Rome’s rock festival comes back in 2026

ùRock in Rome Festival began in 2009 and, seventeen years later, has become one of Italy’s leading international rock festivals.

The event is a must for any rock music lover, with two months of programming starting in mid-June till the end of July in the enormous Ippodromo delle Capannelle and at Auditorium Parco della Musica. For thousands of rock fans, this is THE unmissable event of the year in Rome!

Rock in Rome 2026 Lineup:

JUNE 9, 2026

THE OFFSPRING  – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €63.25 + booking fee

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JUNE 13, 2026

Pippo Sowlo  – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€24.99 + booking fee

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JUNE 14, 2026

Counting Crows  – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €51.75 + booking fee

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JUNE 18, 2026

Gemitaiz  – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €48 + booking fee

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JUNE 20, 2026

Negramaro – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €56.35 + booking fee

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JUNE 26, 2026

Caparezza – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€41.74 + booking fee

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JUNE 29, 2026

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals  – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

from €45 + booking fee

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JUNE 30, 2026

Olly – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

SOLD OUT

JULY 2, 2026

Emma – Auditorium Parco della Musica

from €40 + booking fee

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JULY 7, 2026

Mumford & Sons – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€56.20 + booking fee

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JULY 7, 2026

Europe – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

from €50 + booking fee

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JULY 10, 2026

Mannarino – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €35 + booking fee

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JULY 12, 2026

One Republic – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

from €50 + booking fee

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JULY 14, 2026

Marylin Manson – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

SOLD OUT

JULY 16, 2026

Litfiba – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€50 + booking fee

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JULY 17, 2026

Luchè – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€60 + booking fee

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JULY 18, 2026

Bluvertigo – Ippodromo delle Capannelle

€40 + booking fee

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INSPIRATION
Rome’s Music Summer Festivals

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Via Appia Nuova, 1245

How to get to Ippodromo delle Capannelle

Metro A to Cinecittà + Bus 654

Metro A to Colli Albani + Bus 664

After the concerts: n26 (night bus) towards city center

Rome Summer Festivals 2026

teatro dell'opera circo massimo
Teatro dell’Opera al Circo Massimo
TEATRO DELL’OPERA AT CIRCO MASSIMO
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