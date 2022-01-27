Six Nations Rugby Championship in Rome

Italy will host two matches at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico this 2022

If you’ve ever wanted the chance to watch a modern-day gladiator match, it’s here. The 23rd annual RBS 6 Nations Rugby Championship will commence in February 2022. Six elite rugby nations – Italy, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and France – will go head-to-head in this hundred year old tradition, and just like the Ancient Romans, these rugby warriors will be fighting to the death, or rather to the trophy.

Italy will host two squads at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico this 2022: England on February 13th, Scotland on March 12th. The Italian national rugby union team (also known as gli azzurri) will be battling teams from England and Scotland on their home ground. Edition 2021 was played behind closed doors, due to the pandemic; this year, instead, you will be able to enjoy again the games live, at the Stadium.

Watch the players roar, claw, and run to victory. Be prepared for fans to swarm into pubs after the games for the legendary “third half,” known to be a time of copious drinking and celebration of rugby, no matter which team won or lost.

Here is a full schedule of the matches.

Six Nations Tickets

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

February 13 at 4pm: Italy vs. England

March 12 at 3.15pm: Italy vs. Scotland

Stadio Olimpico, Viale dei Gladiatori

sixnationsrugby.com

