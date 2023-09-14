Streets of Rome: Via del Corso

The most famous street in Rome’s historic centre among luxury shops, museums and churches

Via del Corso is one of the central streets in Rome best known for its shopping, and can get busy especially on the weekends! This street intersects with one of the most luxurious streets, Via dei Condotti, while leading up to the historical centre of Rome. Piazza del Popolo can be found at one end and Piazza Venezia at the other! This straight street is 1.5 km with hundreds of stores, from luxury to chain stores and everything in between. However, this central street has more to offer other than shopping, including museums, churches, and restoration projects. Spend some time shopping and admiring the grand architecture along the way!

Formally known as Via Lata, this street was a section of Via Flaminia which was an ancient Roman road. Gaius Flaminius built the road to connect Rome and the Adriatic Sea during the third century BC. Via Lata, meaning Broad Way as Romans considered this a wide street, was the stretch from Porta Fontinalis of the Servian Walls to Porta Flaminia. In 1466, the street became Via del Corso as the road was used as a horse racetrack for the Roman Carnival.

Right off of Via del Corso is Via dei Condotti, a busy street well known for its fashion and luxury brand stores. From Cartier, Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, this street has it all! This luxurious street also has a beautiful view, as it leads up to Piazza di Spagna. Climb to the top for a view overlooking the busy street and luxury stores!

View of Via dei Condotti from Trinità dei Monti

Basilica dei Santi Ambrogio e Carlo

Basilica dei Santi Ambrogio e Carlo is a Baroque church dedicated to Saint Ambrose and Saint Charles Borromeo who were patron saints of Milan. The church is decorated with paintings from Baroque artists dating back to the late 1600s.

Right by Piazza Del Popolo, is where you can find Casa di Goethe. This museum is dedicated to German poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, who was well known for his literary works. This German museum is the only German museum not in Germany and is located where Goethe stayed during his time in Italy. The Goethe House displays a collection of his letters and artwork during his journey in Italy during the 1780s.

At the intersection of Via del Corso and Via dei Condotti, Palazzo Fendi stands. Not only does this luxury store have a sleek look with hints of gold with a pop of color, but Palazzo Fendi also has exclusive hotel suites and a rooftop restaurant, Zuma, above the store!

The Apple Store is one of the most recent additions to Via del Corso and is one of Apple’s famous restoration projects. Originally, it was Palazzo Marignoli then Caffè Aragno, a famous meeting place for Roman artists and writers. Its grand architecture and historical story remains even after the remodel.

Right next to Palazzo Chigi and Piazza Colonna lies the four-story clothing store, Zara. Oftentimes, you can find crowds going into this fashion chain store at any time of the day!



Galleria Alberto Sordi, formerly known as Galleria Colonna, is a shopping center that offers a unique shopping experience with its design and architectural structure. It is currently being renovated, but you can still walk through to admire the beautiful layout and details.

Piazza Colonna is surrounded by business and politics with Palazzo Chigi and Palazzo Ferraioli close by. The Fountain of Giacomo Della Porta and Column of Marcus Aurelius, which narrates the wars of Marcus Aurelius against the Germans and Sarmatians, can be found in the piazza.



Galleria Doria Pamphilj is an exhibition space in Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, holding a collection of Doria Pamphilj family’s private art collection and masterpieces. The gallery demonstrates a blend of art, history, and politics between important Italian noble families.

