Street of Rome: Via dei Banchi Vecchi

With a variety of cafès, juice bars, clothing and antique stores, Via dei Banchi Vecchi is the perfect place to spend your afternoon

Considered as one of my secret pleasures, Via dei Banchi Vecchi is absolutely one not to miss! This small cobbled street is home to local and organic shops and restaurants, interesting boutiques, amazing art galleries and studios, and your one-of-a-kind tea shop. Whether you’re the everyday explorer, the sassy local, the wandering tourist, or the laid back expat, this is definitely one for your list of go-to places.

Church of Santa Lucia del Gonfalone, found at Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 12.

One of my favorite hangout spots is Esco Sazio, an organic food place and juice bar with swings to sit on as chairs! Cozy ambiance, great service and the best food. This one is highly recommended! Down at Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 135.

LABottega Pastificio con Cucina is an eatery that not only produces delicious food but also prides on making its own pasta. With the food being homemade and the ambiance homey, a visit to Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 48 will surely not disappoint!

If you want to treat yourself or to celebrate an important event, try the culinary experience of Il Pagliaccio restaurant, awarded 2 Michelin stars and led by chef Anthony Genovese.

Situated in a cosy building from 1527, this winebar provides an extensive range of wine styles and prices, and it has been a secret heavily guarded by Romans until now.

Head to L’Oste ai Banchi for a nice seafood or pasta dinner. There are many options to choose from on the menu such as trippa alla romana, carbonara, tartare, and more.

Whether you’re a tea fanatic, an average drinker, or just looking for a gift to give to someone- you definitely have to step foot inside BiblioTeq. This cute and heavenly tea shop at Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 124 is overflowing with all things pleasant and fancy. The smell alone from all that tea is enough to make you want to stay.

An art gallery worth a visit is Galleria d’arte Faber, a place where emerging and established artists in the field of contemporary art showcase their best work.

Ambrosi Arte, a cute antique store full of unique pieces found at Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 47.

Enjoy some beautiful and vibrant artworks by Maria Grazia Luffarelli at her gallery, I Colori di dentro. Luffarelli is a local artist and sells paintings of landscapes, flowers, animals, and Rome.

If you are looking to spice up your outfits, you might want to check out Bijoux, a fashion accessories store. At Sancesario Bijoux, you can find a variety of jewelry from bracelets to earrings to rings.

Le Coccinelle Bio is a cosmetics store that has it all! If you are in need of makeup, hair care, body care, or hair care, Le Coccinelle Bio has you covered.

Treat yourself to a new leather bag or belt at Cuoi e Pellami. Not only are the products great, but the staff is even better, you will not be disappointed.