The first Urban Hotel in Italy for Six Senses arrives in Rome

A true oasis in the very heart of the pulsing city center

A much-needed peaceful haven on the bustling Via del Corso comes Six Senses Rome which opened its doors officially on March 16th. This milestone also coincided with the complete renovation of the building’s façade adjacent to San Marcello al Corso Church – the first of many sustainable projects coming out of this hotel.

Housed in the historic Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, this 15th Century palace has been restored to all its glory under General Manager Francesca Tozzi, who spent a lifelong career abroad before returning back to her native Italy for this very special project. This recently opened Six Senses is a prime position within the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is Rome’s Centro Storico and a green oasis mere footsteps away from the most famous landmarks and monuments in Rome.

Completely Roman In and Out

From the local Travertine stones to the Cocciopesto on the walls, there are proverbial nods to Roman times and traditions evident throughout the entire structure. “The Palazzo housing Six Senses Rome is a treasure trove of wonders from the monumental marble staircase with its decorative skylight to the newly restored 600-year-old columns in the main entrance.” Only in Roma!

Classic elements are blended with contemporary – not just in design but also with their hospitality and hotel offerings. World-renowned Architect Patricia Urquiola combines lines and other architectural elements with an abundance of plants, connecting everything back to nature.

With its 96 guestrooms and suites, some featuring the iconic Triclinium-style marble seating on their terraces, Six Senses feels like you are stepping back in time during the Ancient Roman Empire yet the same time bringing things to the 21st century with their state-of-the-art, in-room technology such as the groundbreaking Sleep With Six Senses, bespoke homemade and organic mattresses, cotton bedding and pillows and additional amenities that promote a good night’s sleep.

Six Sense Spa

The Six Senses Spa in Rome is “a sanctuary of wellness” offering a “holistic experience that is far from ordinary. The 60-minute Roman bathing circuit is a modern-day take on the ancient ritual, reproducing the calidarium, tepidarium, and frigidarium to reduce inflammation (and promote) muscle recovery by heating the body up and then cooling it down…an immersive (and therapeutic) experience for balancing mind and body.”

Treatments of the spa range from using Ancient techniques and premium products by Biologique Recherche, Seed to Skin, Organic Pharmacy, and Subtle Energy. Other highlights include the healing herbal Hammam and sensory immersions at the Alchemy Bar. And Earth lab is where the education happens at Six Senses and guests can learn about the hotel’s commitment to sustainability through various talks and hands-on workshops.

BIVIUM Restaurant Café Bar by Day & NOTOS Rooftop by Night

And with every Six Senses, sustainability is found at the core and in every corner. From the restoration and materials used to the products featured throughout the hotel as well as every ingredient listed on the food and drink menus. Whether it’s all-day dining at their BIVIUM Restaurant-Café-Bar or up high on NOTOS Rooftop, the Eat With Six Senses ethos stays true with menus fostering a strong link with local ingredients and culinary traditions. Inspired by the Roman Empire, the restaurant’s 5-course tasting menu dishes includes plant-based, meat, fish, and sweets sometimes with a Sicilian touch in honor of the Executive Chef’s origins.

Other pillars of the brand’s food & drink philosophy are at work with every innovative dish featuring natural and seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers and suppliers. Food is sustainable with a local selection of salumi and cheese and some really healthy (and not your traditional Roman) dishes: Salad bowls, Rice, an array of vegetable and vegetarian dishes, meat, fish and of course pizza and pasta because this is Italy afterall.

Six Senses Rome takes sustainable eating to the next level. Replacing nonethical foods and ingredients, they transform even the most quintessential plates into something better – i.e. their guacamole made not from avocados – but peas! (in order to save water which is abundantly used in growing the fruit).

Also inspired by the Thermae Romae is the Six Senses Rome Bar. The Golden Age of the Roman Baths and the architect Lucio Modesto (a Roman character from manga of Mari Yamazaki) is brought to life in the liquid form. The Six Senses bar team tells his story, allowing you to travel back through time through their innovative drinks. Some cocktails on the Bivium drinklist (the Latin word for ‘Crossroads’) : their ‘Roman Emperors’ signatures all featuring some flavors, ingredients and even drinks which could have been found in that era! Each one telling the history and the reasons behind the Ancient Roman Baths. There’s a Gin and Tonic Menu with a variety of G&T’s and their twist on a classic as well as other classic cocktails, wine and beers on tap (and bottled), and nonalcoholic drinks.

Behind the bar is Manager Fabrizio Balbi who also has a world of experience behind him. After an international career for some the biggest hotel names abroad, he too decided to return to his birthplace of Italy and his roots to head up this very exciting new project. Balbi has carefully concocted with his team each cocktail – even personally selecting some unique, small batch spirits. Also mixed into every crafted cocktail – elixirs and shrubs that are homemade using the leftovers from the restaurant’s kitchen so everything is in line with the rest of the hotel’s philosophy of sustainability and 0 waste.

The Six Senses Rome Hotel is a light and airy space and a transforming place of tranquility that has you feeling like you are anywhere but the center of Rome.