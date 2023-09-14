Streets of Rome: Via del Corso

The most famous street in Rome’s historic centre among luxury shops, museums and churches
Via del Corso is one of the central streets in Rome best known for its shopping, and can get busy especially on the weekends! This street intersects with one of the most luxurious streets, Via dei Condotti, while leading up to the historical centre of Rome. Piazza del Popolo can be found at one end and Piazza Venezia at the other! This straight street is 1.5 km with hundreds of stores, from luxury to chain stores and everything in between. However, this central street has more to offer other than shopping, including museums, churches, and restoration projects. Spend some time shopping and admiring the grand architecture along the way!
Formally known as Via Lata, this street was a section of Via Flaminia which was an ancient Roman road. Gaius Flaminius built the road to connect Rome and the Adriatic Sea during the third century BC. Via Lata, meaning Broad Way as Romans considered this a wide street, was the stretch from Porta Fontinalis of the Servian Walls to Porta Flaminia. In 1466, the street became Via del Corso as the road was used as a horse racetrack for the Roman Carnival.