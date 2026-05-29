Rome’s rock festival comes back in 2026
ùRock in Rome Festival began in 2009 and, seventeen years later, has become one of Italy’s leading international rock festivals.
The event is a must for any rock music lover, with two months of programming starting in mid-June till the end of July in the enormous Ippodromo delle Capannelle and at Auditorium Parco della Musica. For thousands of rock fans, this is THE unmissable event of the year in Rome!
Rock in Rome 2026 Lineup:
JUNE 9, 2026
THE OFFSPRING – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €63.25 + booking fee
JUNE 13, 2026
Pippo Sowlo – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€24.99 + booking fee
JUNE 14, 2026
Counting Crows – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €51.75 + booking fee
JUNE 18, 2026
Gemitaiz – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €48 + booking fee
JUNE 20, 2026
Negramaro – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €56.35 + booking fee
JUNE 26, 2026
Caparezza – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€41.74 + booking fee
JUNE 29, 2026
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
from €45 + booking fee
JUNE 30, 2026
Olly – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
SOLD OUT
JULY 2, 2026
Emma – Auditorium Parco della Musica
from €40 + booking fee
JULY 7, 2026
Mumford & Sons – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€56.20 + booking fee
JULY 7, 2026
Europe – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
from €50 + booking fee
JULY 10, 2026
Mannarino – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €35 + booking fee
JULY 12, 2026
One Republic – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €50 + booking fee
JULY 14, 2026
Marylin Manson – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
SOLD OUT
JULY 16, 2026
Litfiba – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€50 + booking fee
JULY 17, 2026
Luchè – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€60 + booking fee
JULY 18, 2026
Bluvertigo – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€40 + booking fee
INSPIRATION
Rome’s Music Summer Festivals
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Via Appia Nuova, 1245
How to get to Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Metro A to Cinecittà + Bus 654
Metro A to Colli Albani + Bus 664
After the concerts: n26 (night bus) towards city center