Starbucks is set to arrive in Rome! 

The first Starbucks in Rome is to open in 2021

Yes, the rumours are in fact true, the popular coffee chain will finally be in Rome, near Via del Corso. Italy has typically not been Starbucks’ biggest fan in the past. With valid reason too; there are plenty of espresso bars on almost every street offering high quality Italian coffee. The Italian food and drinks industry has been thriving just fine without international competitors. However, with the grand Starbucks Reserve Roastery situated in Milan, (like an exquisite coffee factory), it seems time for Rome to jump on board and add Starbucks to the city’s existing collection of American joints – 40 Mcdonalds, three KFCs and The Hard Rock café to name a few. Here’s everything you need to know about the new opening in Rome!

When and where will Starbucks open in Rome?

Sources say the American chain is set to open its doors in early 2021, hopefully in January or February.

Originally it was going to be near the Vatican but a change of plan has ensued, look out for construction and decoration around Piazza St. Silvestro, just off of Via del Corso – a perfect central location after a spot of city centre shopping.

What to order:

Perhaps the top reason why Starbucks is widely loved around the world, is the sheer choice of coffees, hot chocolates, cold drinks and milkshakes available in various flavours and sizes. Here are some drink suggestions to get your taste buds tingling…we recommend a smooth, piping hot Americano made from Starbucks’ own special blonde roast; a Cinnamon Dolce Latte, if frothy milk and coffee flavoured with cinnamon sounds like your kind of treat; or a soothing iced coffee to sip, like the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

If coffee is not your thing, why not try one of their lemonades on a warmer day, like their Kiwi Starfruit Lemonade. Or for chocolate lovers this drink which is more like an ice-cream, why not indulge in a Frappuccino – how about Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème? Not forgetting how great a spot for lunch it can be, browse their international food menu here. Please note, Starbucks are renowned for tweaking their menus depending on location and the seasons, the drinks above may not be available but they will certainly have similar flavours available!

Why Starbucks?

Starbucks can be an ideal place to study as it has free Wi-Fi and ample seating, it is a great location to meet friends and to grab a takeaway beverage during a busy day. Starbucks is also convenient if you have specific dietary requirements – such as dairy free or sugar free – Starbucks can accommodate dairy free needs with various milks such as soya, almond, coconut and oat, or offer sugar free flavourings such as zero calorie caramel or vanilla syrups. In the meantime, here is our guide to cafes with free wi-fi in Rome.