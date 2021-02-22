Escape it all without escaping the city: 7 hotels for your Roman staycation

It’s been a difficult year – with covid-19 restrictions dictating our lives, it feels like we never get a moment to recharge. But a great way to unwind is to book a staycation. If you’ve never had this experience, it’s simple: book a hotel room in one of these hotels in Rome, explore the historic center by day and enjoy a candlelit dinner at the hotel’s restaurant at night (yes – the DPCM allows you to have dinner at the hotel’s restaurant if you’re a hotel guest). Wake up the next day and enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant or better yet, order room service. It’s no surprise staycations have been this past year’s trend.

Hotel Vilòn

Via dell’Arancio, 69 (Centro Storico)

hotelvilon.com

Nestled inside Palazzo Borghese, Hotel Vilòn is an urban oasis with 18 rooms to satisfy all requests. From suites with balconies overlooking the private Borghese gardens, to bathrooms boasting Turkish baths, there’s something for every taste. Check-in to the hotel in the afternoon, settle into your guest room and relax. Order aperitivo served on your private terrace or drinks at Vilòn’s In Salotto Cocktail Bar. Afterwards, enjoy a tasting menu at Adelaide restaurant where Chef Gabriele Muro brings the delicate flavors of the Island of Procida to Rome.

STAYVilòn:

Starting from €380 for two people inclusive of a double room, three-course menu – two glasses of wine and breakfast (only available for Rome residents).

Rome Cavalieri

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101 (Monte Mario)

romecavalieri.com

Escape city life at this five-star luxury hotel perched on top of Monte Mario and sip champagne with unparalleled views of Rome. Rome Cavalieri is truly a Mediterranean oasis in the heart of Rome. For foodies, the world-renowned three-star Michelin La Pergola restaurant captained by Chef Heinz Beck, is a must stop. Taste avant-garde Italian cuisine as the sun sets over the Eternal City while enjoying pink-tinted skies. Wake up in the morning to enjoy breakfast and unwind during the day by enjoying the vast green spaces this hotel has to offer. The staycation offer includes a night’s stay in a double room paired with a tasting menu at La Pergola and breakfast.

Starred Staycation:

€890 for two inclusive of a dinner at Heinz Beck’s three Michelin-starred restaurant La Pergola, a night’s stay in a double room and breakfast.

Hotel Eden

Via Ludovisi, 49 (Ludovisi)

dorchestercollection.com

Situated in the Ludovisi neighbourhood, footsteps from the historic center, the five-star luxury Hotel Eden is the Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in Rome. The hotel is also one of the only hotels in Rome that has a spa that’s currently open. Book a luxury stay and treat yourself and your partner to a bottle of champagne and breakfast at their rooftop restaurant. During the day, take advantage of the strategic location and explore the historic center. When you return to Hotel Eden, enjoy a three-course dinner by executive chef Fabio Ciervo at Il Giardino Ristorante.

Romantic Getaway:

Starting from €690 with a classic room for two people, inclusive of a three-course dinner for two at Il Giardino ristorante, breakfast and a welcome bottle of champagne

Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese

Via Lombardia, 47 (Ludovisi)

all.accor.com

Located in the Ludovisi neighbourhood, a stone’s throw away from the Spanish Steps, Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese is a recently refurbished five-star luxury hotel that mixes Italian and French elegance. Each guest room features Hermès toiletries and a signature Sofitel MyBed bed, guaranteeing a fantastic night’s sleep. Dinner is served at Settimo, the contemporary restaurant on the 7th floor of the hotel, where you’ll indulge in a tasting menu by executive chef Giuseppe d’Alessio. For breakfast, you may opt for room service or for breakfast with a 180-degree view of Rome from Settimo.

Roman Staycation:

One night stay in a superior room (€195 per person) or deluxe room (€240 per peron) and a tasting dinner for two at the Settimo panoramic restaurant. Breakfast served at Settimo’s rooftop or in your room. Valid on Fridays and Saturdays from March 5th.

DOM Hotel

Via Giulia, 131 (Piazza Farnese)

domhotelroma.com

This former Claretian monastery turned five-star luxury hotel is the it-place if you’re thinking about a strategic location. Just a stone’s throw away from the Pantheon, Piazza Farnese and the Jewish Quarter, DOM is the perfect retreat to explore the Eternal City. Inside the hotel you’ll find the famed terrace where you can enjoy aperitivo and the delicious Verve Restaurant. Check into the hotel, relax in your guest room, explore Rome and then freshen up before you indulge in your four-course dinner. For breakfast, enjoy a continental breakfast. Early check-in and late check-out are possible according to availability.

Special stay with tasting:

Price of room + €100 for a four-course gourmet dinner (beverages excluded) for two people and inclusive of continental breakfast.

47 Boutique Hotel

Via Luigi Petroselli 47 (Jewish Quarter)

fortysevenhotel.com

From the Jewish Quarter to Circo Massimo, this four-star boutique hotel footsteps from the Mouth of Truth is the perfect staycation in Rome. Rent their bikes for the day and then relax in your hotel room with a view before enjoying a gourmet dinner. You’ll be dining at their 47 Circus Roof Garden restaurant, which has been awarded Two Forks by the Gambero Rosso, offering unparalleled views of Forum Boario and Piazza dell Bocca della Verità. A great foodie experience. The next day, start your day on the right foot with in-room breakfast.

Staycation 47:

€320 for a gourmet dinner for two, a stay with a view over Rome and in-room breakfast.

Jacopa

Via Jacopa de’ Settesoli, 7 (Trastevere)

jacopa.it

Located in the vibrant Trastevere, Hotel San Francesco is a hotel that boasts the renowned Jacopa – a modern rooftop and restaurant pushing out some creative cuisine according to season. For all Romans in need of a small break, they’re offering a mini romantic staycation that includes a one-night stay in a double bedroom, a three-course dinner at their Jacopa restaurant, and the possibility of adding an aperitivo with a cocktail and cured meats and cheese board –not to mention a relaxing 50-minute massage.

Staycation:

€55 per person for a double room and a three-course dinner at Jacopa. €15 extra per person for aperitivo and €75 extra per person for a massage.