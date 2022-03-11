Roma Summer Fest comes back at Auditorium Parco della Musica
The Auditorium’s incredible architectural space designed by Renzo Piano, the Cavea, will host the summer festival of the Fondazione Musica per Roma – Roma Summer Fest. From several feet away, the audience will have the opportunity to listen to the most interesting musical pieces of the international music scene while enjoying the quality acoustics of this unique venue.
Since this event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 we are especially excited to share the musical offerings for summer 2022.
FESTIVAL LINE-UP 2022
10 JUNE
MODERAT
12-13 JUNE
PAOLO CONTE
14 JUNE
MASSIMO RANIERI
16 JUNE
LORDE
17 JUNE
ALT-J
20 JUNE
CAT POWER
21 JUNE
MASSIVE ATTACKS
25 JUNE
CHET FAKER
27 JUNE
PIXIES
28 JUNE
SNARKY PUPPY
29 JUNE
SKUNK ANANSIE
30 JUNE
BRUNORI SAS
2 JULY
DEEP PURPLE
3 JULY
KASABIAN
10 JULY
GREGORY PORTER
13 JULY
HERBIE HANCOCK
16 JULY
MICHEAL KIWANUKA
17 JULY
SIMPLE MINDS
18 JULY
THE SMILE
22 JULY
LP
27 JULY
PATTI SMITH QUARTET
28 JULY
CARMEN CONSOLI
30 JULY
STEVE HACKETT
4 AUGUST
BEN HARPER + THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS
30 AUGUST
LOUIS TOMLINSON
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Via Pietro de Coubertin
1 Comment
A query concerning the Arctic Monkeys concert in Auditorium Parco della Musica:
In the confirmation mail says that to pick up the ticket at the venue the day of the show, one should be there some time before the opening of the ticket office. How much time that should be? One, three, six hours?
Thanks for your help. I´ve never been in that venue so I´d like to avoid problems.