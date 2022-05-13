Rome’s Wine Bar Guide

Romeing gives you a rundown of the best wine bars in Rome for all your drinking needs…

Relax in one of the beautiful enotecas or wine bars that dot Italy’s capital city, sip on Italian wines and enjoy yummy regional specialties to pair with your vino. Don’t know where to go? We’ve got you covered with a selection of the best wine bars in Rome.

Campo de’ Fiori / Navona / Rome Historic Center

Rimessa Roscioli

Via del Conservatorio, 58 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Daily 5.30pm – 11.30pm, Saturday/Sunday lunch from 12pm – 3.30pm

winetastingrome.com

In between Campo de’ Fiori and Trastevere, Rimessa Roscioli is nestled waiting to give customers a whole new wine-tasting experience. From flights of wine, all the way to a customized 500 euro tasting, all levels of wine-lovers can come and learn the history, impact, and real human stories of each wine and its producer. The locale has a casual, rustic appearance upon walking in: the lights are dimmed and romantic, the sommeliers greet you warmly, and you can take a look through the open kitchen to see the chefs slicing prosciutto and plating fresh burrata made that morning. The wine list, however, will blow away even the most experienced connoisseur. The menu includes both traditional and organic wines, and can be shared amongst a couple over dinner or a large wine tasting party.

Wine Tasting Experience

Via Monserrato, 4 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Indulge in an authentic wine tasting experience in a charming enoteca, footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. Step inside the boutique wine bar where you will be greeted by your host Patrizia and her sommelier son, Giampaolo. Once you’re seated, let the games begin. Listen as the sommelier takes you on a journey around Italy and its wine production through the tastings of 6 premium wines (sparking, rosè, 2 white wines, 2 red wines) paired with cheeses, salami, cured meats and bread.

Barbieri 23

Via dei Barbieri, 23 (Centro Storico)

Daily 8am – 11.30am, 5pm – 1am

barbieri23.it

Captained by the famed Chef Giorgio Baldari, this wine bar and laboratory’s mission is to only serve top-quality food and drinks. Glance at the menu at you’ll find that each platter is composed of many declinations of a particular product – a journey through its various textures, flavors and stories. The must-try boards? The Boreale – a selection of different types and cuts of salmon – and Caseum, a selection of Italian cheese excellences. To accompany your dishes a small wine list that focuses on a careful and sophisticated research of Italian wines, balanced from north to south, of labels that work in respect of Italian tradition and territory await you.

Il Goccetto

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 14 (Centro Storico)

Mon 6pm – 12am, Tuesday – Saturday 12pm – 12am

Ilgoccetto

Situated in a cosy building from 1527, discover the homey way of drinking wine. This bar provides an extensive range of wine styles and prices, and it has been a secret heavily guarded by Romans until now. Il Goccetto features wines from more than 60 origins including France and Italy, and they have a fantastic array of Italian foodie accompaniments; this is a connoisseur’s find. Within the wine bottle filled cavern, it can be hard to find a seat most nights, however loitering outside is welcomed. Bottles are available to buy, as this is a wine bar/combined enoteca. Authentic vino appreciation.

Enoteca Il Piccolo

Via del Governo Vecchio, 74 (Navona)

Daily from 11am – 2am

enotecailpiccolodal1980

Reputedly the smallest wine bar in Rome, it is also the oldest on via Governo Vecchio. Rustic outdoor space is available, and confident, passionate staff are inside. Italian wines are the reason to come here, with a surprising selection, and friendly prices for the fine quality. Asking advice from staff will ensue a friendly chat so what better place to brush up on your regional knowledge? One of the best bars for people watching, hours disappear too easily. Be warned, then, Il Piccolo serves many drinks, but food is not aplenty.

Il Vinaietto

Via del Monte della Farina, 38 (Largo Argentina)

Daily 10am-3pm, 6pm-11pm

ilvinaietto

A sweet and authentic surprise amidst all the tourist traffic in the centre of Rome. Italian regions for wine feature heavily, and of course bottles can be bought to enjoy in Il Vinaietto or to take home. The tiny space is usually occupied by locals, making it feel as if it were in a quiet pocket of town, it is actually quite easy to miss as it looks like a little alimentari from the outside. Perhaps this is how locals have kept it to themselves for this long… Food within is limited to taralli and chips, so if you are planning a long tasting perhaps fuel up beforehand.

Joséphine

Via di Monserrato, 11

Tue-Sat 5pm-11pm

Joséphine is a high-end delicatessen in the historic center of Rome. A boutique of Champagnes and French wines from quality producers, gastronomic products chosen with care. Daïandra, the creator, is originally from Paris. She chose Rome to create this bistro with a “Belle époque” atmosphere. The ideal place to have a glass of Champagne or a refined aperitif. Ideal for lovers of foie gras, sardines and French cheeses.

