Roma Summer Fest comes back at Auditorium Parco della Musica

The Auditorium’s incredible architectural space designed by Renzo Piano, the Cavea, will host the summer festival of the Fondazione Musica per Roma – Roma Summer Fest. From several feet away, the audience will have the opportunity to listen to the most interesting musical pieces of the international music scene while enjoying the quality acoustics of this unique venue.

Since this event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 we are especially excited to share the musical offerings for summer 2022.

10 JUNE
MODERAT

12-13 JUNE 
PAOLO CONTE

14 JUNE
MASSIMO RANIERI

16 JUNE
LORDE

17 JUNE
ALT-J

20 JUNE
CAT POWER

21 JUNE
MASSIVE ATTACKS

25 JUNE
CHET FAKER

27 JUNE
PIXIES

28 JUNE
SNARKY PUPPY

29 JUNE
SKUNK ANANSIE

30 JUNE
BRUNORI SAS

2 JULY
DEEP PURPLE

3 JULY
KASABIAN

10 JULY
GREGORY PORTER

13 JULY
HERBIE HANCOCK

16 JULY
MICHEAL KIWANUKA

17 JULY
SIMPLE MINDS

18 JULY
THE SMILE

22 JULY 
LP

27 JULY
PATTI SMITH QUARTET

28 JULY
CARMEN CONSOLI

30 JULY
STEVE HACKETT

4 AUGUST
BEN HARPER + THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS

30 AUGUST
LOUIS TOMLINSON

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Via Pietro de Coubertin

auditorium.com

