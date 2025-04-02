The Social Hub Opens in Rome: A New Cultural and Community Hub

The Social Hub has opened in Rome on March 31: a mix of hospitality, coworking spaces, a public park, dining, and a rooftop pool.

On March 31, The Social Hub officially opened its first location in Rome, bringing its innovative hospitality concept to the heart of the Eternal City.

This 23rd location in Europe, and the fourth in Italy, is located in San Lorenzo and represents a major urban regeneration effort, transforming the historic Ex-Dogana into a dynamic hub for travelers, professionals, students, digital nomads, and locals.

A Hybrid Hospitality Experience

The Social Hub Rome offers 392 rooms, catering to short-term guests, students, and long-stay visitors. The accommodation options range from one-night stays to year-long residencies, making it ideal for those traveling for business, studying in the city, or simply looking for an extended Roman experience.

For professionals, a coworking space for 250 people will open in May, featuring private offices, dedicated desks, and flexible workstations. A membership option (€121 per month, available from June) will grant access to workspaces, the rooftop pool, the gym, and exclusive community events.

Beyond hospitality, The Social Hub aims to be a center for cultural and social activities, hosting over 600 events per year: from networking sessions and educational workshops to music and art events. Everything will be easily accessible through a dedicated app, allowing guests and community members to stay connected and engaged.

Food, Drinks, and Social Spaces

The Social Hub Rome will feature a variety of dining options, including the renowned pizzeria Berberè, known for its high-quality artisanal pizzas.

On the rooftop, a cocktail bar will welcome guests and visitors every evening from sunset onwards, offering panoramic views of the city in a stylish atmosphere.

A key highlight of The Social Hub Rome is its 2.5-hectare public park, designed by landscape architect Antonio Perazzi. The park, set for completion in 2025, will integrate green spaces with the existing railway infrastructure, featuring over 300 trees and plants, a central covered piazza, and bio-architecture elements, including drainage-friendly pavement and open lawns for relaxation.

The Social Hub Rome

Viale Scalo San Lorenzo 10

thesocialhub.co/rome