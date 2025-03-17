9 Things to Know Before Visiting the Vatican

Essential Tips for Visiting the Vatican in Rome and Making the Most of Your Trip.

Visiting Vatican City is a must for anyone traveling to Rome. Home to the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica, this tiny independent state is packed with art, history, and spirituality. However, to ensure a smooth and memorable experience, there are a few things you should know before you go.

From avoiding long lines to understanding the Vatican dress code, this guide will help you navigate the Vatican like a pro. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the Vatican.

1. What Does Your Vatican Ticket Include?

When you purchase a Vatican Museums ticket, you’ll gain access to 24 different galleries, including iconic spaces like the Pio-Clementino Museum, the Gallery of Maps, and the Raphael Rooms. The final stop? The breathtaking Sistine Chapel, where you can admire Michelangelo’s masterpiece, The Last Judgment.

However, standard tickets do not include the Vatican Gardens. If you’d like to explore this peaceful oasis, you’ll need to book a guided tour through the official Vatican website (museivaticani.va).

2. Do You Need to Book in Advance?

Absolutely! Booking your tickets online in advance will save you hours of waiting in line. Not only can you skip the queues, but you can also select a specific entry time that fits your schedule.

Tickets for the Vatican Museums are €20 for adults, while students (up to age 25) and children (ages 7-18) can enter for just €8.

And if you’re in Rome on the last Sunday of the month, you’re in luck—museum entry is completely free! But be prepared for large crowds.

3. How to Avoid Long Lines at the Vatican

If you didn’t manage to book tickets online, don’t worry! The best times to purchase tickets on-site are early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the crowds tend to be smaller.

For an even faster, hassle-free experience, consider booking a Skip-the-Line tour, which includes priority entry and expert commentary. You can find a variety of Vatican tour options on Romeing’s shop.

4. Can You Visit the Sistine Chapel on Its Own?

Many people don’t realize that you cannot buy a separate ticket just for the Sistine Chapel. Since it is located at the very end of the Vatican Museums, the only way to visit is by purchasing a Vatican Museums ticket.

While inside, remember that photography and filming are prohibited, and silence is expected. Despite these rules, seeing Michelangelo’s frescoes in person is an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

5. The Vatican Dress Code

Since the Vatican is a religious site, visitors must adhere to a modest dress code. This means that women should cover their shoulders and avoid wearing shorts, short dresses, or skirts. Meanwhile, men should avoid sleeveless shirts and shorts.

If you’re visiting during the summer, bring a light scarf or shawl to cover up when needed. Many tourists get turned away at the entrance for inappropriate attire—don’t let that be you!

6. Is Visiting St. Peter’s Basilica Free?

Yes! Entry to St. Peter’s Basilica, the world’s largest Christian church, is completely free—making it one of the best free things to do in Rome. However, expect security lines, especially during peak hours.

To enhance your visit, you can book a self-guided audio tour for just €7 on the official Vatican website. This allows you to explore the basilica’s history and architecture at your own pace.

7. Climbing the Dome of St. Peter’s Basilica

For some of the best panoramic views of Rome, climb to the top of St. Peter’s Basilica’s dome.

Climbing all 551 steps costs €17.

costs Taking the elevator partway up, then climbing the remaining 320 steps, costs €22.

While the climb is not for the faint-hearted, the breathtaking views over St. Peter’s Square and the rooftops of Rome make it well worth the effort.

8. Exploring the Vatican Grottoes

Beneath St. Peter’s Basilica lies the Vatican Grottoes, where over 90 popes and other historical figures, such as Queen Christina of Sweden, are buried.

The best part? Entry to the Vatican Grottoes is completely free! Simply head inside St. Peter’s Basilica and look for the staircase near the papal altar, which leads down into this sacred space.

9. How to Attend a Papal Mass or Papal Audience

For a truly unique Vatican experience, consider attending a Papal Audience or Mass.

Papal Audience (Wednesdays, 10:30am): Held in St. Peter’s Square or Paul VI Audience Hall. This allows visitors to see Pope Francis up close.

Angelus Prayer (Sundays, 12:00pm): The Pope delivers a short blessing and reflection from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

How to get tickets:

Free tickets for the Papal Audience are available at the Bronze Doors inside St. Peter’s Square after security.

You can also reserve tickets in advance through the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

