican), then Yellow Square is the place for you.

Get ready for partying options such as beer pong, a party bus, karaoke night on Tuesdays, live music, and discounted deals on food and drink. The bar is also open to the public, which means that you can invite new friends no matter where they’re staying. But don’t let the party vibes make you think Yellow Square isn’t serious. During the day, there are tours available to every part of the city, including walking and bike tours. The Yellow also offers cooking classes and PG activities like movie night.

While the shared rooms are a little more on the rowdy side (it is a party hostel, after all), private rooms are also available across the street, which can mean better sleep. Also, if you’re an artist (especially a musician), make sure to query in advance to see if you can stay for free and get a free dinner in exchange for a performance.

The Beehive

Via Marghera, 8 (Termini)

the-beehive.com

When you step into The Beehive, you step into another world. As you pass through the entrance to check in, there’s a little walled garden just to your right, with its own fountain and a tree that protects the guests lounging outside from the sun and light rain. There’s a relaxed atmosphere akin to that of walking through a secret garden, and it continues throughout the hostel.

The Beehive is a serene hostel that’s family-friendly and tends to have a mix of ages staying. The Beehive offers a variety of room types to suit different travel styles and budgets, ranging from dormitories to private rooms with either en-suite or shared bathrooms. Additional spaces include an inner garden, a small vegetarian café serving daily breakfast, weekly family-style dinners, and cooking classes, as well as a cozy lounge perfect for reading and socializing. The owners also have created an app for guests, with their own personal recommendations, fully downloadable and usable offline, that serves as a guide to their favorite restaurants, gelaterias, and best things do in Rome.

The Rome Hello

Via Torino, 45 (Repubblica/Termini)

theromehello.com

The Rome Hello provides a lively and sociable environment, perfect for mingling with fellow travelers. Each bed is equipped with its own lamp, USB charger, plug, and shelf. The bunk beds are comfortable and sturdy, designed to eliminate creaking noises, and feature thick mattresses and integrated individual lockers.

Conveniently located just a 10-15-minute walk away from popular attractions such as the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and the Colosseum, this hostel offers easy access to the city’s best sites. Additionally, there is a well-equipped kitchen for preparing your own meals, along with a pub and a beer garden, creating a relaxed atmosphere to socialize and meet new people. The hostel also boasts spacious common areas, providing ample room for gathering and interaction. At their Barrel bar & grill you will find live music and events throughout the week.

Generator Hostel Rome

Via Principe Amedeo 251 (Termini)

staygenerator.com

Just a few steps away from the Colosseum and Termini Station, the Generator Hostel in Rome is strategically located in the capital city. The interior, characterized by modern and eccentric design, includes 67 rooms, both private and shared, featuring ensuite bathrooms and stylish furnishings. Spanning across seven floors, the hostel also features a cafeteria, a bar, and a lounge area for relaxation.

Alessandro Palace Hostel

Via Vicenza, 42 (Termini)

hostelsalessandro.com

The Alessandro Palace Hostel is the perfect balance between a party hostel and a home away from home where you can relax. One of the priorities of the staff is to provide guests with an affordable yet comfortable stay. Dorms are all reasonably-sized, many with ensuite bathrooms, and there are lockers available both in the rooms and downstairs. There’s the opportunity to socialize, with live music, beer pong nights, and happy hour—but if guests prefer a calmer time, they can find that, too. There’s a socializing lounge outside of the bar, too, and The Bramble, a restaurant right next to the hostel, which has discounts for guests and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Alessandro Palace Hostel is the kind of place where you can make new friends or have a relaxing vacation on your own—it’s up to you!

Ostello Bello

Via Angelo Polziano, 75 (Colosseum)

ostellobello.com

Just a short walk from the Colosseum, Ostello Bello offers a lively atmosphere with a rooftop terrace, bar, and regular events like trivia, karaoke, and family dinners. The hostel is 15 minutes from Termini Station and offers baggage storage for guests. With only mixed dorms available, it’s a great spot for socializing and meeting fellow travelers. Enjoy a fun and vibrant vibe with something happening in the lobby every night!

Melting Pot

Via Luigi Pianciani, 17 (Termini)

Located just 300 meters from Manzoni metro station, Melting Pot Rome is a recently renovated hotel offering clean dormitory-style rooms with 2-6 beds and air conditioning. Termini and the Colosseum are nearby, and guests can enjoy breakfast and drinks. The helpful staff ensures a comfortable stay in this welcoming and well-maintained space.