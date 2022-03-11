Roma Summer Fest comes back at Auditorium Parco della Musica

The Auditorium’s incredible architectural space designed by Renzo Piano, the Cavea, will host the summer festival of the Fondazione Musica per Roma – Roma Summer Fest. From several feet away, the audience will have the opportunity to listen to the most interesting musical pieces of the international music scene while enjoying the quality acoustics of this unique venue.

Since this event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 we are especially excited to share the musical offerings for summer 2022.

FESTIVAL LINE-UP 2022

10 JUNE

MODERAT

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

12-13 JUNE

PAOLO CONTE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

14 JUNE

MASSIMO RANIERI

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

16 JUNE

LORDE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

17 JUNE

ALT-J

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

20 JUNE

CAT POWER

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

21 JUNE

MASSIVE ATTACKS

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

25 JUNE

CHET FAKER

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

27 JUNE

PIXIES

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

28 JUNE

SNARKY PUPPY

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

29 JUNE

SKUNK ANANSIE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

30 JUNE

BRUNORI SAS

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

2 JULY

DEEP PURPLE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

3 JULY

KASABIAN

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

10 JULY

GREGORY PORTER

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

13 JULY

HERBIE HANCOCK

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

16 JULY

MICHEAL KIWANUKA

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

17 JULY

SIMPLE MINDS

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

18 JULY

THE SMILE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

22 JULY

LP

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

27 JULY

PATTI SMITH QUARTET

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

28 JULY

CARMEN CONSOLI

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

30 JULY

STEVE HACKETT

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

4 AUGUST

BEN HARPER + THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

30 AUGUST

LOUIS TOMLINSON

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

INSPIRATION

Rome’s Music Summer Festivals

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Via Pietro de Coubertin

auditorium.com