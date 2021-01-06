How Italy’s Covid-19 restrictions have changed in January 2021

The Italian government declares the nation a yellow zone on January 7th and 8th, an orange zone on January 9th and 10th, and reclassifies regions into a three-tier system from January 11th

Back in November, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree enforcing a three-tier system in Italy, classifying regions into colored zones according to how critical the Rt index was (rate of transmission). Since then, Italy has been divided into three zones: yellow (safer), orange (medium risk) and red (high risk). In addition, a nationwide curfew from 10pm till 5am was implemented. However, with rising coronavirus cases across the nation, the government enforced a nationwide red zone lockdown for the Christmas and New Year’s 2020 holidays, effective till January 6th.

On January 5th, the government issued a new decree effective from January 7th till January 15th. This decree declares all of Italy a yellow zone on January 7th and 8th and an orange zone on January 9th and 10th. Instead, from January 11th each region, based on the Rt index, will be once again classified into one of the three zones. What will happen from January 16th is still uncertain. The decree also prohibits traveling outside of one’s region till January 15th, unless it’s for essential reasons (this rule applies even for yellow zones).

Keep in mind that the tightening of restrictions or the easing of restrictions in each region depends on the Rt index resulting from the monitoring of 21 parameters. Every 15 days the risk coefficients are analysed and according to the results, each region may be reclassified into a new zone. Let’s take a look at the restrictions based on each zone and which region is affected.

The Yellow Zone

At the moment, all Italian regions are classified into a yellow zone for the 7th and 8th of January. Based on the Rt index, on January 8th a new classification of regions will take place, which will be effective from January 11th. These regions are safer according to the 21 parameters that are being monitored. The restrictions for the regions in the yellow zone are as follows:

You’re prohibited to move around from 10pm till 5am. In any case, the government recommends you to limit movements as much as possible. However, you are allowed to move in between regions in the yellow zone (this rule does not apply till January 15th, meaning no movements in between regions are permitted).

Restaurants, bars, pubs, bakeries and gelaterias must close at 6pm. They will be able to operate on weekends and bank holidays too, following the same opening hours 5am – 6pm . In any of the above mentioned venues, you are only allowed to sit with a maximum of four people per table, unless you are living with the people you’re sitting with. Takeaway is allowed till 10pm and food delivery is allowed nonstop without any restrictions. There’s an exception for: hotel restaurants which are allowed to stay open for hotel guests during their normal opening hours food and beverage services on highways, airports, hospitals and train stations which are allowed to stay open past 6pm, as long as they can guarantee the social distancing of one meter

Shopping malls are to stay closed on weekends and public holidays except for grocery stores, alimentari, pharmacies, newsstands, tabacchis and other shops that sell essential goods that are inside the shopping mall.

The Orange Zone

On the 9th and 10th of January, all of Italy will be an orange zone. Based on the Rt index, on January 8th a new classification of regions will take place, which will be effective from January 11th.

This region is at an intermediate risk according to the 21 parameters that are being monitored. The restrictions for the regions in the orange zone are as follows:

You’re prohibited to move around from 10pm till 5am. The government recommends to limit movements within your city as much as possible.

The government recommends to limit movements within your city as much as possible. Travelling in between regions and cities is prohibited , unless it’s for work, study or health reasons. For towns with less than 5000 inhabitants it is possible to travel outside the town without restrictions within a distance of 3okm from the town.

, unless it’s for work, study or health reasons. For towns with less than 5000 inhabitants it is possible to travel outside the town without restrictions within a distance of 3okm from the town. Restaurants and bars are to stay closed. Takeaway is allowed till 10pm and food delivery is allowed nonstop without any restrictions.

Takeaway is allowed till 10pm and food delivery is allowed nonstop without any restrictions. Shopping malls are to stay closed on weekends and public holidays except for grocery stores, alimentari, pharmacies, newsstands, tabacchis and other shops that sell essential goods that are inside the shopping mall.

The Red Zone

For the time being, there are no regions classified in the red zone. We’ll have to wait till January 8th to know which regions will be under a red zone lockdown.

These regions are at the highest risk according to the 21 parameters that are being monitored and will be facing local lockdowns. The restrictions for the regions in the red zone are as follows:

Travelling in between regions and cities is prohibited . Moving around your own city is not allowed, unless it’s for work, study or health reasons.

Restaurants and bars are to stay closed. Takeaway is allowed till 10pm and food delivery is allowed nonstop without any restrictions.

Shops are to stay closed, except for grocery stores, alimentari, pharmacies, newsstands, tabacchis and other shops that sell essential goods.

Beauty salons are to stay closed. But hairdressers, barber shops, laundry services, pharmacies and parafarmacie remain open.

No more than two non-cohabiting people can visit the same home , unless they are also taking children under the age of 14 or disabled/non self-sufficient people who live with them.

Visiting a private home is allowed only once per day from 5am till 10pm. This means that if you visited your grandparents for lunch you cannot visit a friend for dinner on the same day. Of course, the place you’re visiting must be located in your same region.

Measures that apply all over Italy

These are the measures that have been adopted nationwide, in addition to the ones in each zone. To recap, on these days the whole nation will be classified into the following zones:

7th and 8th of January: Yellow Zone (all yellow zone restrictions apply, with the exception that traveling in between regions is not permitted).

9th and 10th of January: Orange zone (all orange zone restriction apply).

From January 11th till January 15th each region will have its own classification

Nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am

Italy has now imposed a nationwide curfew. All Italian citizens in all regions must stay in their homes from 10pm till 5am.

Self-certified form

You must have a self-certified form if you move after curfew, in between regions or if you’re in the red zone.

Gyms, swimming pools, wellness centers and spas are closed

All gyms, swimming pools, swimming centers, wellness centers and spas are to stay closed. The only exception is for health facilities providing services falling under the category of essential assistance.

Individual and team sports are suspended

This means, for example, that you’re not allowed to organize a football match with friends. Individual training in contact sports is also suspended. While sports events and competitions recognized at the national or regional level by the Coni, the Paralympic Committee and the National Sports Federations are allowed. This means, for example, that the Serie A will still be running.

Working out and jogging are permitted

Working out and jogging are still permitted as long as there’s a social distancing of at least two meters. In the red zone you must work out near your home and on your own.

Cinemas, theaters and concerts are suspended

The decree sees the suspension of all theaters, cinemas and concert halls, even if held outdoors all over the nation.

Museums are closed

Museums and art galleries are now closed all over Italy.

Public transportation

The maximum capacity of local public transportation will be set at 50%.

Private events are not allowed

Any party, gathering and private event, even if resulting from a civil or religious ceremony, is not permitted. That means that receptions linked to weddings, baptisms, communions and confirmations are prohibited.

Fairs, sagre and theme parks are suspended

Fairs and sagre are suspended. Only national and international trade fairs are allowed. Theme parks are to remain closed, too.

Inviting people into your home

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte strongly urges citizens not to invite people into their homes, unless it’s for work, health or urgent matters.

Schools and universities

Teaching activities are to adopt more flexible forms of organization. High school and university students are to receive their lessons via digital teaching. While kindergartens, elementary and middle schools will keep on having in-person classes in schools but mask will be mandatory.