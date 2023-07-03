Luxury Resurgence: Rome’s New Wave of Luxury Hotels

Rome Welcomes 10 New 5-Star Hotels

Rome, the Eternal City, has long been a top destination for travelers seeking a taste of La Dolce Vita. Now, as the tourism industry gradually recovers from the challenges posed by the global pandemic, a wave of excitement washes over the city with the opening of several new 5-star hotels. It’s a sign that Rome is bouncing back stronger than ever, ready to wow visitors with a level of opulence that will leave them breathless.

Let’s embark on a journey through Rome’s 10 newest luxury openings, each promising a distinctive experience for the well-heeled traveler.

Six Senses Hotel

Address: Piazza San Marcello

Opening date: March 2023

The Six Senses hotel opened its doors in March 2023. Housed within a restored 15th century palazzo in Piazza San Marcello, this remarkable property is the brand’s first venture in Italy, boasting 96 thoughtfully designed rooms. Its design seamlessly integrates historic elements like a marble staircase and ancient columns. You can indulge in culinary delights at the Bivium Restaurant-Cafe-Bar, or ascend to the Notos Rooftop for breathtaking views. The true gem of this establishment? The Six Senses Spa, an oasis of tranquility in the heart of this vibrant and bustling city.

W Hotel

Address: Via Liguria, 26-36

Opening date: April 2022

W Hotels, part of Marriott International, recently debuted in the heart of Rome, in Via Liguria. Spanning over two adjacent 19th century palazzos, this 162-room hotel beautifully blends the city’s timeless architecture and cultural heritage with a glamorous twist on Roman design. With many rooms boasting private balconies and terraces, guests can enjoy panoramic views and indulge in moments of relaxation. At the heart of W Rome is an open-air courtyard, and, on the rooftop, a plunge pool awaits. Every detail is meticulously curated to create an unforgettable stay.

InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace Hotel

Address: Via Vittorio Veneto, 62

Opening date: May 2023

The InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace recently opened its doors, enchanting guests with a mix of historic architecture, modern art and culture, alongside incredible cuisine. Originally constructed in the 1900s to host ambassadors visiting Rome, this historical building exudes an air of grandeur. Located on the prestigious Via Veneto, the hotel features 160 luxury rooms and suites and offers multiple culinary options, including Scarpetta NYC.

Hilton Rome EUR La Lama

Address: Viale Europa, 287 (EUR)

Opening date: January 2023

Located in the EUR district, right next to La Nuvola convention center, the Hilton Rome EUR La Lama was recently inaugurated. Designed by acclaimed architect Massimiliano Fuksas, this sleek hotel stands tall at 60 meters, spans 16 meters in width, and stretches over an impressive length of 130 meters. There is a panoramic restaurant on the fifteenth floor, and inside there is also a bronze stele by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro.

Four Seasons

Address: Piazza San Silvestro

Opening date: End of 2023

Exciting news awaits as Palazzo Marini, a historic building located in Rome’s Piazza San Silvestro, is undergoing redevelopment to become the highly anticipated Four Seasons hotel. Known for its exceptional hospitality around the world, Four Seasons is set to make its grand debut in the eternal city. The arrival of Four Seasons in Rome promises to elevate the city’s luxury hotel scene to new heights.

Nobu Hotel

Address: Via Vittorio Veneto, 155

Opening date: End of 2023

By the end of 2023, Nobu Hotel is scheduled to take over the iconic Grand Hotel Via Veneto. This luxury hotel is part of the esteemed Nobu chain, born from a collaboration of actor Robert De Niro, Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Meir Teper. Offering 122 rooms and suites, including the expansive 500-square-meter Nobu Suite, guests can look forward to a comfortable and stylish stay. Of course, the highlight of the hotel is the signature Nobu Restaurant, offering 24-hour in-room dining.

Bulgari Hotel

Address: Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 17

Opening date: June 2023

Open in June 2023, the Bulgari Hotel Roma embodies the essence of the brand’s Roman heritage, impeccably expressed in every design detail. Centrally located in the Piazza Augusto Imperatore, next to the Mausoleum of Augustus, this exquisite hotel will offer 114 Rooms and Suites adorned with a color palette inspired by the hues of the city. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in Bulgari Hotels’ renowned dining and lifestyle experiences, curated to elevate your stay to new heights.

Mandarin Oriental

Address: Via Boncompagni

Opening date: Construction is currently underway

Construction is currently underway at Via Boncompagni for the highly anticipated Mandarin Oriental hotel. This luxury hotel chain, hailing from Hong Kong, is set to transform the former Unicredit villas into a magnificent retreat. The hotel will comprise a dozen Liberty-style villas, exuding timeless elegance and offering a unique sanctuary amidst the bustling urban landscape.

Rosewood Hotel

Address: Via Vittorio Veneto, 111-119

Opening date: By 2023

Rosewood Hotel is preparing to open its doors in a prime location in Rome–occupying the former BNL Bank headquarters, directly across from the US Embassy, this iconic property boasts a rich history and stunning architectural design by renowned architect Marcello Piacentini from the 1930s. The Rosewood Rome will offer a total of 157 rooms and 44 suites, providing guests with a luxurious and unforgettable experience in the heart of the city.

Romeo Hotel

Address: Via di Ripetta, 246

Opening date: By the end of 2023

Romeo Hotel Roma, the sister property of the renowned Romeo Hotel in Naples, will make its grand debut at the end of 2023. Designed by Zaha Hadid studio, the upcoming hotel will be nestled within the walls of a 16th century palazzo. Elevating the experience even further, the hotel will include a restaurant by none other than world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse, who boasts an impressive collection of 14 Michelin stars.

Other exciting new openings include the Brach Hotel, designed by renowned French architect Philippe Starck and set to grace via Luisa di Savoia, and the Rome Edition, the first Italian property under the Edition brand by Marriott International.

This new wave of luxury hotels is breathing fresh life into Rome’s hospitality scene, igniting a sense of excitement and anticipation. From exquisite dining to lavish accommodations, these hotels invite you to immerse yourself in the grandeur and magnificence of Rome. Prepare to be captivated and enchanted by the extraordinary experiences that await you in the Eternal City.