Cul de Sac

Piazza di Pasquino, 73 (Navona)

Daily 12pm – 12.30am

enotecaculdesacroma.it

A wine bar with prestige. Their current popularity, due to much tourist press, might make the odd Roman grumble, but the positive word of mouth is not undeserved. An extensive list of wines and sparkling varieties are available to choose from, all in quality stemware with a touch of class. Although they do not do aperitivo, Cul de Sac have a succinct menu of food dishes, a hybrid of Italian, French, and Egyptian, prepared thoughtfully and with fresh, local ingredients. This place can be very busy most nights, however waitstaff are happy to place potential wine drinkers on a list with the promise of a table soon.

Retrovino

Via D’Ascanio, 26a

Tue-Sun 8-6pm

retro-bottega.com/retrovino/

Retrovino is an inspiring experiment in the centre of the city, where the delightful moments of breakfast, or brunch, and aperitivo intertwine. The “EnoCaffetteria” offers a wide selection of carefully selected coffees and wines, with a devotion to small-scale local, good quality, production. The place is both a welcoming shop and warm social space, where to enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee while tasting Retrovino’s delicate and hearty dishes.

Monti / Repubblica

La Barrique

Via del Boschetto, 41 (Monti)

Mon-Fri 1pm-3pm, 7pm-12.30am; Sat 7pm-12.30am

LaBarrique

Of course, Monti would hide two of the best wine bars to be discovered in Rome…Barrique, meaning a large barrel of wine in French (tempting enough?) is a classically Italian-oriented bar, yet it also features some great German wines. This wine bar has been serving a fine drop for some decades, and they have recently expanded their kitchen to provide a larger selection of food. However, settling back, listening to the occasional live music, with a great wine and some perfectly matched cheese might just be the ideal pastime in this accessible and laid back bar.

Fafiuche’

Via della Madonna dei Monti, 28 (Monti)

Open Mon-Sat, 6pm-1am

fafiuche.it

Fafiuchè is an intimate space designed for dinner, an aperitif, or simply a browse through their impressive offering of products. We’re talking chutneys and chocolates; olive oils and meats; Sicilian, Tuscan and Piedmont cheeses and a very decent selection of beverages. Fafiuche’ boasts 600 wine labels, 60 homemade Italian beers and between 6.30pm and 9pm, eight euro buys a glass of wine and a plate from the buffet. For dinner you can also indulge in authentic dishes from Puglia and Piedmont.

Trimani

Via Cernaia 37/b (Repubblica)

Mon – Sat 11.30am – 3pm, 5.30pm – 12am

trimani.com

Riding off the success of Rome’s oldest enoteca (wine shop), established in 1821, Trimanis wine bar was opened in 1991. Although it is worth checking out the enoteca and their special tasting nights, a cosy treat is offered at the bar itself. A much more contemporary decor and experience is provided as well as a slightly younger crowd. A regular presence at many ‘taste of..’ food festivals, Trimani Il Wine Bar also hosts special events and tastings, so keep an eye on their Facebook page.

Al Vino al Vino

Via dei Serpenti, 19 (Monti)

Daily 12pm – 2pm, 6pm – 12am

+3906485803

Meaning ‘wine to wine’, it could not be any clearer what these guys do. In this tiny bar meets bottle shop, combine your wine tasting with a fine selection of meats and cheeses, or Sicilian style tapas snacks. Less frill and less pretension is what is to be enjoyed here, allowing for the wine and company to shine. Inviting varieties can be tasted, with more than twenty regularly changing choices, and most being Italian. The simple food accompaniments reflect the bar’s refreshing approach, with straightforward and suitable meats and cheeses that perfectly match the wine with no fuss.

Trastevere

Enoteca Ferrara (La Mescita)

Piazza Trilussa, 41 (Trastevere)

Daily 6pm – 2am

enotecaferrara.it

Hidden within the one stop drinking and eating hole of Enoteca Ferrera is their cave meets industrial wine bar space. Staff are guided by the co-founder and chief sommelier, Lina, so you can trust they know how to assist with the wine selection. Pleasingly, the by the glass list is extensive, and features a more than whopping 1600 labels, predominantly Italian. If the wine gets too much, Enoteca Ferrara also houses a beer tavern, restaurant and brewery, a truly fluid and modern approach to boutique drinking!

Les Vignerons

Via Goffredo Mameli 61/62 (Trastevere)

Mon 4pm – 9pm; Tue – Sat 11am – 8.30pm

lesvignerons.it

Trastevere has been called a wine school for a long time. This is where some of the most famous historic wine bars and taverns are located. But the true connoisseurs head to a less popular street than the chaotic Viale Trastevere and the maze of squares that arise in different points between the characteristic alleys. They go to Via Mameli, near Piazza San Cosimato, where Les Vignerons is. This is a serious place, where you can try not only wines, many of which are natural, but also refined craft beers, coming from Lazio and beyond. Being guided in your choice by the skilled winery managers is an integral part of the experience.

