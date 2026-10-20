Rome’s Live Music Concerts in December

Best Concerts in Rome in December 2026

With the holiday season in full swing, Rome in December fills up with concerts: international soul voices, Italian pop and songwriting, jazz duos and the gospel choirs of the Roma Gospel Festival, spread across the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the Palazzo dello Sport, Teatro Brancaccio and Atlantico.

Here are the best concerts in Rome in December 2026.

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Joss Stone

The British soul singer brings Merry Christmas, Love to the Sala Santa Cecilia, a holiday show backed by a live symphony orchestra.

December 5

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €74.75

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Madame

The Vicenza-born singer-songwriter brings her Disincanto Tour to Atlantico: a minimal, theatrical show built on large white screens and an intimate band setup.

December 5 and 6

Atlantico (Viale dell’Oceano Atlantico, 271/d)

Tickets: €49

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Lucio Corsi

Runner-up at Sanremo 2025 and fifth at Eurovision with “Volevo essere un duro”, the Tuscan songwriter plays his first arena tour with a full band, brass, percussion and choirs.

December 5

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)

Tickets: from €39

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Macy Gray

The voice of “I Try” returns to Italy after three years with The Trouble With The Truth Tour, an evening of raspy neo soul in the Sala Sinopoli.

December 6

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €51.75

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Tosca

The Roman singer and actress, winner of Sanremo 1996 with Ron, mixes popular song, world music and storytelling in one of the Auditorium’s most elegant pre-Christmas evenings.

December 7

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €37.50

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Arisa

Arisa brings her theater tour to the Brancaccio with songs from her new album Foto Mosse and her best-known hits.

December 7

Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)

Tickets: SOLD OUT

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Paolo Fresu: Christmas Songs

The Sardinian trumpeter reworks Christmas standards in a warm jazz key, one of the highlights of the Auditorium’s holiday program.

December 12

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €30

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Mario Biondi

The Sicilian crooner celebrates twenty years of “This Is What You Are” and presents his new album Two Entities, with new arrangements designed for the theater.

December 14

Teatro Brancaccio (Via Merulana, 244)

Tickets: from €49

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Il Volo

Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble return to Italian arenas with a show devoted to the Italian musical tradition, a natural fit for the weeks before Christmas.

December 17

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale dello Sport, 1)

Tickets: from €49

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Noemi

The Roman singer plays a home-town show in the Sala Santa Cecilia, revisiting the hits of a career that took off with X Factor and continued through several Sanremo appearances.

December 22

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €39

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Enrico Rava and Stefano Bollani Duo

Two leading names in Italian jazz, trumpeter Enrico Rava and pianist Stefano Bollani, reunite in the duo that recorded The Third Man for ECM.

December 23

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €35

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Harlem Gospel Choir: Roma Gospel Festival

America’s best-known gospel choir, performing since 1986 and raising funds for charity, brings its traditional Christmas Day show to the Roma Gospel Festival.

December 25

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €28

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INSPIRATION

Discover the program of the Roma Gospel Festival

Max Gazzè

Five nights in the Sala Petrassi with L’ornamento delle cose secondarie: In Teatro, built around his new album, with a setlist that changes from one night to the next.

December 26-30

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €48

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Fabio Concato

The Milanese songwriter and his band take the Sala Santa Cecilia through classics like “Domenica bestiale” and “Fiore di maggio”, plus some lesser-known gems.

December 27

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €39

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Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis: Roma Gospel Festival

The Memphis praise group closes the festival on New Year’s Eve with high-energy contemporary gospel, a joyful way to see in 2027.

December 31

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €40

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