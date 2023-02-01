The Best Concerts in Rome in 2023

The not-to-miss concerts this year in Rome

Get ready for a year packed with fun and exciting concerts to look forward to! Rome is the stage for you whether you enjoy rock, punk, dance, folk, or other genres. Choose one, two, or more shows to add that surprise element to your holiday.

Here’s a list to help you organize and make sure you can attend the concerts you want the most!

Rome's Music Summer Festivals

Jethro Tull

February 12, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

A British rock band founded in 1967 in Blackpool, the band is led by lead singer and constant member Ian Anderson; a multi-instrumentalist that mainly plays flute and acoustic guitar. A great dose of British rock, Jethro Tull will keep you warm!

Achille Lauro

February 17, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

If you’re looking for adrenaline and excitement, Achille Lauro’s concert is where you’ll get a great deal of both. Get ready to dance on your chair and possibly lose your voice.

Francesca Michielin

March 1-2, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

A favorite among Italians, Francesca Michelin’s concerts are known for being romantic and dreamy. Save the date for a show to go to with your loved ones!

March 23, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Italian singer, songwriter, and composer of Albanian origins, Ermal Meta won Sanremo in 2018 with the song “Non mi avete fatto niente”. With numerous hits also before and after his victory, Ermal Meta is sure to give you a great walk down memory lane.

Coma Cose

March 29, 2023

Atlantico Live

An indie pop/rap Italian duo, Coma Cose has multiple hits to dance and sing along to. Bring comfy shoes and stay hydrated, you’re going to be moving the whole time!

Eros Ramazzotti

April 6-7, 2023

Palazzo dello Sport

A beloved artist in Italy and around the world, Eros Ramazzotti is a show for all ages. A setlist packed with hits and anthems, pick the date (or go to both), and don’t miss out on a special concert.

Diana Krall

May 1, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

If you’re in the mood for a jazz night, Diana Krall will deliver enormously. An icon that has confirmed and reconfirmed her talent over the years, you won’t go amiss!

Yes

May 13, 2023

Auditroum Conciliazione

The answer to your question if to go or not to this concert is already in the name of the band: YES! Get ready to rock out and sing along to their eternal hit songs.

Stromae

May 16, 2023

Palazzo dello Sport

Mixing soul to hip-hop with a touch of electronic music, Stromae is a full-blown artist. A french superstar, his concert is sure to be a whirlwind of emotions.

Bruce Springsteen

May 21, 2023

Circo Massimo

Only the Circo Massimo is a fit arena for The Boss to play in! A once-in-a-lifetime concert, Bruce Springsteen in Rome is a must-see!

Gazzelle

June 9, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

An indie Roman star, Gazzelle has made his way into the hearts of many. With emotional songs that have become anthems to sing out loud in the car, the concert will be the epitome of letting it all out!

Andrea Bocelli

June 10, 2023

Terme di Caracalla

Known worldwide for his grand voice and performances, Andrea Bocelli playing in the magical setting of Terme di Caracalla makes up the absolutely perfect show.

Giorgia

June 12, 2023

Teatro dell’Opera

A household name in Italy, Giorgia is a concert to enjoy if you’re looking to immerse yourself in Italian culture. Check out her Spanish songs as well!

Vasco Rossi

June 16-17, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

The Italian rockstar, Vasco Rossi is the best concert to inaugurate your summer. A true performer and rocker, the concert will leave you feeling full of life.

Ludovico Einaudi

June 21-22-23, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea

The famous pianist is on show for 3 nights! An evening outside accompanied by Einaudi’s famous pieces in the eternal city… What a dream!

Tiziano Ferro

June 24-25, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

Perhaps one of the most known Italian songs is “Sere Nere” by Tiziano Ferro. A chorus that even just reading the title you can’t help but sing, his concert is sure to be one where you won’t ever stop singing.

The Lumineers

June 26, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea

We all remember The Lumineer’s hit song “Ho Hey” that populated our radios in 2012. Now that they’re touring, why not attend the concert and sing it along with them?

Blanco

July 4, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

The artist that kept us dancing and singing with one hit after the other, Blanco is a definite must-see show. Don’t forget to wear all white!

Sigur Ròs

July 9, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea

Directly from Iceland, Sigur Ròs is a rock band that has kept its audiences singing and dancing since 1994. Rock out to the Icelandic band and their historic discography.

Roma Summer Fest at Auditorium Parco della Musica

Ultimo

July 10, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

His name translates to “last”, which is definitely the last thing that he is on the billboards. A concert filled with romantic melodies and lyrics, Ultimo could be a great excuse to pop the question!

Depeche Mode

July 12, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

A band that made history, you either rock out to them already or …. you must! . A great concert to catch if you’re traveling!

Salmo

July 13, 2023

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Representing Sardinia, Salmo is a rapper that sings about things as they are, with no excuses. A concert that will make your trip to Rome unique and loud!

Rock in Rome Festival 2023

Sting

July 14, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica – Cavea

Sting is a bucket-list show. A multi-talented artist, the former lead singer of The Police is known for his outstanding live performance and incredible voice.

Arctic Monkeys

July 16, 2023

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

International superstar rock band, Arctic Monkeys have taken over the music scene with their eclectic and original rock music. With a performance that will leave you speechless, this concert is the one to go to.

Muse

July 18, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

Loud, rock, and adrenaline are just some of the terms that describe a Muse concert. Not to mention fun, stellar, and enveloping, Muse are well-versed in the art of performance.

Maneskin

July 20-21, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

The group that has taken over the world with their character and music, Maneskin plays in their hometown of Rome. What will likely be an emotional show for the group, the energy at the concert will be extraordinary.

Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

July 23-24, 2023

Stadio Olimpico

A group that has risen to fame in recent years, their discography is incredible. A pop-indie band that will have you singing and humming their songs in no time.

Imagine Dragons

August 5, 2023

Circo Massimo

The only date in Italy for the USA band sees Rome as their stage. What a show it will be to watch Imagine Dragons perform at Circo Massimo! Get ready to have Believer in your head all over again.

Max Pezzali

September 2, 2023

Circo Massimo

A concert that will have all of Rome buzzing, Max Pezzali has an infinite list of songs that people know every word to. A concert that will revisit only the hit songs, get ready to go back to the Italian 90s.

Gilberto Gil

October 7, 2023

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Considered to be one of the most important Brazilian artists, Gilberto Gil is bringing his incredible music to Rome. Get ready to sway to rock reggae with a hint of samba.

Francesco Renga

October 9, 2023

Teatro Brancaccio

Singer-songwriter Francesco Renga brings his latest album to the Brancaccio Theater. Both an iconic artist and iconic setting, the show will let you completely dive into Italian culture for a whole evening.

Max Gazzè

December 29-30

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Like his hair, Max Gazzè’s concerts are spunky, loud, and definitely noticeable. A show that will have you wanting to get up from your seat and dance ‘it all’ out. The show closes off 2023 in the best of ways.