Flaminio

Enoteca Mostò

Viale Pinturicchio, 32 (Flaminio)

Tuesday – Sunday 6.30pm – 2am

enotecamosto

A stone’s throw away from MAXXI and the Auditorium Parco della Musica, you’ll find this elegant wine bar in the Flaminio neighbourhood. Shelves filled with Italian and international wine bottles set the stage for an aperitivo or dinner to remember at Mostò. Step inside, sit at one of the tables and go though the vast wine selection. If you’re a natural wine lover, this wine bar is just for you–they have a preference for natural wines with many French labels as well. To pair with your wines, you’ll find quality French and Italian cheeses, cured meats, tartares and a small selection of warm dishes. And with their new aperitivo formula where you can taste Mostò’s dishes till 8.30pm in a “tapas” version, it’s a must-visit.

Monteverde

Litro

Via Fratelli Bonnet, 5 (Monteverde)

Open Mon – Thurs 6am – 1am; Fri 6pm – 2am; Sat 12.30pm – 3pm, 6pm – 2am

LitroVineria

A new contender on the scene, Litro is a hip and kitsch little find just peeking below street level on a busy corner in Monteverede. Groovy staff provide suggestions on the wine of the week/wine of the month, all from organic and sustainable sources. They specialise in more than just Italian wines, so if a unique French blend is something that might suit the palette, settle in. The indoor restaurant also has an incredible organic menu, for a slightly longer evening spent in the charming area. Best though is settling in on the front courtyards’ Astroturf in winter or summer, for an informal, laid back night, being waited on by staff who really care.

Prati

Enoteca del Frate

Via degli Scipioni, 118/122 (Prati)

Mon 6.30pm – 1am; Tue – Fri 12.30pm – 3pm, 6.30pm – 1am

enotecadelfrate.it

Modernist + industrial = serious wine bar. Beyond their thoughtful, seasonally changing and innovating food menu, is a succinct and almost exclusively Italian wine list. The subtly buzzing atmosphere allows for a slightly more serious approach to discovering delicious drops from Veneto to Sicily. The menu is not excessive, the focus here is on identified quality. Prices are fair to the slightly higher end, but amidst such elegance, you can comprehensively experience the high wine life from Italy, end to end.

Enoteca Vetro

Via Emilio Faà di Bruno, 69 (Prati)

Mon-Sat 2.30pm – 8.30pm

vetro_enoteca

Vetro is a small shop opened very recently in Prati by a young resident of the neighborhood, who knows a lot about wines. After having studied and worked in the selected world of natural wines, he decided to combine his passion with the knowledge of the area of Prati and its dwellers to open a sophisticated wine cellar of natural wines from all over Italy. The bottles from the cellars of very young entrepreneurs, particularly embellished with artistic and imaginative labels. Ask Giammarco to try a glass of one of his many fresh “oranges”.

Bottega del Gusto

Via Tommaso Campanella, 52 (Prati)

Mon-Sat 7.30am – 2.15pm; 4.30pm – 9.15pm

Also in Prati, but of a completely different kind, is Bottega del Gusto. A delicatessen / wine shop run by a passionate boy of Calabrian origins who, in addition to selling products of Italian excellence from all regions, above all wines and pasta, offers at very honest prices platters of cold cuts and cheeses that tell the story of the country North the South, in generous portions and always accompanied by excellent bottles. There is little space between inside and outside so it is advisable to go there one evening in the middle of the week to avoid the crowds.

Pigneto

Enoteca Vigneto

Piazza del Condottieri, 26/27 (Pigneto)

Tue – Thurs 6pm – 12.30am; Fri – Sat 6pm – 2am; Sun 6pm – 12.30am

enotecavigneto

Fresh on the scene is Enoteca Vigneto, a tongue-in-cheek play on words, found in hip Pigneto. The cosy, cafe vibe is offset by modern fixtures and a shiny Schimmel piano. Italian wines abound, and they feature a well researched selection of French Champagnes. The tradition of delicious cold meats and cheeses supplied with wine by the glass is upheld. With this tradition, Enoteca Vigneto astutely references the past, yet promotes a contemporary attitude totally suited to one of the trendier areas of Rome. With varied prices starting from very wallet friendly, this place is sure to be a lovely neighbourhood hang out.

San Lorenzo

Il Sorì

Via dei Volsci, 51 (San Lorenzo)

Monday 6pm – 1am, Tuesday – Saturday 6pm – 2am

EnotecailSori

This enoteca and gastronomic shop in the San Lorenzo area is a journey though the Italian peninsula. Step inside this wine bar and bistrot to taste a vast selection of national and foreign wines while tasting an assortment of cured meats and cheeses with particular attention to organic productions as well as honey, preserves and jams. But if you need something a bit more hearty, they also have a small menu with hot dishes to choose from. In addition to being the perfect enoteca in Rome to enjoy a glass of wine or purchase your favorite wine bottle, Il Sorì also organises theme nights where wine aficionados can meet with different wine producers.

