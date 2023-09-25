Rome on Location: the Eternal City as a movie set.

The Eternal City as a Movie Set

Often times when one thinks of Rome, the first image that comes to mind is the Colosseum- rightly so. The second thought may involve food, and the various delicious culinary options that Rome offers. The third instead may have something to do with a little thing called the Vatican and its Sistine Chapel, which automatically brings you to think about all the art in Rome as well. And what about the fountains? The hand gesturing as part of the language? The vespas scurrying through the narrow side streets? The list goes on, but the point of the matter is: Rome is picture-perfect.

When I say “picture-perfect”, I mean picture as in movie. With all of its monuments, scenic neighborhoods, and cobblestones everywhere, is the Eternal City not a movie set already? Not only does Rome look good on camera, but it also has an impressive cinematic history. Thanks to Cinecittà (the leading Italian cinema studios established back in 1937) Rome has welcomed numerous directors and their respective visions. During the 1950s it was even named “Hollywood on the Tiber” due to the many international films being shot in Rome at the time. From Federico Fellini, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Paolo Sorrentino and more, Roma has been home to many.

It is safe to say that whether the scenes were shot on location or at Cinecittà, Rome’s cinematic influence and history is without a doubt, monumental. And much like the other monument-based tours in Rome, here’s an additional, yet equally picturesque tour to go on as you’re #romeing around. Not up for roaming around the famous film locations on your own? Then you must absolutely book this cinema tour of Rome!

CIAK SI GIRA!

Cinecittà

Before you start strolling around town going from one spot to the next, what better way to start the tour than at Cinecittà itself? Visit the studios for a dip in the past and the chance to see the stages with your own eyes. Some of the films shot at the studios include:

Cleopatra directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1963

The English Patient directed by Anthony Minghella, 1992

Gangs of New York directed by Martin Scorsese, 2002

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou directed by Wes Anderson, 2004

Roma Città Aperta (Rome, Open City)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini, 1945

When Don Pietro walks into the antique shop to collect the money destined to the partisans; Where Pina (Anna Magnani) is gunned down in a futile attempt to save Francesco.

Via Montecuccoli; Via Tasso, 145

Ladri di Biciclette (Bicycle Thieves )

Directed by Vittorio De Sica, 1948

First attempt at finding the stolen bike.

Piazza Vittorio

Roman Holiday

Directed by William Wyler, 1953

When Joe Bradley pretends to lose his hand to the Mouth of Truth statue.

Bocca della Verità statue

La Dolce Vita

Directed by Federico Fellini, 1960

When Anita Ekberg walks into the fountain, followed by Marcello Mastroianni

Trevi Fountain

Accattone

Directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1961

When the Accattone professes his love for Stella

The church of S. Felice da Cantalice

L’Eclisse

Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1962

Where Piero offers Vittoria a drink

Piazza di Pietra

C’eravamo Tanto Amati (We All Loved Each Other So Much )

Directed by Ettore Scola, 1974

When the four protagonists, towards the end of the film, meet again in front of the school.

Scuola elementare Cesare Battisti, Piazza Sauli

Caro Diario

Directed by Nanni Moretti, 1993

The last scene of Nanni’s vespa ride when he reaches Pasolini’s commemorative statue

Pasolini Commemorative Statue, Via dell’Idroscalo, Ostia

The Talented Mr Ripley

Directed by Anthony Minghella, 1999

When Tom and Meredith walk over the bridge aligned with statues

Ponte Sant’Angelo

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Directed by Jim Fall, 2003

The iconic Colosseum serves as the setting for the scene where Lizzie and her classmates have a performance.

Colosseum, Trevi Fountain

Oceans 12

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, 2004

When Brad Pitt meets Catherine Zeta-Jones for the first time

Pantheon

Angels & Demons

Directed by Ron Howard, 2009

When Tom Hanks understands the first clue

Piazza del Popolo

Eat Pray Love

Directed by Ryan Murphy, 2010

Where Julia Roberts enjoys her famous pasta dish

Osteria dell’Antiquario, Piazza di San Simeone

To Rome With Love

Directed by Woody Allen, 2012

Where Monica and Jack shop for groceries at the market

Piazza Campo De Fiori

La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty )

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, 2013

The fountain where Jep washes up

Fontana del Mascherone di Santa Sabina, Piazza Pietro D’Illiria

Spectre (James Bond)

Directed by Sam Mendes, 2015

Where James Bond’s Aston Martin car disappears into the Tiber River

Lungotevere della Farnesina, right near Ponte Sisto

The Young Pope

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, 2016

The garden strolls that Jude Law and Diane Keaton go on

The gardens at Villa Pamphili

House of Gucci

Directed by Ridley Scott, 2021

The wedding scene of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci

The church of Santa Maria in Campitelli

Fast X

Directed by Louis Leterrier, 2023

The motorcycle chase scene, with the bomb rolling through the city

Lungotevere Aventino, via de’ Funari, piazza Campitelli

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, 2023

The car chase scene with the Fiat 500

The Monti neighborhood

